Gondolier Italian Eatery - Gondolier Longmont
1217 So. Main Street
Longmont, CO 80501
Family Dinners
Spaghetti Dinner
Thick cut, traditional Gondo favorite with choice of pasta sauces *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.
Ricotta Cheese Ravioli Dinner
Jumbo ricotta cheese filled raviolis served with your choice of sauce. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.
Fettuccini Alfredo Dinner
Parmigiano, Romano cheeses, cream reduction over homemade fettuccini *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.
Penne Verde Dinner
Spinach pasta, seasonal vegetables, tossed in homemade pesto. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.
Spicy Tuscan Dinner
Sausage, peppers, onion, and mushrooms with ziti pasta. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.
Penne Bolognese Dinner
Ground beef braised with onions, carrots, celery, garlic, tomatoes and red wine. Finished with cream ,parmesan. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.
Spaghetti Carbonara Dinner
House Spaghetti with onion, ham and bacon in an egg and cheese sauce. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Breaded chicken breast, baked Provolone, Pomodoro sauce and steamed broccoli. *Each entree serves 4. All family dinner orders include 4 homemade garlic knots with marinara sauce for dipping and a large entree sized house salad with choice of dressing.
Starters.
GARLIC KNOTS
Butter, Sunflower Seed Oil, Garlic, Parsley, garnish of parmasen cheese and parsley bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry basil, sunflower seed oil
GARLIC BREAD
Butter, garlic, parsley Bread-flour, salt, sugar, sunflower oil, yeast
GARLIC BREAD W CHEESE
Butter, garlic, provolone, parsley bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast
Cheese Fritters
SPICY FRIED CALIMARI
squid breading mix- rice flour, onion powder, garlic powder, cayanne, paprika, salt, black pepper marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil salsa verde- parsley, spinach, garlic, red wine vinegar, capers, mustard, sunflower oil, salt, black pepper
STEAMED CLAMS
Sauce-white wine, garlic, onion, zucchini, tomatoes, butter, lemon, salt, black pepper bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast
GNOCCHI APP
kale, bacon, balsamic gnocchi-potato,eggs, potato flour, wheat flour, malted barley flour, salt, blue cheese, Gorgonzola cheese, garlic, shallots, lemon peel, green onion, spices, pepper, citric acid.
Italian Nachos
Egg roll chips with Alfredo, mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoncini, roasted red pepper, black olives, green onion
Soups
Salads'
House Salad
Field greens, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, onions and garbanzo beans.
Entree House Salad
Field greens, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes, onions and garbanzo beans.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, classic Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, grated Parmigiano.
Entree Caesar Salad
Romaine, classic Caesar dressing, homemade croutons, grated Parmigiano.
Greek Salad
Field greens, olives, garbanzo beans, red onions, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, Feta, and lemon balsamic vinaigrette.
Entree Greek Salad
Field greens, olives, garbanzo beans, red onions, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, Feta, and lemon balsamic vinaigrette.
Caprese Salad
Vine-ripened tomatoes, house made fresh mozzarella, EVOO, fresh basil, balsamic.
ARUGULA, BERRY & GOAT CHEESE SALAD.
baby arugula, goat cheese, berries, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette, balsamic reduction, berry vinaigrette berry vinaigrette-fresh strawberries, honey, red wine vinegar, sunflower seed oil, salt, black pepper Lemon vinaigrette- lemon juice, mustard, honey, balsamic vinegar, sunflower seed oil, salt, black pepper
ENTREE ARUGULA,BERRY,GOAT SALAD.
baby arugula, gaot cheese, berries, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigette, balsamic reduction, berry vinaigrette berry vinaigrette- fresh strawberries, honey, red wine vinegar, rice bran oil, salt, black pepper Lemon vinaigrette- lemon juice, mustard, honey, balsamic vinager, five bran oil, salt, ba Lack pepper.
Pastas.
HOMEMADE SPAGHETTI
flour, egg, sunflower seed oil, salt
CHEESE RAVIOLI
ricotta and ramano cheese Pasta- durum flour,egg whites,
SPAGHETTI AND RAVIOLI
spaghetti-flour, egg, sunflower seed oil, salt ravioli-durum flour, egg whites, Ravioli filling- ricotta and ramano cheese.
