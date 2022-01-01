Restaurant header imageView gallery

Golf Club of Jupiter

review star

No reviews yet

1800 south central Blvd

Jupiter, FL 33458

Chicken burrito
Carne Asada burrito

Dessert

Chocolate fudge cake

$4.00

Dinner

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

House made panko battered chicken fried to perfection served with honey mustard or barbeque sauce a house favorite!

Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers

$8.95

Deep fried jalapenos stuffed with cheddar cheese

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.95

Mini dogs fried up and served with spicy mustard

Santa Fe Chicken Egg Rolls

$10.95

Eggrolls stuffed with chicken , corn , peppers , spicy sauce fried and served with thai chili sauce on the side

Zucchini Fries

$8.95

Lightly breaded and flash fried zucchini

Chicken Wings Buffalo Sauce

$14.95

Chicken Wings Thai Chili Sauce

$14.95

12 OZ. New York Strip

$22.95

Mouth watering strip steak lightly seasoned, cut to order prepared to requested temperature. Served with two sides and a salad

Blackened Mahi-Mahi

$22.95

Lightly blackened Mahi served with two sides and caesar or tossed salad

Grilled Mahi-Mahi

$22.95

Mahi mahi grilled served with two sides and a tossed or caesar salad

Grilled Salmon

$23.95

Blackened Salmon

$23.95

Ribeye

$36.95

Filet Mignon

$34.95

Add Chicken

$5.50

Add Mahi-Mahi

$7.95

Add Shrimp

$7.95

Caeser Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, turkey, bacon,tomato, cucumber,egg and bleu cheese crumbles

House Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes and cucumbers

Spinach Salad

$12.95

Spinach, bacon,egg, tomatoes and cucumber served with hot bacon dressing

Steak Salad

$21.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes,peppers,onions, mushrooms,cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles melted over steak

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Blackened chicken, bacon, lettuce , tomato, cheddar jack and chipotle ranch dressing

Blackened Mahi Wrap

$16.95

Blackened mahi, tomato, lettuce, avocado and tartar sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Lightly battered chicken,cheese, tomato, lettuce, buffalo sauce and cheese

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Wrap

$16.95

Mahi. lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Steak Quesadilla

$15.95

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.95

Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$14.95

Half pound burger topped with cheese and bacon

Daffy Burger Deluxe

$15.95

Half pound burger topped with bacon and crumbled blue cheese

Hamburger Deluxe

$11.95

Half pound all beef "best burger around"

Jupiter Burger

$15.95

Half pound burger with American cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie

$13.95

Chicken, peppers, onions and provolone grilled and served on a hoagie roll

Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie

$14.95

Onions, peppers and cheese

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Lightly blackened chicken breast served on a kaiser roll

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$16.95

Lightly blackened Mahi mahi served on a kaiser roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast served on kaiser roll

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$16.95

Fresh mahi mahi grilled and served on a kaiser roll with side of tartar

Turkey Reuben Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled turkey, coleslaw and 1000 island dressing served on rye

Basket of Fries

$4.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Sliced Avocado

$4.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Tater Tots

$5.95

Vegetables

$4.95

Grilled zucchini,squash, peppers and onions

Carne asada taco

$16.95

Three steak tacos served with lettuce and tomatoes & side of yellow rice and refried beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas

Chicken taco

$13.95

Three chicken tacos served wth lettuce and tomatoes & side of yellow rice and refried beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas

Shrimp taco

$14.95

Three tacos filled with shrimp served with lettuce, tomatoes & side of yellow rice and refried beans. Choice of flour or corn tortilla

Carne Asada & Chorizo burrito

$14.95

Steak and sausage burritos filled w/ rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes,onions, cilantro,sour cream, avocado and cheese

Carne Asada burrito

$15.95

House favorite burrito filled with steak, rice and beans, lettuce, tomato,onion, cilantro,sour cream, avocado and cheese

Chicken & chorizo burrito

$13.95

Chicken and sausage filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro,sour cream, avocado and cheese

Chicken burrito

$13.95

Chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, sour cream, avocado and cheese

shrimp burrito

$14.95

Shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, sour cream, avocado and cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Meal Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Meal Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Meal Burger Sliders

$6.95

Kids Meal Mini Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Meal Hot Dog

$6.95

Lunch

Chicken Wings Barbeque Sauce

$14.95

Chicken Wings Buffalo Sauce

$14.95

Chicken Wings Plain

$14.95

Chicken Wings Thai Chili Sauce

$14.95

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Gatorade

$2.50

Coca-Cola Bottle

$2.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Monster

$3.75

Dasani

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1800 south central Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458

Directions

