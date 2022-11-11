Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gondolier Italian Restaurant - South Knoxville

46 Reviews

$$

7644 Mountain Grove Dr

Knoxville, TN 37920

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Bread Sticks
House Salad

All-American Jumbo Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$10.49

Hamburger

$9.99

South Knox Burger

$10.99

Appetizers

Baked Feta

$7.99

Baked Meatballs

$8.99

Bread Sticks

$4.99

Calamari

$9.49

Cheese Bites

$7.99

Cheese Fries

$7.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.49

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Combo Platter

$9.49

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.49

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$12.49+

Killer Sticks

$6.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Pizza Cheese Bread

$7.99

Spanakopita

$8.49

Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

Toasted Bruschetta

$7.99

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Greek Calzone

$10.49

House Special Calzone

$10.99

Gondolier Calzone

$10.99

Steak Calzone

$9.99

Ham Calzone

$9.99

Vegetarian Calzone

$9.79

Meatball Calzone

$9.99

Italian Sausage Calzone

$9.99

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.99

Spinach Calzone

$9.79

Spinach & Feta Calzone

$9.99

Chicken Calzone

$9.99

Spinach & Chicken Calzone

$9.99

Spinach & Italian Sausage Calzone

$9.99

Delightful Specials

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$14.49

Chicken Tender Plate

$13.49

Chopped Steak

$13.49

Gyro Plate

$14.49

Pork Tenderloin Linguini

$14.49

Pork Tenderloin Souvlaki Plate

$15.29

Zorba Special Combo

$18.49

Fish & Chips

$9.99Out of stock

Homemade Italian Dinners

Baked Lasagna

$13.49

Baked Canneloni

$13.29

Baked Manicotti

$13.29

Baked Ravioli

$13.29

Baked Eggplant Parmesan

$12.49

Spaghetti Gondolier

$13.49

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.49

Baked Veal Parmesan

$14.49

Baked Veal Roma

$15.49

Tour of Italy

$18.49

Chicken Marsala

$13.49

Chicken Piccata

$13.49

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.49

Chicken Parmesan

$13.49

Baked Chicken Florentine

$14.49

Chicken Alfredo

$14.49

Baked Chicken Sorrentino

$14.49

Chicken Scarpariello

$14.49

Chicken Linguine

$14.49

Rose Sauce Chk Special

$14.49Out of stock

Salmon Fillet

$15.99

Mediterranean Salmon

$16.49

Grilled Seasoned Shrimp

$14.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Shrimp Linguine

$16.99

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99Out of stock

Hot Melts & Croissants

Chicken & Bacon Melt

$9.99

Chicken & Ham Melt

$9.99

Patty Melt

$9.99

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Turkey Melt

$9.99

Hot or Cold Subs

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Cordon Bleu Sub

$10.99

Gondolier Super Sub

$10.99

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Italian Sub

$10.99

Tuna Sub

$9.99

Kids

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.49

Kid's Chicken Alfredo

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Hamburger

$6.99

Kid's Lasagna

$6.99

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$6.49

Kid's Pizza

$7.99

Kid's Ravioli

$7.29

Kid's Rigatoni

$6.99

Kid's Spaghetti

$5.99

Kid's Tortellini Alfredo

$7.49

Kid's Tortellini Marinara

$6.49

Kids Shrimp Alfredo

$8.99

Oven Hot Subs

Cheesesteak Sub

$10.99

Italian Sausage Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.99

Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.99

Chicken Fajita Sub

$10.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Veal Parm Sub

$10.99

Pasta

Spaghetti

Baked Rigatoni

Family Pack

$30.00Out of stock

Pita Sandwiches

Cheesesteak Pita

$9.99

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$9.99

Chicken Strips Pita

$9.99

Gyro Pita

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Pita

$9.99

Pork Tenderloin Souvlaki Pita

$9.99

Salads

House Salad

$4.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, American, Provolone & tomatoes

Lg Greek Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Gondolier Specialty Salad

