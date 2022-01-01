Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gondolier Pizza & Italian Restaurant - Lenoir City

1,183 Reviews

$$

744 US-321

Lenoir City, TN 37771

Order Again

Appetizers

10 Buffalo Wings

$14.00

20 Buffalo Wings

$20.50Out of stock

Bread Sticks

$3.85

Calamari

$8.59

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheese Sticks

$7.69

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.30

Combo Platter

$11.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.69

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Italian Nachos

$10.40

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Killer Sticks

$6.25

Onion Rings

$7.49

Potato Skins

$6.99

Steak Quesadilla

$8.99

Tuscan Bruschetta

$6.89

Zuchinni Sticks

$7.69

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$8.49

Meatball Calzone

$8.99

Sausage Calzone

$8.99

Chicken Calzone

$8.99

Ham Calzone

$8.99

Pepperoni Calzone

$8.99

Spinach Calzone

$8.99

Spinach & Feta Calzone

$9.30

Vegetarian Calzone

$9.59

House Calzone

$10.19

Gondolier Calzone

$10.19

Greek Calzone

$10.19

Chicken

Chicken Alfredo

$14.49

Fettuccine pasta topped with Alfredo sauce and grilled chicken

Chicken Florentine

$14.59

Chicken Linguini

$14.49

Chicken Marsala

$13.75

Chicken Parmesan

$13.75

Chicken Piccata

$13.75

Chicken Scarpariello

$14.49

Chicken Sorrentino

$14.49

Gondolier Specialties

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$13.50

Chicken Tender Plate

$13.50

Gyro Plate

$13.50

Pork Souvlaki Plate

$13.50

Zorba Special

$17.99

Grill

Chicken Breast

$13.25

Chicken Stir Fry

$13.25

Chopped Steak

$13.25

Pork Chops

$13.25

Italian Dishes

Cannelloni

$13.25

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Lasagna

$13.25

Mamas Trio

$16.99

Manicotti

$13.25

Ravioli

$13.25

Spaghetti Gondolier

$13.79

Tour of Italy

$17.99

Veal Marsala

$13.75Out of stock

Veal Parmesan

$13.75

Veal Roma

$13.75

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chicken Salad

$10.15

Fried Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.15

Gondolier Salad

$10.15

Greek Salad

Gyro Caesar Salad

$9.99

House Salad

Tuna Salad

$9.10

Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Italian Sub

$9.19

Super Sub

$9.99

Tuna Sub

$8.49

Turkey Sub

$8.99

Veggie Sub

$8.99

Tuna Melt

$8.25

Chicken & Ham Melt

$8.99

Chicken & Bacon Melt

$8.99

Patty Melt

$8.99

Club Sandwich

$9.25

Hamburger

$8.25

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.35

Pepperoni Burger

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Brisket Sandwich

$8.99

Cheese Steak Sub

$9.19

Chicken Fajita Sub

$9.49

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.69

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.30

Meatball Parm Sub

$8.99

Sausage Parm Sub

$8.99

Veal Parm Sub

$9.69

Cheese Steak on Pita

$8.89

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.09

Chicken Souvlaki on Pita

$8.89

Chicken Strips on Pita

$8.89

Gyro on Pita

$8.89

Pork Souvlaki on Pita

$9.09

Seafood

Fried Shrimp

$15.19

Grilled Shrimp

$16.19

Lobster Ravioli

$16.75

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.69

Shrimp Linguine

$16.19

Tilapia Fried

$12.99

Tilapia Grilled

$12.99

Tilapia Piccata

$13.99

Sides

Side of Alfredo

$2.50

Side of Anchovies

$2.25

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side of Feta

$2.49

Side of French Fries

$2.50

Side of Kalamata Olives

$1.69

Side of Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Side of Pickles

$1.29

Side of Pita Bread

$1.25

Side of Rice

$2.25

Side of Broccoli

$2.75

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Side of Gyro

$5.50

Side of Meatballs

$2.75

Side of Pepperoncinis

$1.29

Side of Sausage

$2.25

Side of Tuna

$3.35

Side of Vegetables

$2.75

Side of Tzatziki

$0.75

Side of Soup

$3.99

Side of Jalapenos

$0.99

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.99

Spaghetti & Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$9.25

Rigatoni & Meatballs

$10.25

Rigatoni & Sausage

$10.25

Rigatoni & Mushrooms

$10.25

Spaghetti

$7.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.25

Spaghetti & Sausage

$9.25

Spaghetti & Mushrooms

$9.25

Strombolis

Chicken & Spinach Stromboli

$8.99

Chicken Stromboli

$8.99

Gondolier Stromboli

$10.19

Greek Stromboli

$10.19

Ham Stromboli

$8.99

House Stromboli

$10.19

Meatball Stromboli

$8.99

Sausage Stromboli

$8.99

Spinach & Feta Stromboli

$9.30

Spinach & Sausage Stromboli

$9.30

Steak Stromboli

$8.99

Veggie Stromboli

$9.59

Pepperoni Stromboli

$8.99

Tortellini

Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

$14.49

Tortellini A La Pana

$13.59

Tortellini with Chicken

$13.59

Tortellini with Meatballs

$13.59

Tortellini with Sausage

$13.59

Individual Pizzas

Individual Cheese

$6.35

Individual (1 Top)