GLUTEN FREE PASTA
corn flour, rice flour, water monoglycerides, diglycerides
UNPASTA.
gluten free julienne vegetables-zucchini, carrots, green onion, red bell pepper
LASAGNA
pasta- flour, egg, sunflower seed oil, salt meat filling-hamburger, egg, dry parsley, granulated garlic, dry oregano, black pepper, iodized salt, parmesan, marinara cheese filling- ricotta, egg, parmesan, black pepper, nutmeg, dry parsley, marinara-tomato puree, pizza sauce(Tomato sauce), parmesan, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil
BOLOGNESE
can be made gluten free bolognese- beef, carrots, cellery, onion, garlic, basil,red wine,marinara, alfredo, parmesan, Alfredo-heavy cream, white pepper, nutmeg, remano, Parmesan, provolone cheese, cream cheese, fresh garlic, salt, black pepper Penne-durum wheat flour, semolina, dried spinach, dried tomato niacin, furrous sulfate, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast (butter, garlic on top)
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO
pasta- Flour, egg, sunflower seed oil, salt Alfredo Sauce-heavy cream, white pepper, nutmeg,- romano, parmesan, provolone, cream cheeses, fresh garlic, salt, black pepper
LINGUINI ALLE VONGOLE
can be made gluten free Linguini-durun semolina, niacin, furrous sulfate, thaimine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid Sauce- white wine, evoo, garlic, lemon, butter, salt, black pepper, onion, zucchini, cherry tomatoes,
VERDE PRIMAVERA
can be made gluten free vegetables- mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, green peppers, spinach, roasted red pepper,zucchini Penne-durum wheat flour, semolina, dried spinach, dried tomato niacin, furrous sulfate, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid pesto- basil, spinach, sunflower seed oil, parmesan cheese, almonds, lemon, salt, black pepper
SHRIMP ARRABIATA.
can be made gluten free shrimp- sauteed in white wine, butter, garlic, salt, black pepper Penne-durum wheat flour, semolina, dried spinach, dried tomato niacin, furrous sulfate, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid arrabiatta- charred tomatoes, roasted red pepper, red chili flakes, honey, sriracha, onion, garlic, red wine vinegar, salt, black pepper
SPICY TUSCAN
can be made gluten free marinara, green pepper, onion, mushroom, garlic, red chili flake, parmesan, sausage marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil sausage- pork, ground fennel, fennel seed, crushed red pepper, iodized salt, granulated garlic, cayanne pepper, paprika Penne-durum wheat flour, semolina, dried spinach, dried tomato niacin, furrous sulfate, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA
can be made gluten free spaghetti, onion, ham, bacon, egg& cheese sauce spaghetti- flour, egg, rice bran oil, salt egg & cheese sauce- onion, garlic, bacon, ham, cream, egg, black pepper
Classics.
CHICKEN PARMESAN
breading- flour, egg, bread crumbs, parsley, garlic, oregano, basil, salt black pepper pasta- flour, egg, sunflower seed oil, salt pomodoro- ground fresh tomato, iodized salt, dry basil, suger, chopped garlic, chopped onions, chopped green pepper, olive oil marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil, butter
EGGPLANT PARMESAN
breading- flour, egg, bread crumbs, garlic, oregano, basil, parsley, salt, black pepper pasta- flour, egg, sunflower seed oil, salt pomodoro- ground fresh tomato, iodized salt, dry basil, sugar, chopped garlic, chopped onion, chopped green pepper, olive oil marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato suace), parmesan, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil, butter
CHICKEN PICATTA
can be made gluten free chicken- rice flour, onion powder, garlic powder, cayanne, paprika, salt, black pepper sauce- lemon, white wine, capers, garlic, onion, cream, butter, salt, black pepper pasta- flour, egg, sunflower seed oil, salt
GRILLED ATLANTIC SALMON
gluten free salmon, fennel, tomatoe, onion, broccoli pesto aioli- mayonaise, basil, spinach, almonds, parmesan, lemon, sunflower seed oil, salt, black pepper spray- soybean oil, monoglycerides, diglycerides
CHICKEN MARSALA
can be made gluten free sauce- mushroom, onion, garlic, marsala wine, cream, butter, salt, black pepper pasta- flour, egg, rice bran oil, salt pork- rice flour, onion powder, garlic powder, cayanne, paprika, salt, black pepper
Build your own pizza_.
