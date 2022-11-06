Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Gonzos Tacos - Downtown Fullerton

580 Reviews

$$

827 North Harbor

Fullerton, CA 92832

Popular Items

Burritos
Gonzos Taco
The Fish Taco

Main Items

Tacos

Tacos

$2.55

Street style tacos served with onions and cilantro.

Burritos

$9.95

14" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, Fide-Yo, onions, cilantro, jack cheese, and Gonzos Sauce.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.75

Fresh tortilla chips or papas with your choice of meat, queso, beans, jack cheese, tomato, and Gonzos Sauce. Topped with Onions and Cilantro.

Quesadilla

$8.95

14" grilled flour tortilla with your choice of meat, melted jack and cheddar cheese.

Mulita

$7.95

Two large corn tortillas, melted jack and cheddar cheese, served with your choice of meat. Topped with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and our special Gonzos Sauce.

Torta

Torta

$8.50Out of stock

Fresh bolillo roll with your choice of meat, beans, gonzos sauce, lettuce, tomato and jack cheese.

2 Flautas

2 Flautas

$8.50

2 8" flour tortillas with your choice of meat, and shredded jack cheese. Rolled and deep fried.

3 Taquitos

3 Taquitos

$8.50

3 large corn tortillas rolled with your choice of meat. Deep fried and topped with jack cheese and served with creamy guac.

Bowl

Bowl

$9.25

Your choice of meat, beans, Fide-Yo, onions, cilantro, jack cheese, Gonzos Sauce and topped with diced tomatoes.

The Fish Taco

$4.95

Breaded tilapia fillet, pan fried, corn tortilla, topped with green and purple cabbage with our Boom Boom Sauce.

Mas

Gonzos Taco

$3.95

Hardshell fried to order, ground beef. lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese

Gonzos Burrito

$9.50

Ground beef. beans, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and Gonzos sauce

Potato Tacos (2)

$5.25Out of stock

An order of 2 crispy potato tacos topped with sour creme, lettuce, tomato and jack cheese.

Barrio Burger

$9.50

Chimi-Gonzos

$10.25

14" flour tortilla, beans, ground beef, queso dip, Gonzos sauce, jack and cheddar cheese, fried to perfection (our chimichanga)

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.95

14" flour tortilla, beans, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.75

14" flour tortilla filled with monterey jack and cheddar cheese grilled to perfection

Chicharrones

$5.25Out of stock

Beans

$3.75

Fide-Yo

$3.75

Chips (Made to Order)

$2.65

Fried to order, corn tortillas with a hint of lime and salt

Papas (Hand Cut Fries)

$4.50

Generous portion of in-house cut idaho potatoes, fried and seasoned to perfection

Chips & Beans

$5.95

Our amazing chips served with our equally amazing beans

Chips & Bean Dip

$6.25

Our amazing chips served with an 8oz mixture of our beans and queso dip that we've decided to call Bean Dip

Chips & Queso

$6.50

Our amazing chips served with 8oz of our house made queso

Chips & Guac

$5.25

Our amazing chips served with our famous creamy guac

3oz Creamy Guac

$2.60

8oz Creamy Guac

$6.25Out of stock

Gonzos Sauce

$0.95

Sour Cream based sauce mixed with mild garlic salsa and seasonings. Our Crema

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.95

Mayo based sweet and tangy aioli. Great with just about everything, especially the Papas and Chicharrones.

Chicharrones (Copy)

$5.25Out of stock

The Big Surg Burrito

$9.95

KO Taco

$5.25

3 Taco Plate

$10.25

Kids

Kids Nachos

$6.50

Our chips, topped with queso dip, beans, and shredded jack, served with a kids fountain drink (10 and under only please)

Kids Tacos W/ Beans

$5.99

Kids chicken taco served with 3oz of beans and a kids fountain drink (10 and under only please)

Kids Quesadilla W/ Beans

$5.99

8" Flour tortilla filled with jack and cheddar cheese grilled and served with Fide-Yo and a kids fountain drink (10 and under only please)

Kids Taquito W/ Beans

$6.50

2 chicken taquitos served with beans.

Bubbitos

$6.50

2 mini bean and cheese burritos.

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Breakfast Tacos (2)

$9.50

Breakfast Torta

$9.50

Breakfast Scramble

$9.50

Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$9.50

Bounty Hunter Burrito

$9.95Out of stock

Drinks

Soda

$2.99

Mexican Soda

$2.99

Diet Can Soda

$2.25

Aqua Fresca

$2.99

Beers (21+)

$4.00Out of stock

What a crazy time to be alive! You can now order alcohol online!?!? Must show ID upon pickup.

Horchata Coffee

$4.75

Horchata Float

$4.50

Dulce

Choco Taco

$2.75Out of stock

Pan Dulce

$2.25

Pan Dulce Large

$4.00Out of stock

Paletas

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

827 North Harbor, Fullerton, CA 92832

Directions