$6.85

Individual (2 Top)

$7.60

Individual (3 Top)

$8.35

Individual (4 Top)

$9.09

Individual House Special

$8.95

Individual Gondolier Special

$9.95

Individual Vegetarian

$7.95

Individual Super Vegetarian

$8.35

Individual Hawaiian

$7.95

Individual Meat Eaters'

$8.35

Individual Double Pepperoni

$7.95

Individual Greek Pizza

$8.70

Individual BBQ Chicken & Onion

$8.70

Individual Fra Diavolo

$7.95

Individual White

$7.10

Individual White Chicken

$7.95

Individual White Spinach

$7.95

Individual White Spinach & Feta

$8.40

Individual White Florentine

$8.40

Individual White Margarita

$8.40

Individual Alfredo Florentine

$8.90

Individual White Eggplant

$8.40

Individual White Kalamata

$8.40

Individual Cheese Alfredo

$8.70

Individual White Venetian

$8.90

Individual White Pesto & Sundried Tomato

$8.40

Individual White Chicken & Pesto

$8.90

Small Pizzas

Small Cheese

$8.19

Small (1 Top)

$9.19

Small (2 Top)

$9.99

Small (3 Top)

$10.79

Small (4 Top)

$11.49

Small House Special

$11.99

Small Gondolier Special

$12.99

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$9.99

Small Super Vegetarian

$10.99

Small Hawaiian

$9.99

Small Meat Eaters'

$11.50

Small Double Pepperoni

$9.99

Small Greek Pizza

$10.99

Small BBQ Chicken & Onion

$10.99

Small Fra Diavolo

$10.99

Small White

$9.25

Small White Chicken

$10.05

Small White Spinach

$10.05

Small White Spinach & Feta

$10.55

Small White Florentine

$10.55

Small White Margarita

$10.55

Small Alfredo Florentine

$11.75

Small White Eggplant

$10.55

Small White Kalamata

$10.55

Small Cheese Alfredo

$11.15

Small White Venetian

$11.75

Small White Pesto & Sundried Tomato

$10.55

Small White Chicken & Pesto

$11.75

Medium Pizzas

Medium Cheese

$9.49

Medium (1 Top)

$10.49

Medium (2 Top)

$11.49

Medium (3 Top)

$12.40

Medium (4 Top)

$13.40

Medium House Special

$13.99

Medium Gondolier Special

$14.99

Medium Vegetarian

$11.99

Medium Super Vegetarian

$12.99

Medium Hawaiian

$11.60

Medium Meat Eaters'

$13.25

Medium Double Pepperoni

$11.60

Medium Greek Pizza

$13.25

Medium BBQ Chicken & Onion

$13.25

Medium Fra Diavolo

$13.25

Medium White

$10.75

Medium White Chicken

$11.75

Medium White Spinach

$11.75

Medium White Spinach & Feta

$12.55

Medium White Florentine

$12.55

Medium White Margarita Pizza

$12.55

Medium Alfredo Florentine

$13.75

Medium White Eggplant

$12.55

Medium White Kalamata

$13.15

Medium Cheese Alfredo

$13.15

Medium White Venetian

$13.75

Medium White Pesto & Sundried Tomato

$12.55

Medium White Chicken & Pesto

$13.75

Large Pizzas

Large Cheese

$10.85

Large (1 Top)

$11.85

Large (2 Top)

$12.85

Large (3 Top)

$13.95

Large (4 Top)

$14.95

Large House Special

$15.99

Large Gondolier Special

$16.99

Large Vegetarian

$13.50

Large Super Vegetarian

$15.35

Large Hawaiian

$12.25

Large Meat Eaters'

$15.25

Large Double Pepperoni

$13.25

Large Greek Pizza

$13.90

Large BBQ Chicken & Onion

$14.90

Large Fra Diavolo

$13.50

Large White

$11.99

Large White Chicken

$12.99

Large White Spinach

$12.99

Large White Spinach & Feta

$13.75

Large White Florentine Pizza

$13.75

Large White Margarita Pizza

$13.75

Large Alfredo Florentine

$15.25

Large White Eggplant

$13.75

Large White Kalamata

$14.50

Large Cheese Alfredo

$14.50

Large White Venetian

$15.25

Large White Pesto & Sundried Tomato

$13.75

Large White Chicken & Pesto

$15.25

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee

$1.85

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.79

Kids Drink

$1.69

Soft Drink

$2.79

To Go Drink

$1.89

Water

Milk

$1.69

Desserts

Baklava

$3.99

Cannoli

$3.99

Cake

$7.59

Cheesecake

$7.59

Birthday Cake

Heart Cake

$9.49Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.25

Kid's Lasagna

$5.99

Kids Chicken

$5.75

Kids Fett Alfredo

$6.45

Kid's Ravioli

$5.75

Kid's Spaghetti

$5.35

Kid's Rigatoni

$5.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The art of classic Italian cuisine with an all-American contemporary edge

Location

744 US-321, Lenoir City, TN 37771

Directions