Specialty pizza_.
Small Specialty Base Pizza
- Base price for pizza (mozzarella and sauce included), choose your favorite combo in the next section.
Medium Speciality Base Pizza
- Base price for pizza (mozzarella and sauce included), choose your favorite combo in the next section.
Large Specialty Base Pizza
- Base price for pizza (mozzarella and sauce included), choose your favorite combo in the next section.
10" Gluten Free Specialty Base Pizza-
- Base price for pizza (mozzarella and sauce included), choose your favorite combo in the next section.
Calzone_.
Sandwiches.
MEATBALL SUB
bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast meatball- hambuger, egg, dry oregano, garlic, iodized salt, black pepper, parmesan, parsley, bread crumbs, sunflower seed oil marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil
SPICY ITALIAN SAUSAGE SUB
bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast sausage- pork, ground fennel, fennel seed, crushed red pepper, iodized salt, granulated garlic, cayanne, paprika pomodoro- ground fresh tomatoes, otzed salt, dry basil, sugar, fresh chopped garlic, chopped onion, chopped green pepper, olive oil marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan cheese, iodized saly, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil
CHICKEN PARM SUB
bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast chicken- flour, egg, bread crumbs, garlic, oregano, basil, salt, black pepper pomodoro- ground fresh tomatoes, iodized salt, dry basil, sugar, fresh chopped garlic, chopped onion, chopped green pepper, olive oil marinara- tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan cheese, iodized salt, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry parsley, sunflower seed oil
EGGPLANT PARMESAN SUB
bread- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast breading- flour, egg, bread crumbs, garlic, parsley, oregano, basil, salt, black pepper pomodoro- ground fresh tomatoes, iodized salt, dry basil, sugar, fresh chopped garlic, chopped onion, chopped green pepper, olive oil marinara-tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), parmesan cheese, iodized saly, sugar, crushed red pepper, dry oregano, dry basil, granulated garlic, dry basil, sunflower seed oil
ROMAN HOLIDAY SANDWICH
pizza dough with knot butter, pepperoni, salami, ham, mozzarella, tomatoes, lettuce, italian dressing, red onion, pizza dough- flour, salt, sugar, sunflower seed oil, yeast italian dressing- salt, pepper, dry basil, oregano, granulated garlic, red wine vinegar, mayo, sunflower seed oil knot butter- butter, sunflower seed oil, garlic, parsley
Desserts'
Soda to go'
Sides and Extras'
Side Meatball,
Side Sausage,
Side Grilled Chicken,
marinade- honey, lime juice, olive oil, crushed red pepper, black pepper, iodized salt
Side Mushrooms,
Side Broccoli,
Side Shrimp,
sauteed in white wine, butter, garlic, salt, black pepper
Side Salmon,
Side Fries
4 oz Alfredo
4 oz Marinara
4 oz Tomato
tomato puree, pizza sauce(tomato sauce), tomato paste, iodized salt, sugar, dry parsley, granulated garlic, black pepper, dry basil
4 oz Pesto
Kids Menu'
A la carte & food items to cook at home'
Cold Quart Spaghetti
32 oz - Approx 2 servings Heat in boiling water for 1 minute.
Cold Carry Out Pint Marinara
Heat on stove top on low heat, stirring often.
Cold Carry Out Quart Marinara
Heat on stove top on low heat, stirring often.
Cold Carry Out Pint Tomato
Heat on stove top on low heat, stirring often.
Cold Carry Out Quart Tomato
Heat on stove top on low heat, stirring often.
Cold Carry Out Meatball
Cold Carry Out Sausage
Pesto sauce - 8oz
8 oz Oil & Garlic
Italian dressing - 8oz
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to the Gondolier Italian Eatery. For over 60 years we have been privileged to be a part of the Boulder community. We proudly offer house made pasta, pizza, and seasonal contemporary dishes served in a family friendly atmosphere. Join us for our full bar with house wines on tap and 12 taps of microbrew beer. Gluten free pizza and pasta options are available as well.
1217 So. Main Street, Longmont, CO 80501