Gondola pizza

3,029 Reviews

$$

15840 Imperial Hwy

La Mirada, CA 90638

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Giant Pizza
Large Pizza
Small Pizza

Starters

Sm Green Salad

$8.50

Lg Green Salad

$10.50

Antipasto Salad

$11.50

Sm Ceasar Salad

$8.50

Lg Caesar Salad

$10.50

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.50

Chicken Totellini Soup

$6.50

Minestrone Soup

$6.50

Meatballs w/ Cheese

$6.00+

Buffalo Wings

$9.99+

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.75+

Pizza Bread

$4.50

Breadsticks

$7.00+

Pizza

Small Pizza

$13.99

Large Pizza

$17.99

Giant Pizza

$23.99

Calzone

$15.99

Sandwiches

Sml Submarine

$9.50

Sml Cold Chicken

$9.50

Sml Turkey

$9.50

Sml Salami

$9.50

Sml Cold Beef

$9.50Out of stock

Sml Ham

$9.50

Sml Capicollo

$9.50

Lrg Submarine

$12.50

Lrg Turkey

$12.50

Lrg Salami

$12.50

Lrg Cold Chicken

$12.50

Lrg Cold Beef

$12.50Out of stock

Lrg Ham

$12.50

Lrg Capicollo

$12.50

Super Sub 16in

$17.99

Sml Meatball Sandwich

$9.50

Sml Sausage Sandwich

$9.50

Sml Sausage & Bellpepper Sand

$9.50

Sml Torpedo

$9.50

Sml Chicken parm Sand

$9.50

Sml Beef Hot Beef

$9.50Out of stock

Sml Eggplant Sandwich

$9.50

Sml Hotdevil

$9.50

Sml Pastrami

$9.50

Sml Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Lrg Meatball Sandwich

$12.50

Lrg Sausage Sandwich

$12.50

Lrg Sausage & Bellpepper Sandwich

$12.50

Lrg Torpedo Sandwich

$12.50

Lrg Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.50

Lrg Hot Beef Sand.

$12.50Out of stock

Lrg Pastrami

$12.50

Large Eggplant Sandwich

$12.50

Lrg. Hot Devil

$12.50

Lrg. Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Pasta

Regular Spaghetti W/Meat Sauce

$12.99

Regular Spaghetti W/Marinara

$12.99

Regular Spaghetti W/Meatball

$13.50

Regular Spaghetti W/Sausage

$13.50

Regular Penne W/ Meat Sauce

$12.99

Regular Penne W/ Marinara

$12.99

Regular Penne W/ Meatball

$13.50

Regular Lasagna W/Meat Sauce

$13.50

Regular Spaghetti W/Garlic & Oil

$12.99

Regular Spaghetti W/ Garlic & Butter

$12.99

Regular Beef Ravioli

$12.99

Regular Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

Regular Beef & Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

Family Style Spaghetti - Meat Sauce

$17.99

Family Style Spaghetti - Marinara

$17.99

Family Style Spaghetti - Meatballs

$18.50

Family Style Spaghetti - Sausages

$18.50

Family Style Penne - Meat Sauce

$17.99

Family Style Penne - Marinara

$17.99

Family Style Penne - Meatballs

$18.50

Family Style Meat Ravioli

$16.50

Family Style Cheese Ravioli

$16.50

Family Style Beef & Cheese Ravioli

$16.50

Family Style Lasagna - Meat Sauce

$17.50

Family Style Spaghetti - Garlic & Oil

$16.99

Family Style Spaghetti - Garlic & Butter

$16.99

Family Style Spaghetti & Ravioli

$16.50

Gourmet Pasta

Regular Penne Al Forno

$14.99

Regular Eggplant Parm

$14.99

Regular Penne Arrabiata

$14.99

Regular Pasta Milania

$14.99

Regular Linguini Clams

$14.99

Regular Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.99

Regular Linguini Al Pesto

$14.99

Family Penne Al Forno

$19.49

Family Linguini Clams

$20.49

Family Eggplant Parm

$19.49

Family Pasta Milania

$20.49

Family Linguini Al Pesto

$20.49

Family Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.99

Family Penne Arrabiata

$19.49

Gourmet Pizza

Small Pizza Bianca

$20.99

Small Seafood Pizza

$20.99

Small Chicken Pesto Pizza

$19.99

Small Bbq Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Small Deluxe Pizza

$23.99

Small Veggie Pizza

$19.99

Large Pizza Bianca

$27.99

Large Seafood Pizza

$27.99Out of stock

Large Chicken Pesto Pizza

$25.99

Large Bbq Chicken Pizza

$25.99

Large Deluxe Pizza

$33.99

Large Veggie Pizza

$27.99

Giant Pizza Bianca

$36.99Out of stock

Giant Seafood Pizza

$36.99Out of stock

Giant Chicken Pesto Pizza

$33.99

Giant Bbq Chicken Pizza

$33.99

Giant Deluxe Pizza

$44.99

Giant Veggie Pizza

$36.99

Pasta Specials

Chicken Parmigiana W/Spaghetti

$19.49

Eggplant Parmigiana W/Spaghetti

$18.49

Fettuccini Alfredo W/Chicken

$19.49

Shrimp Primavera

$20.49

Chicken Marsala W/ Penne

$20.49

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Cannoli

$4.75

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Take-Out Family Meals

Bucket Antipasto Salad

$17.00

Bucket Caesar Salad

$15.00

Bucket Green Salad

$15.00

Bucket Fett. Alfredo

$30.00

Bucket Lasagna W/Meat Sauce

$30.00

Bucket Linguine w/ Pesto

$30.00

Bucket Ravioli

$30.00

Bucket Spaghetti

$30.00

Family Pizza Special

$35.00

Extras

Chicken Parmesan (1)

$8.00

Side of Sauce (Pint 16 oz)

$4.00

Side of Sauce (Quart)

$7.00

Sausage (1)

$1.50

Meatball (1)

$1.50

Side Alfredo Sauce

$2.50

Side Meat Sauce

$2.50

Side Marinara

$2.50

Side Pesto

$3.50

Extra Garlic Bread (1)

$1.00

Side Peppers

$0.50

Side Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Anchovies

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Please call for catering orders

15840 Imperial Hwy, La Mirada, CA 90638

