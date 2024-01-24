Restaurant info

GONZO! is a family-owned ramen restaurant founded by Mika and Jamison Murphy offering Japanese ramen dishes that opened on the day COVID-19 was declared a state of emergency (March 4, 2020). Their three sons (Justin, Jake, Jeff) grew up in Japan and the Murphy family has lived in San Diego for many years after moving to the US. It is considered to be the first ramen restaurant to throw rock' n roll concerts in the world!

Website