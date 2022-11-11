Gondolier Italian Restaurant - South Knoxville
46 Reviews
$$
7644 Mountain Grove Dr
Knoxville, TN 37920
Popular Items
All-American Jumbo Burgers
Appetizers
Baked Feta
$7.99
Baked Meatballs
$8.99
Bread Sticks
$4.99
Calamari
$9.49
Cheese Bites
$7.99
Cheese Fries
$7.49
Cheese Quesadilla
$8.49
Chicken Fingers
$8.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$9.99
Combo Platter
$9.49
Fried Mushrooms
$7.99
Fried Pickles
$7.99
Fried Ravioli
$7.99
Fried Zucchini Sticks
$7.99
Jalapeno Poppers
$8.49
Jumbo Chicken Wings
$12.49+
Killer Sticks
$6.49
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
Onion Rings
$7.99
Pizza Cheese Bread
$7.99
Spanakopita
$8.49
Steak Quesadilla
$9.99
Toasted Bruschetta
$7.99
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
$9.99
Greek Calzone
$10.49
House Special Calzone
$10.99
Gondolier Calzone
$10.99
Steak Calzone
$9.99
Ham Calzone
$9.99
Vegetarian Calzone
$9.79
Meatball Calzone
$9.99
Italian Sausage Calzone
$9.99
Pepperoni Calzone
$9.99
Spinach Calzone
$9.79
Spinach & Feta Calzone
$9.99
Chicken Calzone
$9.99
Spinach & Chicken Calzone
$9.99
Spinach & Italian Sausage Calzone
$9.99
Delightful Specials
Homemade Italian Dinners
Baked Lasagna
$13.49
Baked Canneloni
$13.29
Baked Manicotti
$13.29
Baked Ravioli
$13.29
Baked Eggplant Parmesan
$12.49
Spaghetti Gondolier
$13.49
Fettucine Alfredo
$13.49
Baked Veal Parmesan
$14.49
Baked Veal Roma
$15.49
Tour of Italy
$18.49
Chicken Marsala
$13.49
Chicken Piccata
$13.49
Grilled Chicken Breast
$14.49
Chicken Parmesan
$13.49
Baked Chicken Florentine
$14.49
Chicken Alfredo
$14.49
Baked Chicken Sorrentino
$14.49
Chicken Scarpariello
$14.49
Chicken Linguine
$14.49
Rose Sauce Chk Special
$14.49Out of stock
Salmon Fillet
$15.99
Mediterranean Salmon
$16.49
Grilled Seasoned Shrimp
$14.99
Shrimp Alfredo
$16.99
Shrimp Linguine
$16.99
Shrimp Scampi
$16.99Out of stock
Hot Melts & Croissants
Hot or Cold Subs
Kids
Kid's Cheeseburger
$7.49
Kid's Chicken Alfredo
$7.99
Kid's Chicken Fingers
$6.99
Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo
$6.99
Kid's Grilled Cheese
$5.99
Kid's Hamburger
$6.99
Kid's Lasagna
$6.99
Kid's Macaroni & Cheese
$6.49
Kid's Pizza
$7.99
Kid's Ravioli
$7.29
Kid's Rigatoni
$6.99
Kid's Spaghetti
$5.99
Kid's Tortellini Alfredo
$7.49
Kid's Tortellini Marinara
$6.49
Kids Shrimp Alfredo
$8.99
Oven Hot Subs
Pita Sandwiches
Salads
House Salad
$4.99
Chef Salad
$10.99
Ham, turkey, bacon, American, Provolone & tomatoes
Lg Greek Salad
$9.99
Grilled Chicken Salad
$10.99
Gondolier Specialty Salad
$10.99
Lg Caesar Salad
$8.99
Chicken Caesar Salad
$10.99
Chicken Cobb Salad
$11.49
Gyro Caesar Salad
$10.99
Shrimp Caesar Salad
$11.99
Salmon Caesar Salad
$11.99
Tuscan Chicken Salad
$11.49
Mandarin Chicken Salad
$11.49
Chicken Tender Salad
$10.99
Tuna Salad
$9.99
Small Caesar Salad
$4.99
Antipasto Salad
$10.99
Greek Village Salad
$9.99
Cup of Soup
$2.49
Bowl of Soup
$4.99
Chicken Topping
$2.49
Small Greek Salad
$6.99
Lg House Salad
$8.49
Small Greek Setup
$2.00
Soup&salad
$8.99
Bacon Topping
$0.99
Chicken Tender
$2.49
Side Orders
French Fries
$3.99
Feta Cheese
$3.49
Greek Kalamata Olives
$2.49
Pepperoncini Peppers
$1.79
Pickles
$1.79
Rice
$3.75
Tzatziki
$1.00
Dressings
$0.50
Alfredo Sauce
$2.45+
Anchovies
$3.45
Pita Bread
$1.25
Side of Gyro
$5.00
Side of Grilled Chicken
$5.00
Sub Alfredo
$1.95
Sub Fettuccine Alfredo
$1.95
Side Of Meatballs
$1.89
Steamed Broccoli
$3.99
Mixed Veggies
$3.99
Marinara Sauce
$0.50
Side Tuna Salad
$3.99
Side Of Shrimp
$4.95
Side Of Chicken Parm
$5.00
Side of Sausage
$1.99
Side of Eggplant Parm
$4.50
Side Of Salmon
$5.99
12 Oz. Dressing
$4.99
20 Oz. Dressing
$7.99
2 Hushpuppies
$0.50Out of stock
1 Egg
$0.99
Stromboli
Cheese Stromboli
$9.99
Greek Stromboli
$10.49
House Special Stromboli
$10.99
Gondolier Stromboli
$10.99
Steak Stromboli
$9.99
Pepperoni Stromboli
$9.99
Vegetarian Stromboli
$9.79
Spinach & Feta Stromboli
$9.99
Meatball Stromboli
$9.99
Chicken Stromboli
$9.99
Italian Sausage Stromboli
$9.99
Spinach & Chicken Stromboli
$9.99
Ham Stromboli
$9.99
Italian Sausage & Spinach Stromboli
$9.99
Tortellini
Traditional BYO
Specialty
Individual BBQ Chicken
$9.49
Individual Buffalo Chicken
$9.49
Individual Easy Greek
$9.99
Individual Gondolier
$10.99
Individual Grecian Delight
$9.99
Individual Hawaiian
$8.99
Individual House
$9.99
Individual Meat Eaters
$9.99
Individual NY Sausage
$9.49
Individual Philly Steak
$9.49
Individual Super Vegetarian
$10.99
Individual Vegetarian
$9.99
Small BBQ Chicken
$11.99
Small Buffalo Chicken
$11.99
Small Easy Greek
$12.99
Small Gondolier
$13.99
Small Grecian Delight
$12.99
Small Hawaiian
$10.99
Small House Special
$12.99
Small Meat Eaters
$12.99
Small NY Sausage
$11.99
Small Philly Steak
$11.99
Small Super Vegetarian
$12.99
Small Vegetarian
$11.99
Medium BBQ Chicken
$15.49
Medium Buffalo Chicken
$15.49
Medium Easy Greek
$15.49
Medium Gondolier
$16.99
Medium Grecian Delight
$16.99
Medium Hawaiian
$13.99
Medium House Special
$15.99
Medium Meat Eaters
$16.99
Medium NY Sausage
$15.49
Medium Philly Steak
$15.49
Medium Super Vegetarian
$15.99
Medium Vegetarian
$13.99
Large BBQ Chicken
$18.99
Large Buffalo Chicken
$18.99
Large Easy Greek
$18.99
Large Gondolier
$19.99
Large Grecian Delight
$18.99
Large Hawaiian
$16.99
Large House Special
$18.99
Large Hungry Meat Eaters
$18.99
Large NY Sausage
$18.99
Large Philly Steak
$18.99
Large Super Vegetarian
$17.99
Large Vegetarian
$16.99
White Pizza
Individual White Alfredo Florentine Pizza
$10.99
Individual White Alfredo Pizza
$8.99
Individual White Chicken Pizza
$8.99
Individual White Florentine Pizza
$9.99
Individual White Kalamata Pizza
$8.99
Individual White Pizza
$7.99
Individual White Spinach Pizza
$8.99
Small White Alfredo Florentine Pizza
$12.99
Small White Alfredo Pizza
$10.99
Small White Chicken Pizza
$10.99
Small White Florentine Pizza
$11.99
Small White Kalamata Pizza
$10.99
Small White Pizza
$9.99
Small White Spinach Pizza
$10.99
Medium White Alfredo Florentine Pizza
$15.99
Medium White Alfredo Pizza
$12.99
Medium White Chicken Pizza
$12.99
Medium White Florentine Pizza
$13.99
Medium White Kalamata Pizza
$13.49
Medium White Pizza
$11.99
Medium White Spinach Pizza
$12.99
Large White Alfredo Florentine Pizza
$18.99
Large White Alfredo Pizza
$14.99
Large White Chicken Pizza
$14.99
Large White Florentine Pizza
$15.99
Large White Kalamata Pizza
$15.99
Large White Pizza
$13.99
Large White Spinach Pizza
$14.99