$10.99

Lg Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Chicken Cobb Salad

$11.49

Gyro Caesar Salad

$10.99

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$11.99

Salmon Caesar Salad

$11.99

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$11.49

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$11.49

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.99

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Small Caesar Salad

$4.99

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Greek Village Salad

$9.99

Cup of Soup

$2.49

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Chicken Topping

$2.49

Small Greek Salad

$6.99

Lg House Salad

$8.49

Small Greek Setup

$2.00

Soup&salad

$8.99

Bacon Topping

$0.99

Chicken Tender

$2.49

Side Orders

French Fries

$3.99

Feta Cheese

$3.49

Greek Kalamata Olives

$2.49

Pepperoncini Peppers

$1.79

Pickles

$1.79

Rice

$3.75

Tzatziki

$1.00

Dressings

$0.50

Alfredo Sauce

$2.45+

Anchovies

$3.45

Pita Bread

$1.25

Side of Gyro

$5.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Sub Alfredo

$1.95

Sub Fettuccine Alfredo

$1.95

Side Of Meatballs

$1.89

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Mixed Veggies

$3.99

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Side Tuna Salad

$3.99

Side Of Shrimp

$4.95

Side Of Chicken Parm

$5.00

Side of Sausage

$1.99

Side of Eggplant Parm

$4.50

Side Of Salmon

$5.99

12 Oz. Dressing

$4.99

20 Oz. Dressing

$7.99

2 Hushpuppies

$0.50Out of stock

1 Egg

$0.99

Stromboli

Cheese Stromboli

$9.99

Greek Stromboli

$10.49

House Special Stromboli

$10.99

Gondolier Stromboli

$10.99

Steak Stromboli

$9.99

Pepperoni Stromboli

$9.99

Vegetarian Stromboli

$9.79

Spinach & Feta Stromboli

$9.99

Meatball Stromboli

$9.99

Chicken Stromboli

$9.99

Italian Sausage Stromboli

$9.99

Spinach & Chicken Stromboli

$9.99

Ham Stromboli

$9.99

Italian Sausage & Spinach Stromboli

$9.99

Tortellini

Baked Tortellini

$12.99

Baked Tortellini w/ Meatballs

$13.99

Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

$13.99

Tortellini a la Pana

$13.99

Tortellini Alfredo

$12.99

Tortellini w/ Chicken

$13.99

Tortellini w/ Sausage

$13.99

Traditional BYO

Individual Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Small Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Medium Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Specialty

Individual BBQ Chicken

$9.49

Individual Buffalo Chicken

$9.49

Individual Easy Greek

$9.99

Individual Gondolier

$10.99

Individual Grecian Delight

$9.99

Individual Hawaiian

$8.99

Individual House

$9.99

Individual Meat Eaters

$9.99

Individual NY Sausage

$9.49

Individual Philly Steak

$9.49

Individual Super Vegetarian

$10.99

Individual Vegetarian

$9.99

Small BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Small Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Small Easy Greek

$12.99

Small Gondolier

$13.99

Small Grecian Delight

$12.99

Small Hawaiian

$10.99

Small House Special

$12.99

Small Meat Eaters

$12.99

Small NY Sausage

$11.99

Small Philly Steak

$11.99

Small Super Vegetarian

$12.99

Small Vegetarian

$11.99

Medium BBQ Chicken

$15.49

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$15.49

Medium Easy Greek

$15.49

Medium Gondolier

$16.99

Medium Grecian Delight

$16.99

Medium Hawaiian

$13.99

Medium House Special

$15.99

Medium Meat Eaters

$16.99

Medium NY Sausage

$15.49

Medium Philly Steak

$15.49

Medium Super Vegetarian

$15.99

Medium Vegetarian

$13.99

Large BBQ Chicken

$18.99

Large Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Large Easy Greek

$18.99

Large Gondolier

$19.99

Large Grecian Delight

$18.99

Large Hawaiian

$16.99

Large House Special

$18.99

Large Hungry Meat Eaters

$18.99

Large NY Sausage

$18.99

Large Philly Steak

$18.99

Large Super Vegetarian

$17.99

Large Vegetarian

$16.99

White Pizza

Individual White Alfredo Florentine Pizza

$10.99

Individual White Alfredo Pizza

$8.99

Individual White Chicken Pizza

$8.99

Individual White Florentine Pizza

$9.99

Individual White Kalamata Pizza

$8.99

Individual White Pizza

$7.99

Individual White Spinach Pizza

$8.99

Small White Alfredo Florentine Pizza

$12.99

Small White Alfredo Pizza

$10.99

Small White Chicken Pizza

$10.99

Small White Florentine Pizza

$11.99

Small White Kalamata Pizza

$10.99

Small White Pizza

$9.99

Small White Spinach Pizza

$10.99

Medium White Alfredo Florentine Pizza

$15.99

Medium White Alfredo Pizza

$12.99

Medium White Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Medium White Florentine Pizza

$13.99

Medium White Kalamata Pizza

$13.49

Medium White Pizza

$11.99

Medium White Spinach Pizza

$12.99

Large White Alfredo Florentine Pizza

$18.99

Large White Alfredo Pizza

$14.99

Large White Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Large White Florentine Pizza

$15.99

Large White Kalamata Pizza

$15.99

Large White Pizza

$13.99

Large White Spinach Pizza

$14.99

Specialty Half and Half

Small Half & Half

Medium Half & Half

Large Half & Half

N/A Beverage

Coffee

$2.59

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Fruit Shoot

$1.79

Hot Chocolate

$1.59Out of stock

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Kid's Drink $$

$1.59

Kid's Soft Drink

Kids Milk

$1.99

Milk

$2.59

Soft Drink

$2.99

Water

1/2 Gal. Tea

$2.99

Gallon Tea

$4.99

Desserts

Baklava

$4.79

Birthday Dessert

Brownie

$4.79

Cannoli

$4.79

Chocolate Cannoli

$4.79

Cookie

$0.99Out of stock

Half Cake

$35.00