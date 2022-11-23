GOMEZ RESTAURANT AND BAR imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Gomez Tacos

2 Reviews

217 S State St

Belvidere, IL 61008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Arrachera

$2.75

Suadero

$2.75

Al Pastor

$2.50

Chicken

$2.25

Tripe

$3.00

Lengua

$3.00

Taco dinner

$10.00

Taco dinner (tripe, tongue)

$11.00

Camarones

$3.00

Birria

$2.75

Chorizo

$2.25

Campechano

$2.75

$1 Tacos

$1.00

15 LB

$150.00

Caja Tortillas

$25.00

Quesadilla

$4.00+

Quesadilla Dinner

$6.50

Burrito

$10.00

Vegan Burrito

$8.00

Burrito dinner

$12.00

Burrito Dinner (tripe, tongue)

$13.50

Burrito Shrimp

$12.50

Torta Dinner

$12.00

Tortas Regular

$9.99

Vegan Tortas

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Quesadilla dinner

$6.50

Kids Taco Dinner

$7.00

Menudo

$25.00+

Posole

$8.99

Cheesecake

$2.50Out of stock

Vaso De Fruta

$3.50

Charola steak

$90.00

Charola camp

$90.00

Charola suad

$90.00

Charola alpastor

$60.00

MD salsa verde\roja

$15.00

LG verde\roja

$30.00

MD cebolla\cilatro

$10.00

Guacamole

$3.99

Pico de gallo

$2.50

French fries

$3.25

Rice\Beans each

$2.50

Grilled onions

$2.50

Grilled jalapeños 3 for 1

$1.00

Chips

$2.50

Guac & chips

$6.50

Pico & chips

$4.99

Chips and salsa

$4.99

Extra salsa

$0.25

Extra crema

$0.25

Chiles En Vinagre

$1.99

Rice\beans each

$4.00

Quesabirrias

$4.00

Pizzabirria 10'

$24.99

Pizzabirria 14'

$35.00

Birria Fries

$7.99

Plato De Birria

$10.99

Marubirria

$12.00

Consome

$0.75

Marubirria

$12.00

Beverages

Water Bottle

$2.00

Pop in a Can

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Horchata

$2.99+

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.00

Juice

$1.99

Alcohol

Margarita Top

$8.00

Margarita Bottom

$3.99

Shots\bottom

$5.00

Shots\top

$7.00

Piña colada

$3.99

Tequila Sunrise

$4.99

Micheladas

$6.00

Gomezchelada

$8.00

Cubetazo\domestic

$18.00

Cubetazo\imported

$22.00

Domestic beer

$3.00

Imported beer

$4.00

1942 don julio bottle

$250.00

Jack n coke

$4.00

Don Julio 1942 shot

$22.00

Vampirito

$4.99

Cantarito

$4.99

Cantarito Top

$8.99

Tequila Sunrise Top

$8.00

Pina colada top

$8.00

Captain n coke

$4.00

Rusa

$4.99

Rusa top

$8.99

Jarrito sunrise

$4.99

Vampiro

$4.99

Vampiro top

$8.99

Imported Caguama

$6.00

Chapoy Michelada

$8.50

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

217 S State St, Belvidere, IL 61008

Directions

Gallery
GOMEZ RESTAURANT AND BAR image

Map
