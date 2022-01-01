Gondola pizza
3,029 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Please call for catering orders
Location
15840 Imperial Hwy, La Mirada, CA 90638
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Manuel's Original El Tepeyac Cafe
No Reviews
Imperial Plaza 13926 Imperial Hwy La Mirada, CA 90638
View restaurant