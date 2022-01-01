Golf Course Cabana imageView gallery

Golf Course Cabana

review star

No reviews yet

100 Clubhouse Dr

Easton, PA 18042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Snacks

Hot Dog

$3.77

Chicken Fingers

$4.72

French Fries

$2.83

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.58

Ice Cream

$2.83

Candy

$2.83

Chips

$2.83

Granola Bars

$2.83

Crackers

$1.89

CC's dried fruit

$3.77

Na Bev

Coke

$2.83

Diet Coke

$2.83

Sprite

$2.83

Ginger Ale

$2.83

Lemonade

$2.83

Lemon Tea

$3.77

Sweet Tea

$3.77

Honey Green Tea

$3.77

Water

$2.83

Gatorade

$2.83

Coffee

$1.89

Cranberry Juice

$3.77

Orange Juice

$3.77

Liquor

New Amsterdam Vodka

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Fireball

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

John Daly

$8.00

Vodka Cran

$8.00

Boardroom Vodka Cran Lime

$6.00

Boardroom Vodka Lemon Iced Tea

$6.00

Beer

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Domestic 6 Pack

$20.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken Light

$5.00

Import 6 Pack

$25.00

Sal's Mulligan

$6.00

Shocktop

$6.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

Amstel Light 16oz

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Snack bar on Golf Course

Location

100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton, PA 18042

Directions

Gallery
Golf Course Cabana image

Similar restaurants in your area

The View at Morgan Hill
orange star4.3 • 234
100 Clubhouse Dr Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Pop's Kitchen and Taproom
orange star4.3 • 308
480 Industrial Dr Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Böser Geist Brewing Co. - 1250 Simon Blvd, K100
orange starNo Reviews
1250 Simon Blvd, K100 Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Billy's Downtown Diner - Easton
orange star4.1 • 469
123 South 3rd Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
The Bayou - Easton
orange starNo Reviews
64 Centre Square Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Mister Lee's Noodles
orange star4.5 • 536
325 Northampton Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Easton

Sette Luna
orange star4.5 • 1,596
219 Ferry St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Two Rivers Brewing - Easton
orange star4.7 • 1,100
542 Northampton St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Pearly Baker's Alehouse
orange star4.0 • 1,035
11 Centre Sq Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
The State Cafe and Grill
orange star4.7 • 723
14-16 South 5th Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Quadrant Coffee House
orange star4.7 • 666
20 N 3rd St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Ashley's Signature Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.8 • 611
229 N 11th St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Easton
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston