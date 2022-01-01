Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Latin American

Gonza Tacos y Tequila Wake Forest

No reviews yet

1849 South Main St.

Wake Forest, NC 27587

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

QUESO PICOSO
QUESADILLA
CARNE

BOTANITAS

GUACAMOLE

$9.00

avocado / pico de gallo

QUESO PICOSO

$9.00

cheese / jalapeño

CHILES ENDIABLADOS

$10.00

pickled jalapeño / bacon / cheese / habanero sauce / onion / cilantro

CAMARON DE COCO

$10.00

Coconut Encrusted Shrimp/Citrus Veggie Slaw/Spicy Guava Glaze/Red Cabbage

CHORIZO COLOMBIANO

$10.00

Chorizo Colombiano/Guacamole

GONZA SUSHI

$9.00

Chorizo Colombiano /Avocado/Red Pickled onion/ Flour Tortilla / Habanero Sauce/Queso Picoso/Refried Beans/Cilantro/Red Cabagge/ Poblana Sauce

ELOTE

$7.00

SOPA Y ENSALADA

SOPA DE TORTILLA

$4.00

sweet potato base/green pepper/red pepper/chicken/sweet corn/tortilla strips/queso fresco/avocado

ENSALADA DEL HUERTO

$10.00

DE LOS GABACHOS

QUESADILLA

$15.00

chicken / cheese / sour cream / pico de gallo / guacamole / rice or beans

NACHOS GABACHOS

$15.00

chicken tinga / tortilla chips / cheese / pico de gallo / guacamole / mexican cream

FAJITAS

$17.00

bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$3.00

BURRITO EL GUAPO

$15.00

grilled chicken / rice / beans / pico de gallo / cheese / lettuce / bell pepper / plantain

ACP

$12.00Out of stock

DE LA TIERRITA

EL PLATANO

$16.00

whole ripe plantain / steak* / chile de arbol / paisa beans / cilantro / cheese

COCONUT GUAVA TILAPIA

$18.00

Fresh Tilapia / Tomatillo Cram Sauce/Coco Flakes/ Flour/ Avocado/Guava Sauce Glace/Habanero sauce

Salmon

$20.00

TACO - TERAPIA

TACO DEL CHEF

$18.00Out of stock

Fried panko crusted burrito filled with short rib, charro beans, cilantro rice, bell peppers, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, and habanero sauce with plantains on the side.

PESCADO

$18.00

corn tortilla / catch of the day* / watermelon~mango pico / passion fruit glaze / cilantro

VEGETARIANO

$13.00

Corn Tortilla / Fresh diced veggies/ Sesame Seeds/ cheese/ Mushroom

TINGA

$15.00

corn tortilla / chicken tinga poblana / onion / cilantro / tomatillo salsa

POLLO

$15.00

flour tortilla / grilled chicken / cheese / pico de gallo / avocado

PASTOR

$15.00

corn tortilla / shredded pork / pineapple / onion / cilantro / tomatillo salsa

CAMARON

$16.00

flour tortilla / shrimp / cheese / tequila-chipotle / pico de gallo / cilantro

CARNE

$18.00

flour tortilla / grilled steak* / cheese / pico de gallo / avocado

LACKO TACO

$18.00

corn tortilla / chile braised short ribs / roasted corn / poblano salsa / spicy créme fraiche

FLAUTAS

$15.00

corn tortilla/tinga/refried beans/habanero salsa/mexican cream/cilantro

DE LOS CUATES

CHILAQUILES VERDES

$15.00

chicken / tomatillo sauce / corn tortillas / crema / cilantro / onions / avocado / queso fresco

ENCHILADAS CON MOLE

$15.00

chicken / mole / queso fresco / refried beans / rice / onions / cilantro

CHILE RELLENO

$15.00

poblano / black charro beans / mexican cream / pico de gallo / cheese / avocado / choice of chicken tinga, carnitas, or veggies

MEXICAN FLAG

$17.00

corn tortillas / steak / chicken / paisa beans / cheese / mexican cream / tomatillo sauce / chile de arbol sauce / cilantro

VEGGIE RELLENO

$15.00

BARBACOA QUESADILLA

$18.00

Corn Tortillas/Steamed Barbacoa(short ribs)/Onions & Cilantro/Chihuahua/Avocado-Tomatillo Sauce/Radishes/Consommé

Chilaquiles Rojos

$15.00

KIDS' MENU

KIDS POLLO TACO

$7.00

KIDS POLLO QUESADILLA

$7.00

KIDS POLLO BURRITO

$7.00

KIDS CARNE TACO

$7.00

KIDS CARNE QUESADILLA

$7.00

KIDS CARNE BURRITO

$7.00

KIDS BEAN TACO

$7.00

KIDS BEAN QUESADILLA

$7.00

KIDS BEAN BURRITO

$7.00

KIDS CHEESE TACO

$7.00

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

KIDS CHEESE BURRITO

$7.00

POSTRES

FLAN DE COCO

$9.00

Churros

$9.00

MARGARITA MIX 32oz.

Margarita Mix 32oz.

$16.00

Lemon Juice

$6.00

Strawberry Mix

$16.00

SIDES

RICE- CILANTRO

$4.00

REFRIED BEANS

$4.00

CHARRO BEANS

$4.00

PAISA BEANS

$4.00

RICE/BEANS

$4.00

PLANTAINS

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

LARGE SALSA

$5.00

FRUIT

$2.00

CHILE DE ARBOL

$0.50

HABANERO SAUCE

$0.50

MEXICAN CREMA

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

TOMATILLO SALSA

$0.50

TOMATILLO CREAM

$0.50

MOLE SAUCE

$0.50

SALAD DRESSING

$0.50

QUESO AMERICANO

$1.00

QUESO CHIHUAHUA

$1.00

AVOCADO

$1.00

CILANTRO

$0.25

LETTUCE

$1.00

MUSHROOM

$1.00

ONION

$0.50

PICKLED JALAPENO

$0.50

PICO

$0.50

SERRANO

$0.50

TORTILLAS - CORN

$1.00

TORTILLAS - FLOUR

$1.00

FAJITA PEPPERS

$4.00

TOMATO

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$2.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Tinga

$8.00

Penny

$0.01

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1849 South Main St., Wake Forest, NC 27587

Directions

