Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Golfo Di Napoli Dairy Caffè - Warren

268 Reviews

$$

7916 S Warren Rd

Warren, IN 46792

Popular Items

Margherita
Ingorda
Tiramisu

CAFFE

Espresso Single

$1.70

Espresso double

$2.50

Espresso macchiato

$2.65

Drip caffe

$1.90

Americano caffe

$2.50

Cappuccino

$2.75

Caffe latte

$2.75

Hot tea

$2.00

Iced Americano

$2.50

Iced caffe

$2.75

DRINKS

Juices

$2.50+Out of stock

Coke

$2.25

Diet

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.45

MilkShake

$5.50

Pepsi

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25Out of stock

Flavored S.Pellegrino

$3.10+

S. Pellegrino Sparking Water

$3.50

Natural Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Crema di Caffe

$4.50Out of stock

APPETIZERS

Agerola

Agerola

$11.50

Toasted baguette, topped with ricotta, tomato confit, & a side of pesto.

Salmone Crostini

$14.50

sliced baguette topped with truffle stracciatella, smoked salmon, avocado

Caprese

$9.75

tomato, mozzarella, capers, basil

Sorrento

$14.00

burrata, prosciutto di parma, green mix, toasted bread

Tomato Soup

$6.50

Caponata

$15.00

croutons, olives, eggplant, provolone, artichokes, cherry tomato

CHARCUTERIE BOARDS

Served with sliced baguette pieces
Bruschetta Bar

Bruschetta Bar

$25.00

pesto, smoked mozzarella, tomato confit, nduja, burrata, salame, mortadella, ricotta, honey, fresh and dried fruits, marmalade

Golfo

Golfo

$55.00

pistachio and walnuts burrata, ricotta, caciocavallo, mozzarella, mixed salumi, dried tomato, olives, pesto, nuts, fruits, marmalade

Salumi&Cheese

Salumi&Cheese

$30.00

mozzarella, smoked caciocavallo, provolone, ricotta, mixed salumi, olives, nuts, fruits, marmalade

Cheese

$24.00

provolone, pistachio burrata, ricotta, truffle stracciatella, smoked mozzarella, fresh and dried fruits, marmalade, pesto.

SALADS

Vico

$14.50

green mix, walnut burrata, sundried tomato, walnuts, shallots, eggplant

Napoli

$17.90

green mix, smoked salmon, truffle stracciatella, bell peppers, capers, olives, cucumbers, shallots

Ischia

$15.70

green mix, ricotta, cucumbers, tomato, avocado, mushrooms, artichokes, pumpkin seeds

Nerano

$14.50

green mix, truffle burrata, zucchini, tomato, pumpkin seeds, croutons, tuna

Positano

$15.50

green mix, smoked mozzarella, tuna, shallots, olives, tomato, avocado, croutons

PIZZA

Margherita

Margherita

$9.90

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Basil, Olive Oil

Ingorda

Ingorda

$14.90

tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, cotto ham, prosciutto di Parma

Marinara

Marinara

$7.50

Vegan Pizza - with Tomato Sauce, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil NO SUBSTITUTIONS AVAILABLE - IF YOU WOULD LIKE MOZZARELLA PLEASE ORDER OUR MARGHERTIA PIZZA

Diavola

Diavola

$12.90

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, pepperoni.

Vegetariana

Vegetariana

$13.00

Mozzarella, basil, zucchini, egg Plant, bell Peppers, mushrooms, artichokes

4 Formaggi

4 Formaggi

$12.50

Ricotta, Mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, parmigiano

P&S

$14.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, bell peppers, basil

Delicata

$13.90

mozzarella, ricotta, cotto ham, mushrooms, zucchini, basil.

