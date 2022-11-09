Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Gondolier Italian Eatery - Gondolier Longmont

review star

No reviews yet

1217 So. Main Street

Longmont, CO 80501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GARLIC KNOTS
HOMEMADE SPAGHETTI
Spaghetti Dinner

Need Utensils?

Yes, please add utensils

Family Dinners

Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Spaghetti Dinner

$34.95

Thick cut, traditional Gondo favorite with choice of pasta sauces *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Ricotta Cheese Ravioli Dinner

$39.95

Jumbo ricotta cheese filled raviolis served with your choice of sauce. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Fettuccini Alfredo Dinner

$42.95

Parmigiano, Romano cheeses, cream reduction over homemade fettuccini *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Penne Verde Dinner

$47.95

Spinach pasta, seasonal vegetables, tossed in homemade pesto. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Spicy Tuscan Dinner

$49.95

Sausage, peppers, onion, and mushrooms with ziti pasta. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Penne Bolognese Dinner

$49.95

Ground beef braised with onions, carrots, celery, garlic, tomatoes and red wine. Finished with cream ,parmesan. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Spaghetti Carbonara Dinner

$52.95

House Spaghetti with onion, ham and bacon in an egg and cheese sauce. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$62.95

Breaded chicken breast, baked Provolone, Pomodoro sauce and steamed broccoli. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.

Starters.

GARLIC KNOTS

GARLIC KNOTS

$6.00

Butter, Sunflower Seed Oil, Garlic, Parsley, garnish of parmasen cheese and parsley bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry basil, sunflower seed oil

GARLIC BREAD

GARLIC BREAD

$4.25

Butter, garlic, parsley Bread-flour, salt, sugar, sunflower oil, yeast

GARLIC BREAD W CHEESE

GARLIC BREAD W CHEESE

$6.00

Butter, garlic, provolone, parsley bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast

Cheese Fritters

$7.95
SPICY FRIED CALIMARI

SPICY FRIED CALIMARI

$13.95

squid breading mix- rice flour, onion powder, garlic powder, cayanne, paprika, salt, black pepper marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil salsa verde- parsley, spinach, garlic, red wine vinegar, capers, mustard, sunflower oil, salt, black pepper

STEAMED CLAMS

STEAMED CLAMS

$13.95

Sauce-white wine, garlic, onion, zucchini, tomatoes, butter, lemon, salt, black pepper bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast

GNOCCHI APP

GNOCCHI APP

$11.50

kale, bacon, balsamic gnocchi-potato,eggs, potato flour, wheat flour, malted barley flour, salt, blue cheese, Gorgonzola cheese, garlic, shallots, lemon peel, green onion, spices, pepper, citric acid.

Italian Nachos

$8.95

Egg roll chips with Alfredo, mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoncini, roasted red pepper, black olives, green onion

Soups

Pint Minestrone Soup.

$8.00

Mixed Italian vegetables, white beans and homemade Italian sausage.

PINT TOM/GORG.

$8.00

Salads'

House Salad

$6.95

Field greens, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, onions and garbanzo beans.

Entree House Salad

$11.00

Field greens, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, onions and garbanzo beans.

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine, classic Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, grated Parmigiano.

Entree Caesar Salad

$11.50

Romaine, classic Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, grated Parmigiano.

Greek Salad

$10.00

Field greens, olives, garbanzo beans, red onions, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, Feta, and lemon balsamic vinaigrette.

Entree Greek Salad

$14.00

Field greens, olives, garbanzo beans, red onions, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, Feta, and lemon balsamic vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Vine-ripened tomatoes, house made fresh mozzarella, EVOO, fresh basil, balsamic.

ARUGULA, BERRY & GOAT CHEESE SALAD.

$10.00

baby arugula, goat cheese, berries, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic reduction, berry vinaigrette berry vinaigrette-fresh strawberries, honey, red wine vinegar, sunflower seed oil, salt, black pepper Lemon vinaigrette- lemon juice, mustard, honey, balsamic vinegar, sunflower seed oil, salt, black pepper

ENTREE ARUGULA,BERRY,GOAT SALAD.

