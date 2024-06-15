Gonzalo's American Bistro
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Breakfast / Lunch / Dinner / Catering / ILLY Espresso / Cold Brew / Pastries / Fresh Pasta / House-made Neapolitan Style Pizza / Soup / Salad / Panini / Burgers / Quiche / Croissant Bread Pudding / Imported Italian Desserts / Beer / Wine
Location
415 9th Street, Galveston, TX 77550