Provolina

$13.50

tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, black pepper, sausage, basil

Capricciosa

$16.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, black olives, artichokes, basil, mushrooms, cotto ham

Special Pizza

$15.00

PANINIS/CROISSANT

All paninis and croissants are served with a house side salad
Almafi

Almafi

$12.50

mortadella, pesto, smoked mozzarella

Americano Panini

Americano Panini

$12.00

Prosciutto, mozzarella, roasted peppers

Angelino

Angelino

$12.00

Mozzarella, pesto, cotto ham, tomato

Audace

$14.50

provolone, salami, sundried tomatoes

Italiano

$13.50

smoked mozzarella, avocado, tomato, basil

Grilled Cheese (plain)

$6.90

Grilled Cheese (smoked)

$6.90
Cotto

Cotto

$9.00

Toasted croissant, smoked caciocavallo cheese, baked ham.

Prosciutto

$9.00

Classico

$9.00

caciocavallo, sun-dried tomato, pesto

DESSERT

Affogato

Affogato

$5.00

Espresso shot poured over a scoop of vanilla gelato.

Cannoli - Chocolate

Cannoli - Chocolate

$6.00
Cannoli - Pistachio

Cannoli - Pistachio

$6.00

Ricotta with Berries

$6.00

Whipped ricotta topped with honey and walnuts and served with a side of strawberries and blueberries

Berries croissant

$7.50

Nutella pizza

$11.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Pumpkin Cannoli

$7.25

CHEESES

4oz Mozzarella

4oz Mozzarella

$4.99

smoked mozzarella 4oz.

$5.99
1lb Shredded Mozzarella

1lb Shredded Mozzarella

$6.99
Burrata

Burrata

$9.99
Burrata with Pistachio

Burrata with Pistachio

$11.99
Burrata with Truffle

Burrata with Truffle

$13.99

Burrata with Walnut

$11.99

soft outside while inside is a mixture of straccitella and cream and flavored with walnut. light and creamy tastes.

EXTRAS

Side Salad

$2.50

side of bread

$1.75

Side of pesto

$1.25

Side of mustard

$0.50

Side of marmalade

$0.80

Side sun-dried tomato

$1.10

Side GLUTEN-FREE bread

$3.50

Side of olives

$1.50

Side of dressing

$1.00

Baguette

$6.00

OIL AND VINEGAR GLASS

OIL AND VINEGAR GLASS

$20.00Out of stock

DRY PASTA

Imported From Italy

PENNE

$8.00Out of stock

ZITI TAGLIATI

$8.00Out of stock

GEMELLI

$8.00Out of stock

ANELLI RIGATI

$8.00Out of stock

JARRED ITEMS

Imported From Italy
Lavazza Coffee

Lavazza Coffee

$25.00
OLIVE OIL

OLIVE OIL

$29.00

LARGE JAR grilled artichokes in sunflower oil

$65.00

LARGE JAR eggplant in sunflower oil

$50.00

Grilled eggplant in sunflower oil

$24.00

LARGE JAR Sundried tomatos in sunflower oil

$56.50

LARGE JAR Grilled/sliced artichokes in sunflower oil

$60.00

SMALL Grilled peppers in sunflower oil

$9.50

SMALL Grilled artichokes in sunflower oil

$10.50

SMALL JAR(Tuna stuffed peppers)

$13.50Out of stock

SMALL sundried tomato

$7.00

WINE TUMBLERS

WINE TUMBLER

$15.00

CHOCOLATES

DARK CHOCOLATE W/ALMONDS

$9.90

DARK CHOCOLATE W/HAZELNUT

$9.90

MILK CHOCOLATE W/ALMONDS

$9.90

MILK CHOCOLATE W/HAZELNUT

$9.90

GLASSES

PERONI GLASS

$5.00

Preserves

Strawberry Jam

$6.50Out of stock

Blueberry Perserves

$6.50Out of stock

Peach Marmalade

$6.50

Very Berry

$6.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cheese, Italian Food, Catering, Wine Shop & Caffè

Website

Location

7916 S Warren Rd, Warren, IN 46792

Directions

Gallery
Golfo Di Napoli Dairy Caffè image
Golfo Di Napoli Dairy Caffè image