$14.00

baby arugula, gaot cheese, berries, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigette, balsamic reduction, berry vinaigrette berry vinaigrette- fresh strawberries, honey, red wine vinegar, rice bran oil, salt, black pepper Lemon vinaigrette- lemon juice, mustard, honey, balsamic vinager, five bran oil, salt, ba Lack pepper.

Pastas.

HOMEMADE SPAGHETTI

HOMEMADE SPAGHETTI

$12.95

flour, egg, sunflower seed oil, salt

CHEESE RAVIOLI

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$14.75

ricotta and ramano cheese Pasta- durum flour,egg whites,

SPAGHETTI AND RAVIOLI

SPAGHETTI AND RAVIOLI

$14.25

spaghetti-flour, egg, sunflower seed oil, salt ravioli-durum flour, egg whites, Ravioli filling- ricotta and ramano cheese.

GLUTEN FREE PASTA

GLUTEN FREE PASTA

$14.50

corn flour, rice flour, water monoglycerides, diglycerides

UNPASTA.

UNPASTA.

$14.50

gluten free julienne vegetables-zucchini, carrots, green onion, red bell pepper

LASAGNA

LASAGNA

$14.95

pasta- flour, egg, sunflower seed oil, salt meat filling-hamburger, egg, dry parsley, granulated garlic, dry oregano, black pepper, iodized salt, parmesan, marinara cheese filling- ricotta, egg, parmesan, black pepper, nutmeg, dry parsley, marinara-tomato puree, pizza sauce(Tomato sauce), parmesan, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil

BOLOGNESE

BOLOGNESE

$15.95

can be made gluten free bolognese- beef, carrots, cellery, onion, garlic, basil,red wine,marinara, alfredo, parmesan, Alfredo-heavy cream, white pepper, nutmeg, remano, Parmesan, provolone cheese, cream cheese, fresh garlic, salt, black pepper Penne-durum wheat flour, semolina, dried spinach, dried tomato niacin, furrous sulfate, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast (butter, garlic on top)

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$14.95

pasta- Flour, egg, sunflower seed oil, salt Alfredo Sauce-heavy cream, white pepper, nutmeg,- romano, parmesan, provolone, cream cheeses, fresh garlic, salt, black pepper

LINGUINI ALLE VONGOLE

LINGUINI ALLE VONGOLE

$18.95

can be made gluten free Linguini-durun semolina, niacin, furrous sulfate, thaimine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid Sauce- white wine, evoo, garlic, lemon, butter, salt, black pepper, onion, zucchini, cherry tomatoes,

VERDE PRIMAVERA

VERDE PRIMAVERA

$14.95

can be made gluten free vegetables- mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, green peppers, spinach, roasted red pepper,zucchini Penne-durum wheat flour, semolina, dried spinach, dried tomato niacin, furrous sulfate, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid pesto- basil, spinach, sunflower seed oil, parmesan cheese, almonds, lemon, salt, black pepper

SHRIMP ARRABIATA.

$19.95

can be made gluten free shrimp- sauteed in white wine, butter, garlic, salt, black pepper Penne-durum wheat flour, semolina, dried spinach, dried tomato niacin, furrous sulfate, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid arrabiatta- charred tomatoes, roasted red pepper, red chili flakes, honey, sriracha, onion, garlic, red wine vinegar, salt, black pepper

SPICY TUSCAN

SPICY TUSCAN

$15.95

can be made gluten free marinara, green pepper, onion, mushroom, garlic, red chili flake, parmesan, sausage marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil sausage- pork, ground fennel, fennel seed, crushed red pepper, iodized salt, granulated garlic, cayanne pepper, paprika Penne-durum wheat flour, semolina, dried spinach, dried tomato niacin, furrous sulfate, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$16.95

can be made gluten free spaghetti, onion, ham, bacon, egg& cheese sauce spaghetti- flour, egg, rice bran oil, salt egg & cheese sauce- onion, garlic, bacon, ham, cream, egg, black pepper

Classics.

