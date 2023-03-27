A map showing the location of Gondola Bistro N50w34959 Wisconsin AvenueView gallery

Gondola Bistro N50w34959 Wisconsin Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

N50w34959 Wisconsin Avenue

Okauchee Lake, WI 53069

FOOD

Appetizers

Antipasto Board Large

$29.00

Artisan cheeses and meats, nuts, fruit, olives, artichokes, and more

Antipasto Board Small

$19.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, and parmesan topped with balsamic reduction

Calamari

$14.00

2 Calamari steaks Sautéed with fresh herbs, lemon, Evo, butter, and whitewine Topped with crushed pistachios

Chevre Marinara

$12.00

Meatball Marinara

$14.00

House-made Meatballs in homemade Marinara

Mushroom Crostini

$14.00

mushrooms, thyme, and white wine. Finished balsamic reduction

Bambinos

Bambino Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids portion of spaghetti and red sauce

Bambino Lasagna

$8.00

A smaller portion of our house lasagna

Bambino Buttered Penne

$8.00

Buttered Penne noodles and parmesan cheese

Bambino Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Three chicken tenders choice of fries or veggies

Bambino Cheese Bread

$7.00

Artisan bread toasted with mozzerella served with marinara sauce

Bambino Mini Caesar Salad

$8.00

A smaller sized caesar salad

Bambino Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.00

Rich creamy parmesan sauce over fettuccine

Desserts

Limoncello Panna Cotta

$5.50

Triple Choc Cake

$5.75

Amaretto Berry Tart

$6.25

St. Joseph

$4.75

Cannoli

$4.25

Choc Charcuterie

$15.00

Flatbreads

Chicken Pesto

$14.00

Fig Procsciutto

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Michelangelo

$14.00

Wild Mushroom

$14.00

Pasta Dishes

Spaghetti Meatball

$16.00

An Italian classic with marinara sauce

Fettucine Alfredo

$18.00

Creamy homemade alfredo sauce

Lasagna

$16.00

Layered with meat and a creamy béchamel sauce

Bolognese

$17.00

Hearty homemade meaty red sauce with fresh herbs and parmesan cheese

Pizza

Formaggi

$15.00

Mozzerella, Parmesan, Romano cheeses

Margherita

$18.00

Fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Vegiteriana

$18.00

Spinach, mushroom, onion, green pepper, artichoke

Garbaglo

$22.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, black olive

Micheanglo

$22.00

Sausage, roasted red pepper, mushroom, onion

Salads

Antipasti Salad

$14.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Caprese

$15.00

fresh mozzarella and tomatoes topped with balsamic reduction, truffle infused EVOO

Garden Salad

$6.00

Fresh greens with julienned carrots, beets, tomatoes and homeade croutons

Hail Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing

Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.00

Soup de Giorno

$5.00

Soup of the day

Tomato Cup

$5.00

Italian Wedding Cup

$5.00

Tomato Bowl

$7.00

Italian Wedding Bowl

$7.00

Specialty Dinners

Parmigiana

$18.00

lightly breaded and pan fried in olive oil, topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese and red sauce over fettucine noodles

Sicilian Pork Tenderloin

$25.00

Breaded with seasoned breadcrumbs, grilled to your liking. Served with sauteed peppers and onions. With seasonal vegetable

Marsala

$21.00

Breaded and pan fried with mushrooms fresh herbs and marsala wine. Served with risotto and seasonal vegetables

Picatta

$19.00

Sauteed with lemon, olive oil, and capers. Served over a bed of fettucine noodles and seasonal vegetables

Filet

$35.00

8 oz Tenderloin Filet topped sauteed mushrooms served with truffle mashed potato and seasonal vegetables

Linguini & Clams

$30.00

Clams sauteed in white wine and served with crostini bread

Strip Loin

$34.00

Pan seared 14oz Strip served with vegetable and truffle mashed potatoes

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Sauteed in Garlic Butter and White Wine

Salmon Pesto

$28.00

Pan Seared Salmon in Pesto Cream Sauce

Seared Scallop

$32.00Out of stock

Seared Scallop, plum rosemary reduction & Vegetable Squash Risotto

Romano

$22.00

Ramono cheese crusted with a lemon beurre Blanc sauce

Bolognese Special

$15.00

Mushroom Pesto Risotto Special

$15.00

Calamari Steak

$15.00

Seared Jumbo Scallops

$17.00

Gorgonzola Alfredo Gnocchi

$16.00

NA BEVERAGES

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Diet Sprite

$2.75

Seltzer

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Juice

Lemonade

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Water

Panna

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

N50w34959 Wisconsin Avenue, Okauchee Lake, WI 53069

Directions

