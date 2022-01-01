Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gold Suites Baton Rouge

review star

No reviews yet

8181 Siegen Ln

Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Tee Ups

Ultimate Nachos

$12.99

Tortilla Chips,Queso,Sour Cream, Fresh Salsa, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato

Chips & Dips

$9.99

Tortilla chips, Bowl of Queso, Fresh Salsa

House Breaded Cheesy Sticks

$11.99Out of stock

Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce

A Game Fries

$10.99

Fries, Queso, Suites Fry Sauce, Sour Cream

Fried Pickles

$11.99

Fried Mushrooms

$11.99

Fried Pickles 1/2 Order

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms 1/2 Order

$6.00

Greens

Greenside Caesar Salad

$12.99

Marinated Chicken Breast, Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Sides

French Fries

$4.99

House Chips

$4.99

SD Caesar Salad

$5.99

Chip Refill

SD BBQ

Honey Mustard

Mustard

SD Salsa

Mayonaise

SD Marinara

Ketchup

SD Balsamic

SD BC Crumbles

BC Dressing

SD Buff Sauce

SD Caesar

$5.99

SD Ranch

$1.29

Ranch Refill

SD Pickles

SD Jalapeños

The Course

The Suites Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Two 4-oz Fresh Ground Beef Patties, American Cheese, LTO, Pickles, Mustard, Bacon

The Suites Cheeseburger

$12.99

Two 4-oz Fresh Ground Beef Patties, American Cheese, LTO, Pickles, Mustard

Birdie Sandwich

$11.99

Marinated Chicken Breast, LTO, Pickles, Mustard

Pizza

Cheese 10

$10.99

Red Sauce, Bacio Cheese, Parmesan, House Blend Italian Seasoning

Cheese 18

$19.99

Red Sauce, Bacio Cheese, Parmesan, House Blend Italian Seasoning

Pepperoni 10

$11.99

Red Sauce, Bacio Cheese, Parmesan, House Blend Italian Seasoning, Cup & Char Pepperoni

Pepperoni 18

$21.99

Red Sauce, Bacio Cheese, Parmesan, House Blend Italian Seasoning, Cup & Char Pepperoni

Italian Sausage 10

$11.99

Red Sauce, Bacio Cheese, Parmesan, House Blend Italian Seasoning, Fontanini Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage 18

$21.99

Red Sauce, Bacio Cheese, Parmesan, House Blend Italian Seasoning, Fontanini Italian Sausage

Supreme 10

$11.99

Red Sauce, Bacio Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Italian Seasoning

Supreme 18

$21.99

Red Sauce, Bacio Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Italian Seasoning

Buffalo Chicken 10

$11.99

Buffalo Sauce, Bacio Cheese, Diced Chicken, Red Onion

Buffalo Chicken 18

$21.99

Buffalo Sauce, Bacio Cheese, Diced Chicken, Red Onion

Juniors

Junior Birdie Basket

$7.99

boneless wings, fries

Junior Suites Cheeseburger

$7.99

kids burger, chesse, fries

Pepperoni Pizza 7"

$7.99

Sausage Pizza 7"

$7.99

Cheese Pizza 7"

$7.99

Sweets

Clubhouse Cookie

$11.99

Chocolate Chip or Double Chocolate Chip, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup

Hand spun Milkshakes

$7.99

Choice of Chocolate,Vanilla,Strawberry

Wings & Drums

Bone In Large Drumsticks (5)

$12.99Out of stock

Drumstick, tossed in your choice of sauce

Boneless Wings (6oz)

$9.99

boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Boneless Wings (12oz)

$15.99

boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Bone in Wings

$16.99

Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp (12)

$12.99

12 shrimp tossed in your choice of sauce

Buffalo Shrimp (24)

$24.99

24 shrimp tossed in your choice of sauce

Aluminums

14 Hands Hot to Trot (Red Wine)

$6.00Out of stock

Sutter Home Chardonnay

$6.00

Sutter Home Rose

$7.00

Abita Purple Haze

$5.50

Abita Strawberry Lager

$5.50

Absolut Berry Vodkarita

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light Can

$5.00

Budweiser Can

$5.00

Cocktail Bucket

$32.00

Coors Light Can

$5.00

Corona Extra Can

$6.00

Corona Premier Can

$6.00

Craft Bucket

$27.00

Domestic Bucket

$12.00

First Pitch

$6.00Out of stock

High Noon Lemon

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00

Jamerson Ginger & Lime

$7.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$7.00Out of stock

Malibu Pina Colada

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Can

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold Can

$6.00

Miller Lite Can

$5.00

Modelo Can

$6.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$7.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$7.00

Paradise Park

$6.00

Premium Bucket

$22.00

Ranch Water

$7.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Tail Dog

$6.00Out of stock

The Buck

$7.00

XX Can

$6.00

Yuengling Flight

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$7.00

High Noon Bucket

$25.00

Nutrl/Mich Ultra Selz

$20.00

Verdi Sparkling Wine

$7.00

Craft Cocktails

Baton Rouge Sunset

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blueberry Lemondrop

$9.00

Death Valley

$12.00

Hole-in-One

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Strawberry-Watermelon Lemonade

$9.00

Suite Club Special

$10.00

Transfusion

$10.00

Bloody Mary Weekend

$3.00

Mimosa Weekend

$3.00

Draft Beer

GolfSuites Lager

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$8.00

Bud Light Draft

$7.00

Miller Lite Draft

$7.00

Jucifer Draft

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.50

Red Bull Coconut ( White)

$4.50

Red Bull Blueberry (Blue)

$4.50

Red Bull Watermelon (Red)

$4.50

Reign Dreamsicle

$4.50

Monster Regular

$4.50

Liquor

Absolut

$7.25

Absolute Citron

$7.25

Absolute Watermelon

$7.25

Game Day

$8.25

Grey Goose

$8.25

Texas Craft Pickle Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$8.25

Well Vodka

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.25

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Malibu

$7.50

Well Tequila

$7.00

Patron Silver

$8.25

Patron Anjeo

$8.25

1800 Silver

$8.25

Jose Cuervo Especial

$8.25

Maestro Dobel Diamante Reposado

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Royale

$6.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.50

Hennessy

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$6.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Makers Mark

$8.25

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Daniel Fire

$7.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Fireball

$6.50

Bailey's

$6.50

Rumchata

$6.50

Rumple Minze

$6.50

Mix Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Blue MF

$7.25

Colorado Bulldog

$6.25

Hurricane

$9.25

Long Island

$7.00

Screwdriver

$6.25

Tequila Sunrise

$6.25

Whiskey Sour

$6.25

White Russian

$7.25

NA Beverages 20 oz Bottle

Soda Bucket

$15.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr.Pepper

$3.25Out of stock

Fanta Orange

$3.25

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.75

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$3.75

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.25

Peace Tea Caddy Shack 32oz Can

$4.00

Sprite

$3.25

Smart Water

$3.50

Dasani Water

$2.50

Smart Water Bucket

$17.00

Dasani Water Bucket

$12.00

Shots

Buttery Nipple

$5.25

Fire and Ice

$7.25

Green Tea

$7.25

Jager Bomb

$8.25

Jolly Rancher

$6.25

Lemon Drop

$6.25

Liquid Cocaine

$6.25

Liquid MJ

$6.25

Mexican Candy

$6.25

Pickle Backs

$6.25

Red Headed Slut

$5.25

Royal F

$7.25

Scooby Doo

$7.25

Sex on the Beach

$5.25

Starburst

$5.25

Upside Down Pineapple

$7.25

Vegas Bomb

$8.25

Washington Apple

$5.25

Sports Drinks

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$4.00

Body Armor Mamba Forever

$4.00

Powerade Mountain Berry (Blue)

$3.00

Powerade Fruit Punch (Red)

$3.00

Specials

Chips and Salsa
$5.00

$5.00

Fireball (Powerhour)

$3.00

Frozen Rita

$5.00

Strawberry Watermelon Lemonade

$5.00

Blueberry Lemondrop

$5.00

Team Partner Meals

TP Cheeseburger

TP Chicken Caesar Wrap

TP Boneless Wings

TP Caesar Salad

TP Cheese Pizza

TP Pepperoni Pizza

TP Sausage Pizza

PowerHour

Fireball

$3.00

Mexcian Candy

$3.00

Vegas Bomb

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

GolfSuites Baton Rouge features high-tech gamified golf (Trackman Technology), handcrafted cocktail & dining menus, and one of Baton Rouge's largest outdoor decks and gathering areas, perfect for large and small groups. We bring year-round entertainment, game improvement and a focus on delivering FUN with PASSION

Location

8181 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