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$16.95

breading- flour, egg, bread crumbs, parsley, garlic, oregano, basil, salt black pepper pasta- flour, egg, sunflower seed oil, salt pomodoro- ground fresh tomato, iodized salt, dry basil, suger, chopped garlic, chopped onions, chopped green pepper, olive oil marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil, butter

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$14.95

breading- flour, egg, bread crumbs, garlic, oregano, basil, parsley, salt, black pepper pasta- flour, egg, sunflower seed oil, salt pomodoro- ground fresh tomato, iodized salt, dry basil, sugar, chopped garlic, chopped onion, chopped green pepper, olive oil marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato suace), parmesan, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil, butter

CHICKEN PICATTA

CHICKEN PICATTA

$17.95

can be made gluten free chicken- rice flour, onion powder, garlic powder, cayanne, paprika, salt, black pepper sauce- lemon, white wine, capers, garlic, onion, cream, butter, salt, black pepper pasta- flour, egg, sunflower seed oil, salt

GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON

GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON

$23.00

gluten free salmon, fennel, tomatoe, onion, broccoli pesto aioli- mayonaise, basil, spinach, almonds, parmesan, lemon, sunflower seed oil, salt, black pepper spray- soybean oil, monoglycerides, diglycerides

CHICKEN MARSALA

CHICKEN MARSALA

$17.95

can be made gluten free sauce- mushroom, onion, garlic, marsala wine, cream, butter, salt, black pepper pasta- flour, egg, rice bran oil, salt pork- rice flour, onion powder, garlic powder, cayanne, paprika, salt, black pepper

Build your own pizza_.

Small Cheese Pizza.

$11.00

Mozzarella and sauce included.

Medium Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella and sauce included.

Large Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella and sauce included.

10"_ Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$14.00

- mozzarella and sauce included

Specialty pizza_.

Small Specialty Base Pizza

$11.00

- Base price for pizza (mozzarella and sauce included), choose your favorite combo in the next section.

Medium Speciality Base Pizza

$16.00

- Base price for pizza (mozzarella and sauce included), choose your favorite combo in the next section.

Large Specialty Base Pizza

$18.00

- Base price for pizza (mozzarella and sauce included), choose your favorite combo in the next section.

10" Gluten Free Specialty Base Pizza-

$14.00

- Base price for pizza (mozzarella and sauce included), choose your favorite combo in the next section.

Calzone_.

Gondo Calzone'

$15.50

Mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, pepperoni, mushroom, white onion

Vegetarian Calzone'

$16.25

Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, basil, oregano, black olives, spinach, roasted red peppers, white onion, mushroom

BYO Cheese Calzone

$13.25

Sandwiches.

MEATBALL SUB

MEATBALL SUB

$13.95

bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast meatball- hambuger, egg, dry oregano, garlic, iodized salt, black pepper, parmesan, parsley, bread crumbs, sunflower seed oil marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil

SPICY ITALIAN SAUSAGE SUB

SPICY ITALIAN SAUSAGE SUB

$13.95

bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast sausage- pork, ground fennel, fennel seed, crushed red pepper, iodized salt, granulated garlic, cayanne, paprika pomodoro- ground fresh tomatoes, otzed salt, dry basil, sugar, fresh chopped garlic, chopped onion, chopped green pepper, olive oil marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan cheese, iodized saly, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil

CHICKEN PARM SUB

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$15.95

bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast chicken- flour, egg, bread crumbs, garlic, oregano, basil, salt, black pepper pomodoro- ground fresh tomatoes, iodized salt, dry basil, sugar, fresh chopped garlic, chopped onion, chopped green pepper, olive oil marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan cheese, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil

EGGPLANT PARMESAN SUB

EGGPLANT PARMESAN SUB

$12.95

bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast breading- flour, egg, bread crumbs, garlic, parsley, oregano, basil, salt, black pepper pomodoro- ground fresh tomatoes, iodized salt, dry basil, sugar, fresh chopped garlic, chopped onion, chopped green pepper, olive oil marinara-tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan cheese, iodized saly, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry basil, sunflower seed oil

