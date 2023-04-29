A map showing the location of Golfstrømmen View gallery

Golfstrømmen

review star

No reviews yet

401 Franklin St, SUITE 1295

Houston, TX 77201

Sandwiches

Smoked Salmon

$22.00Out of stock

Mayonaise, capers, cornichons, dill, lettuce

Bergen Hot Fried Fish

$21.00

Hoggorm chili oil, pickles

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Butter poached, lettuce, 1k island

Blue Crab Roll

$19.00

remoulade, picked shallots, lettuce

Salad & Starch

Norweigian "Caesar" Salad

$20.00

Anchovy dressing, sourdough croutons, little gem lettuce and horseradish

Soups & Bowls

Traditional Norweigian Fish Soup

$18.00

Creamy and acidic fish soup with lots of fish

Chowder

$27.00

Creamy and acidic fish soup with lots of fish

Golfstrommen Poke Bowl

$22.00

Fennel and anisette marinated salmon over rice

Cooked Seafood

Fish and Chips

$21.00

Market catch, remoulade, lemon

Steamed Mussels

$23.00

Served with Texas Toast, creamy fermented tomato broth

Grilled Peel and Eat Shrimp 6pc

$21.00

Remoulade, lemon

Grilled Peel and Eat Shrimp 12 pc

$38.00

Remoulade, lemon

Fried 1.5# Whole Snapper

$63.00

Fried, depending on size and variety. served with rhubarb Thai style dipping sauce and salad

Grilled 1.5# Whole Snapper

$63.00

Fried 1# Whole Snapper

$42.00

Grilled, depending on size and variety. served with rhubarb Thai style dipping sauce and salad

Grilled 1#whole Snapper

$42.00

Grilled Filet 6 oz Salmon

$28.00

Served with preserve lemon chimichurri and shaved fennel salad

Grilled Filet 6 oz Bluefin Tuna

$36.00Out of stock

Served with preserve lemon chimichurri and shaved fennel salad

Grilled Filet 6 oz Snapper

$32.00

Served with preserve lemon chimichurri and shaved fennel salad

Mussel Toast

$12.00

Platters

Classic

$105.00

Bluefin tuna, oysters, clams, salmon, Ceviche

Fruit de Mer

$165.00

Bluefin tuna, oysters, clams, salmon,Texas crab, striped bass ceviche, shrimp

Big Night Out

$275.00

Bluefin tuna Otoro, oysters, clams, salmon,Texas crab, striped bass ceviche, shrimp, Sturgeon caviar

Caviar Service

$115.00

Set Dinner

$100.00Out of stock

Shellfish

Oysters 6 pc

$24.00

Lemon mignonette & Hoggorm chili oil

Oysters 12 Pc

$39.00

Little Neck Clams, each

$3.80

Lemon mignonette & Hoggorm chili oil

Stone Crab Half Pound

$37.50

Oyster Each

$3.80

Shashimi, Crudos & Ceviches

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$36.00

Radish salad & smoked dipping sauce

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi Chutoro

$46.00

Radish salad & smoked dipping sauce

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi Otoro

$56.00Out of stock

Radish salad & smoked dipping sauce

Norweigian Salmon Sashimi

$18.00

Radish salad & smoked dipping sauce

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$20.00

Radish salad & smoked dipping sauce

Norweigian Salmon Crudo

$18.00

Crispy garlic, lemon zest, scallion, garlic oil, ponzu

Striped Bass Ceviche

$19.00

Buttermilk vinaigrette, dill oil, apples, celery

King Fish Crudo

$19.00

Beverage

Sparkling Rain Water

$4.00

Ramber Sparkling Water

Still Rain Water 16oz

$4.00

Maine root Soda

$3.50

Sides

Rice

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Side Of Bread

$6.00

Remoulade

$1.50

Hot Sauce

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Franklin St, SUITE 1295, Houston, TX 77201

Directions

