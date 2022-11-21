Gonza Tacos Y Tequila Lead Mine

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

QUESO PICOSO
QUESADILLA
CARNE

BOTANITAS

GUACAMOLE

$9.00

avocado / pico de gallo

QUESO PICOSO

$9.00

cheese / jalapeño

CHILES ENDIABLADOS

$10.00

pickled jalapeño / bacon / cheese / habanero sauce / onion / cilantro

CEVICHE DEL DIA

$12.00Out of stock

Raw tuna with a sesame oil and lime dressing/asian slaw/avocado/cilantro

Gonza Sushi

$10.00

SOPA Y ENSALADA

CUP SOPA DE TORTILLA

$4.00

chicken / sweet potato / bell peppers / onion / avocado / queso / fresco / cilantro

ENSALADA DEL HUERTO

$10.00

seasonal/entree size

DE LOS GABACHOS

QUESADILLA

$15.00

chicken / cheese / sour cream / pico de gallo / guacamole / rice or beans

NACHOS GABACHOS

$15.00

chicken tinga / tortilla chips / cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole / mexican cream

FAJITAS

$17.00

bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00

BURRITO EL GUAPO

$15.00

grilled chicken / rice / beans / pico de gallo / cheese / lettuce / bell pepper / plantain

THE GONZA BOWL

$16.00

ACP

$14.00

DE LA TIERRITA

EL PLATANO

$17.00

whole ripe plantain / steak* / chile de arbol / paisa beans / cilantro / cheese

PASSION FRUIT SALMON

$20.00

grilled mahi / salsa veracruzana / coconut rice

Tilapia

$18.00

TACO - TERAPIA

CAMARON

$17.00

flour tortilla / shrimp / cheese / tequila-chipotle / pico de gallo / cilantro

CARNE

$18.00

flour tortilla / grilled steak* / cheese / pico de gallo / avocado

LACKO TACO

$18.00

corn tortilla / chile braised short ribs / roasted corn / poblano salsa / spicy créme fraiche

PASTOR

$15.00

corn tortilla / shredded pork / pineapple / onion / cilantro / tomatillo salsa

PESCADO

$18.00

grilled mahi / flour tortilla / coleslaw / tomatillo salsa / cilantro

POLLO

$15.00

flour tortilla / grilled chicken / cheese / pico de gallo / avocado

TACO DEL CHEF

$16.00Out of stock

CHILAQUILES ROJOS Strip tortillas/Creamy Chile de Arbol/ Red Cabbage/ Chicken and Mexican Cream

TINGA

$15.00

corn tortilla / chicken tinga poblana / onion / cilantro / tomatillo salsa

VEGETARIANO

$13.00

flour tortilla / grilled veggies / pico de gallo / cheese

Flautas

$15.00

DE LOS CUATES

CHILAQUILES VERDES

$15.00

chicken / tomatillo sauce / corn tortillas / crema / cilantro / onions / avocado / queso fresco

ENCHILADAS CON MOLE

$15.00

chicken / mole* / queso fresco / refried beans / rice / onions / cilantro *contains nuts

CHILE RELLENO

$16.00

poblano / black charro beans / mexican cream / pico de gallo / cheese / avocado / choice of chicken tinga, carnitas, or veggies

MEXICAN FLAG

$17.00

corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro

TAMALES

$15.00Out of stock

1 Tinga Tamale / 1 Short Rib Tamale / Creamy Tomatillo Salsa / Azteca Salsa

VEGGIE RELLENO/***VEGETARIAN***

$15.00

ROJOS

$15.00

KIDS' MENU

KIDS TACO

$9.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$9.00

KIDS BURRITO

$9.00

KIDS SIDE POLLO TACO

$5.00

KIDS SIDE CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.00

KIDS SIDE CARNE TACO

$6.00

KIDS SIDE CHEESE TACO

$5.00

KIDS SIDE POLLO QUESADILLA

$5.00

KIDS SIDE CARNE QUESADILLA

$6.00

KIDS SIDE CHICKEN BURRITO

$5.00

POSTRES

FLAN DE COCO

$9.00

Togo Sour Mix

Classic Margarita Mix 32oz.-NON ALCOHOLIC

$15.00

Passion Fruit Margarita Mix 32oz.-NON ALCOHOLIC

$15.00

Strawberry Margarita Mix 32 Oz

$15.00

SIDES

CILANTRO RICE

$4.00

REFRIED BEANS

$4.00

RICE/REFRIED

$4.00

PLANTAINS

$4.00

COCONUT RICE

$4.00

EXTRA CHIPS

$2.00

SMALL SALSA

$2.00

LARGE SALSA

$5.00

CHILE DE ARBOL

$0.50

HABANERO SAUCE

$0.50

MEXICAN CREMA

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

TOMATILLO SALSA

$0.50

AVOCADO

$1.00

CILANTRO

$0.50

PICO

$0.50

SERRANO

$0.50

SIDE TACO- COSTILLA

$5.00

FRIED EGG

$1.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$6.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Chipotle Side

$0.50

SIDE - Salmon

$10.00

Corn Poblano Salsa

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Passion Habanero Sauce

$1.00

SIDE BACON

$1.00

GHOST MENU

CALENTADO

$13.00
