Gondolfo's - Leland 1735 Reed Road Suite 6

No reviews yet

1735 Reed Road

Leland, NC 28451

Pizza

Neapolitan NY

$17.95+

Sicilian

$20.95

Up-Side Down Sicilian

$21.95

White Tomato Basil & Garlic

$20.95+

Margherita

$20.95+

Crostata

$21.95+

Alla Vodka

$25.95+

The Godfather

$21.95+

Veggie Lover's

$21.95+

Buffalo Chicken

$23.95+

BBQ Chicken

$23.95+

Supreme

$18.95+

18 Inch Dough Ball

$3.00

14 Inch Dough Ball

$2.00

The Grandma

$20.95

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Sicilian Slice

$3.50

Specialty Slice

$3.50

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$7.95+

Garlic Bread w/ Melted Mozzarella

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Fried Zucchini Strips

$8.95

Fried Ravioi

$10.95

Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Bruschetta

$14.95

French Fries

$2.95

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.95

Garlic Knots (12)

$6.95

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Bbq Wings

$7.95+

Salad

Garden Salad

$6.95+

Caesar Salad

$6.95+

Greek Salad

$8.95+

Chef Salad

$9.95+

Dessert

Cannoli

$3.75

Cannoli w/ Chocolate Covered Shell

$4.25

Calzones

Build Your Own

$10.95

Calzones

$10.95

Parmigiano Heros

Chicken Parm

$10.95

Meatball Parm

$10.95

Eggplant Parm

$10.95

Veal Parm

$12.95

Shrimp parm

$14.95

Sausage Parm

$10.95

Specialty Heros

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$10.95

Cheese Steak Hero

$12.95

Chicken Cordon Blue Hero

$12.95

Chicken Cutlet Hero W/ Lettuce And Tomato

$12.95

Chicken Gyro

$10.95

Beef Gyro

$10.95

Soda

Energy Drink

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$2.25

2 liter Soda

$3.50

Beer

White Claw

$3.50

Domestic Beer

$3.00

Imports

$4.00

Wine

White

$3.00

Red

$3.00

Stromboli

Build Your Own (Copy)

$10.95

Stromboli

$10.95

Open Food

1 Meatball

$2.50

Chicken Roll

Chicken Roll

$10.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Authentic NY style pizza and subs.

1735 Reed Road, Leland, NC 28451

