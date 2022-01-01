Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila Hillsborough/NC State

review star

No reviews yet

2100 Hillsborough St #110

Raleigh, NC 27607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

QUESO PICOSO
QUESADILLA
KIDS QUESADILLA

BOTANITAS

Coconut encrusted shrimp/asian slaw

GUACAMOLE

$9.00

avocado / pico de gallo

QUESO PICOSO

$9.00

melted cheese / jalapeños

CHORIZO

$7.00

Chorizo Colombiano / guacamole

Armadillo Eggs

$10.00

pickled jalapeños / bacon / cheese / habanero sauce / onion / cilantro

Sushi

$10.00

chorizo / avocado / poblano corn salsa / wrapped in a flour tortilla / topped with queso / pickled onions / habanero sauce / red cabbage / on a bed of refried beans

Coconut shrimp

$10.00

coconut encrusted shrimp / Asian citrus slaw / sweet and spicy guava glaze

Street Corn

$7.00

corn on the cob / mayo / cayenne lemon powder

Ceviche

$12.00

Seasonal Shrimp Ceviche

SOPA Y ENSALADA

ENSALADA DEL HUERTO

$10.00

seasonal / entree size

CUP SOPA TORTILLA

$4.00

sweet potato base / carrots / red and green peppers / tomato / chipotle / sweet corn / chicken / topped with tortilla strips / queso fresco / avocado / cilantro

DE LOS GABACHOS

QUESADILLA

$15.00

choice of protein / cheese / pico de gallo / flour tortilla / sour cream / guacamole / choice of side

NACHOS GABACHOS

$15.00

choice of protein / corn tortilla chips / queso / pico de gallo / guacamole / queso fresco / Mexican cream / lettuce / cilantro

FAJITAS

$17.00

choice of protein / mushroom / fajita veggies / flour tortillas / pico de gallo / guacamole / sour cream / lettuce

BURRITO EL GUAPO

$15.00

choice of protein / flour tortilla / rice / beans / lettuce / pico de gallo / bell peppers / Chile de arbor / cheese / plantains on the side

DE LA TIERRITA

Coconut encrusted tilapia/coconut rice/tomatillo cream/habanero

EL PLATANO

$18.00

whole ripe plantain / steak / Chile de arbol / cheese / bed of paisa beans

CATCH OF THE DAY

$20.00

salmon / bed of cheesy plantains / passion fruit glaze

Coconut Tilapia

$18.00

coconut encrusted fresh tilapia / tomatillo cream sauce / sweet guava sauce / avocado / touch of habanero sauce

TACO - TERAPIA

Smoked Salmon/CornTostada/Serrano and Rosemary Aoli/Avocado/Cilantro/Radish

TACO DEL CHEF

$16.00Out of stock

Chilaquiles Rojo- Tortilla strips/ salsa azteca/ chicken/ chihuahua cheese/ cilantro/ red cabbage/ avocado/ queso fresco/ over easy egg

PESCADO

$18.00

grilled tilapia / tequila chipotle sauce / coleslaw / purple cabbage / cilantro / flour tortilla /

VEGETARIANO

$13.00

grilled veggie blend of carrots, green and red peppers, onions, and sesame seeds / mushroom / cheese / corn tortilla

TINGA

$15.00

shredded chipotle chicken / onion / cilantro / corn tortilla

POLLO

$15.00

grilled chicken / cheese / pico de gallo / avocado / flour tortilla

PASTOR

$15.00

shredded pork / onion / cilantro / pineapple / corn tortilla

CAMARON

$17.00

shrimp / tequila chipotle sauce / cheese / pico de gallo / cilantro / flour tortilla

CARNE

$18.00

grilled steak / cheese / pico de gallo / avocado / flour tortilla

LACKO

$18.00

chile braised short rib / poblano corn salsa / spicy creme fraiche / corn tortilla

FLAUTAS

$15.00

deep fried corn tortilla / chicken tinga / refried beans / habanero / mexican crema

DE LOS CUATES

CHILAQUILES VERDES

$15.00

Chicken/ tomatillo salsa/corn tortillas/mexican cream/cilantro/onions/avocado/queso fresco

ENCHILADAS CON MOLE

$15.00

chicken / mole / queso fresco / corn tortilla / onion/ cilantro / refried beans / rice

CHILE RELLENO

$16.00

poblano pepper / black charro beans / mexican cream / pico de gallo / cheese / avocado / choice of chicken tinga, pastor pork, or veggies

MEXICAN FLAG

$17.00

corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / chile de arbol / mexican cream / tomatillo salsa / cilantro

VEGGIE RELLENO

$15.00

BARBACOA QUESADILLA

$18.00

shredded beef short rib / cheese / onion / cilantro / corn tortilla / radish / avocado sauce / consome on the side

CHILAQUILES ROJO

$15.00

Chicken/azteca salsa/corn tortillas/mexican cream/cilantro/onions/avocado/queso fresco

KIDS' MENU

KIDS TACO

$9.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$9.00

KIDS BURRITO

$9.00

KID SIDE TACO

$3.00

MARGARITA MIX

Margarita Mix 32oz.

$15.00

POSTRES

FLAN DE COCO

$9.00

CHURROS

$9.00

Tres Leches

$7.00Out of stock

SIDES

RICE-CILANTRO

$4.00

CHARRO BEANS

$4.00

REFRIED BEANS

$4.00

PAISA BEANS

$4.00

RICE/BEANS

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

PLANTAINS

$4.00

LARGE SALSA

$5.00

CHILE DE ARBOL

$0.50

HABANERO SAUCE

$0.50

CREMA DE MEXICAN

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SALAD DRESSING

$0.50

TOMATILLO SALSA

$0.50

TOMATILLO CREAM

$0.50

QUESO AMERICANO

$1.00

QUESO CHIHUAHUA

$1.00

QUESO FRESCO CRUMBLES

$1.00

SIDE QUESO PICOSO

$2.00

COSTILLA CREAM CHEESE

$2.00

AVOCADO

$1.00

SIDE - GUACEMOLE

$2.00

CILANTRO

$0.50

COLE SLAW

$0.50

LETTUCE

$1.00

MUSHROOM

$1.00

ONION

$0.50

PICO

$0.50

PINA

$0.50

PEPPERS

$1.00

PICKLED JALAPENO

$0.50

SERRANO

$0.50

TOMATO

$0.50

TORTILLAS - CORN

$1.00

TORTILLAS - FLOUR

$1.00

Side Mole

$0.50

Side veggie mix

$4.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$4.00

Serrano

$0.50

Poblano corn

$1.00

Slaw

$0.50

Avocodo tomatillo sauce

$0.50

FRIED EGG

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2100 Hillsborough St #110, Raleigh, NC 27607

Directions

Gallery
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

Similar restaurants in your area

Centro Raleigh
orange star4.7 • 2,724
106 S Wilmington St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Chido Taco - 2330 Bale Street, Suite #100
orange starNo Reviews
2330 Bale Street, Suite #100 Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
Chilango Mexican Street Food
orange star4.4 • 495
2253 New Hope Church Rd Raleigh, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila - Cary
orange starNo Reviews
525 New Waverly Pl #104 Cary, NC 27518
View restaurantnext
San Jose Mexican Restaurant Wakefield/ Wake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
11211 Galleria Ave #101 Raleigh, NC 27614
View restaurantnext
Gonza Tacos y Tequila - Wake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
1849 South Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston