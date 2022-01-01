A map showing the location of Gong ChaView gallery

Gong Cha

2029 lynnhaven pwky Suite 650

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Milk Foam Series

Black Tea with Creme Brulee

$5.45+

Caramel Black Tea Creme Brulee

$5.45+

Creme Brûlée Black Tea Latte

$5.75+

Creme Brûlée Strawberry Latte Strawberry Pearls

$6.45+

Milk Foam Black Forest

$5.25+

Milk Foam Black Tea

$4.50+

Milk Foam Brown Sugar Black Tea

$4.95+

Milk Foam Brown Sugar Ginger Drink

$5.25+

Milk Foam Brown Sugar Oolong Tea

$4.95+

Milk Foam Dirty Sugar Black Tea

$4.85+

Milk Foam Dirty Sugar Oolong Tea

$4.85+

Milk Foam Earl Gray Tea

$4.50+

Milk Foam Green Tea

$4.50+

Milk Foam Oolong Tea

$4.50+

Milk Foam Wintermelon Drink

$4.50+

Panda Milk Foam Black Tea

$5.75+

Panda Milk Foam Green Tea

$5.75+

Brewed Tea Series

Black Tea

$3.75+

Brown Sugar Ginger Drink

$4.25+

Earl Grey Tea

$3.75+

Green Tea

$3.75+

Honey Drink

$3.95+

Longan red date drink

$4.75+

Oolong Tea

$3.75+

Wintermelon Drink

$3.95+

Wintermelon Oolong Tea

$3.95+

Creative Mix Series

Grapefruit Ai-Yu w/White Pearls

$5.60+

Grapefruit Black Tea

$4.25+

Grapefruit Green Tea

$4.25+

Honey Green Tea

$4.25+

Honey Strawbery GrenTea Strawber Pearl

$5.25+

Lemon Ai-Yu w/White Peals

$5.60+

Lemon Honey Green Tea

$4.95+

Lemon Wintermelon w/Basil Seeds

$5.25+

Little Star Peach Green Tea

$5.10+

LittleStar MilkFoam Peach GreenTea Crush

$5.85+

Longan Red Date Drink

$4.25+

Lychee Drink

$4.25+

Lychee Green Tea

$4.25+

Lychee Oolong Tea

$4.25+

Mango Green Tea

$4.25+

Passionfruit Green Tea

$4.25+

Peach Green Tea

$4.25+

Peach Lychee Fruit Drink

$4.25+

Peach Oolong Tea

$4.25+

QQ Passionfruit Green Tea

$5.60+

Strawberry Black Tea

$4.25+

Strawberry Chocolate Drink

$4.50+

Strawberry Green Tea

$4.25+

Strawberry Lemonade Drink

$4.99+

Tropical Fruit Greentea StarPeach Jelly

$5.25+

Honey Double GrapeVinegar Crush W.pearl

$5.99+

White Grape Vinegar Tea

$4.99+

Grape Passion Fruit Crush Coconut Jelly

$6.25+Out of stock

Grapefruit Mango Tea

$4.99+

Milk Tea Series

Black Milk Tea

$4.50+

Black Milk Tea w/Grass Jelly

$5.65+

Brown Sugar Black Milk Tea

$4.75+

Brown Sugar Freshmilk BlackT

$4.99+

Brown Sugar Freshmilk OolongT

$4.99+

Brown Sugar Ginger Freshmilk

$4.99+

Brown Sugar Ginger Milk Drink

$4.99+

Brown Sugar Oolong Milk Tea

$4.75+

Caramel Milk Tea

$4.75+

Chocolate Marble Drink

$5.75+

Chocolate Marble Latte

$5.75+

Chocolate Milk Drink

$4.75+

Coconut Milk Drink

$4.99+

CremBrule Strawbery Latte StrawPearl

$6.65+

Creme Brulee Strawberry Latte

$5.25+

Dirty Brown Sugar Coffee Milk Tea

$5.65+

Dirty Brown Sugar Latte w/Pearls

$5.75+

Dirty Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.95+

Dirty Brown Sugar OolongTea Latte

$4.95+

Double Coconut Milk Drink

$5.85+

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$4.50+

Earl Grey Milk Tea w/3JS

$5.65+

Green Milk Tea

$4.50+

Green Milk Tea w/White Pearls

$5.35+

Hot Chocolate Drink

$5.50

Longan Red Date Milk Drink

$4.99+

Mango Marble Green Milk Tea

$5.75+

Mango Marble Green Tea Latte

$5.75+

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Matcha Marble Drink

$5.75+

Matcha Marble Latte

$5.75+

Matcha Milk Drink

$4.75+

Matcha Milk w/ Red Bean

$5.60+

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.50+

Oolong Milk Tea w/Pudding

$5.65+

Oreo Black Tea Latte

$5.60+

Pearl Black Milk Tea

$5.35+

Pearl Earl Grey Milk Tea

$5.35+

Pearl Green Milk Tea

$5.35+

Pearl Oolong Milk Tea

$5.35+

Purple Sweet Potato Black Milk Tea

$4.75+

Purple Sweet Potato BlackTea Latte

$4.75+

Purple Sweet Potato Green Milk Tea

$4.75+

Purple Sweet Potato GreenTea Latte

$4.75+

Purple Sweet Potato Latte

$4.75+

Strawberry Black Tea Latte

$4.95+

Strawberry Green Milk Tea

$4.95+

Strawberry Green Tea Latte

$4.95+

Strawberry Marble Green Milk Tea

$5.25+

Strawberry Marble GreenTea Latte

$5.25+

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.95+

Strawberry Taro Milk Drink

$5.25+

StrawberryMatcha Latte StrawbPearls

$6.75+

Taro Coconut Milk Tea

$5.25+

Taro Milk Drink

$4.75+

Taro Milk Drink w/Red Bean

$5.60+

Taro Milk Drink with Taro Puree

$5.60+

Taro Milk with Redbeans

$5.60+

Taro Puree Green Tea Latte

$5.35+

Taro Puree Latte

$5.35+

Thai Tea

$4.95+

Wintermelon Milk Drink

$4.75+

Hong Kong-Style Mango Drink

$5.99+

Smoothies

Brown Sugar w/CremeBrulee Smoothie

$6.60+

Chocolate Caramel Smoothie

$5.95+

Chocolate Ice Smoothie

$5.75+

Coconut Smoothie

$5.75+

Dirty Brown Sugar Smoothie

$5.95+

Honey Strawbery Smooth Strawbr. Pearl

$6.75+

Lemon Yogurt Smoothie

$5.95+

Little star MF Peach Green Tea smoothie

$6.75+Out of stock

Lychee Smoothie

$5.75+

Lychee Yogurt Smoothie

$5.95+

Mango Coconut Smoothie

$6.25+

Mango Milk Foam Smoothie

$6.50+

Mango Smoothie

$5.75+

Mango Strawberry Smoothie

$6.25+

Mango Yogurt Smoothie

$6.25+

Matcha Smoothie

$5.75+

Milk Foam Dirty Sugar Smoothie

$6.50+

Milk Foam Peach Green Tea Smoothie

$6.50+

Milk Foam Strawberry BlackTea Smoothie

$6.50+

MilkFoam Strawbery GreenTea Smoothie

$6.50+

Peach Smoothie

$5.75+

Peach Yogurt Smoothie

$5.95+

Purple Sweet Potato Smoothie

$5.75+

Roasted Coconut Smoothie

$5.95+

Strawberry Chocolate Smoothie

$6.25+

Strawberry Ice Smoothie

$5.75+

Strawberry Smoothie w/Creme Brulee

$6.50+

Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie

$6.25+

Taro Coconut Smoothie

$6.25+

Taro Smoothie

$5.75+

Thai Tea Smoothie

$5.75+

Matcha Chocolate Smoothie

$6.25+

Passionfruit Smoothie

$5.75+

Grape Yogurt White pearls Smoothie

$6.99+

Mango Grapefruit Smoothie

$5.99+

Coffee Series

Black Coffee

$4.00+

Coffee Latte

$4.50+

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.75+

Dalgona Coffee

$4.95+

Dalgona Coffee w/Pearls

$5.80+

Dirty Sugar Coffee Milk Tea

$5.50+

Milk Coffee

$4.50+

Milk Foam Black Coffee

$4.85+

Milk Foam Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$5.80+

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.95+

Vietnamese Coffee Creme brulee Foam

$5.80+

Yogurt Series

Grapefruit Yogurt Drink

$4.50+

Green Tea Yogurt Drink

$4.25+

Lemon Yogurt Drink

$4.50+

Mango Yogurt Drink

$4.50+

Peach Yogurt Drink

$4.50+

Strawberry Yogurt Drink

$4.50+

Grape Yogurt Latte

$4.75+

Sparkling Series

Grapefruit Sparkling

$4.95+

Lime Sparkling

$4.95+

Lychee Oolong Tea Sparkling

$4.95+

Lychee Sparkling

$4.95+

Mango Green Tea Sparkling

$4.95+

Milk Foam Green Tea Sparkling

$4.95+

Passionfruit Green Tea Sparkling

$4.95+

Passionfruit Sparkling

$4.95+

Peach Green Tea Sparkling

$4.95+

Peach Lychee Sparkling

$4.95+

Peach Oolong Tea Sparkling

$4.95+

Peach Sparkling

$4.95+

Peach Sparkling w/Coconut Jelly

$5.80+

QQ Passionfruit Sparkling

$6.25+

Strawberry whitegrape Spark W.pearls

$6.25+

Double Grape Sparkling Vinegar

$5.25+

Sparkling Lime Grape Tea Coconut Jelly

$6.25+Out of stock

Egg Waffle

Chocolate Egg Waffle

$6.50

Matcha Egg Waffle

$6.50

Original Egg Waffle

$5.50

ITEMS FOSALE

Gong Cha Mug

$10.99

Gong Cha Reusable Cup

$7.99

Gong Cha Pen

$1.89

Other Sales

Gong Cha Tea Master Cup (Blue)

$23.99

Gong Cha Tea Master Cup (Pink)

$23.99

ICE CREAM

1 Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream

$1.95

1 Scoop Strawberry Ice Cream

$1.95

1 Scoop Cookies and Cream

$1.95

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.95

1 Scoop Strawberry Short cake

$1.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