ROMAN HOLIDAY SANDWICH

ROMAN HOLIDAY SANDWICH

$15.50

pizza dough with knot butter, pepperoni, salami, ham, mozzarella, tomatoes, lettuce, italian dressing, red onion, pizza dough- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast italian dressing- salt, pepper, dry basil, oregano, granulated garlic, red wine vinegar, mayo, sunflower seed oil knot butter- butter, sunflower seed oil, garlic, parsley

Desserts'

Homemade Cheese Cake

$6.00

Crustless, lemon and cinnamon

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Rich chocolate custard crusted with salted caramel crust

Cannoli

$8.00

Crispy tubes filled with sweetened ricotta and chocolate

Tiramisu

$7.00

Classic Italian coffee and liqueur flavored cake with marscapone cheese icing

Soda to go'

Arnold Palmer togo

$3.50

Coke togo

$3.50

Diet Coke togo

$3.50

Sprite togo

$3.50

Gingerale togo

$3.50

Mr. Pibb togo

$3.50

Root Beer togo

$3.50

Ice Tea togo

$3.50

Lemonade togo

$3.50

Sides and Extras'

Side Meatball,

$3.50

Side Sausage,

$3.50

Side Grilled Chicken,

$5.75

marinade- honey, lime juice, olive oil, crushed red pepper, black pepper, iodized salt

Side Mushrooms,

$2.50

Side Broccoli,

$3.00

Side Shrimp,

$7.50

sauteed in white wine, butter, garlic, salt, black pepper

Side Salmon,

$8.00

Side Fries

$3.00

4 oz Alfredo

$3.00

4 oz Marinara

$1.75

4 oz Tomato

$1.75

tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), tomato paste, iodized salt, sugar, dry parsley, granulated garlic, black pepper, dry basil

4 oz Pesto

$3.50

Kids Menu'

kids spaghetti

$5.95

kids cheese ravioli

$6.95

kids cheese pizza

$7.00

kids pepperoni pizza

$7.50

A la carte & food items to cook at home'

Cold Quart Spaghetti

$5.50

32 oz - Approx 2 servings Heat in boiling water for 1 minute.

Cold Carry Out Pint Marinara

$7.00

Heat on stove top on low heat, stirring often.

Cold Carry Out Quart Marinara

$14.00

Heat on stove top on low heat, stirring often.

Cold Carry Out Pint Tomato

$7.00

Heat on stove top on low heat, stirring often.

Cold Carry Out Quart Tomato

$14.00

Heat on stove top on low heat, stirring often.

Cold Carry Out Meatball

$3.50

Cold Carry Out Sausage

$3.50

Pesto sauce - 8oz

$4.50

8 oz Oil & Garlic

$4.50

Italian dressing - 8oz

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Gondolier Italian Eatery. For over 60 years we have been privileged to be a part of the Boulder community. We proudly offer house made pasta, pizza, and seasonal contemporary dishes served in a family friendly atmosphere. Join us for our full bar with house wines on tap and 12 taps of microbrew beer. Gluten free pizza and pasta options are available as well.

Website

Location

1217 So. Main Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Gondolier Italian Eatery image
BG pic
Gondolier Italian Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cugini Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 19
385 Crossing Dr, Suite 105 Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Ghost Box Pizza - Ghost Box Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
103 S. Public Road Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Bacco Trattoria & Mozzarella Bar
orange star3.9 • 296
1200 Yarmouth Ave Boulder, CO 80304
View restaurantnext
Zucca Italian Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
808 Main St Louisville, CO 80027
View restaurantnext
FourSides Pizza Cafe - in the Larkridge Village Shops
orange starNo Reviews
16603 Washington Street Thornton, CO 80023
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Locale Boulder - Pizzeria Locale
orange star4.5 • 546
1730 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Longmont

Dickens 300 Prime
orange star4.2 • 1,122
300 Main Street Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Le Peep - Longmont
orange star4.4 • 1,120
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116 Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Wing Shack - Longmont
orange star4.2 • 499
1133 Francis St Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Outworld Brewing
orange star4.8 • 261
1725 Vista View Drive Longmont, CO 80504
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Longmont
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston