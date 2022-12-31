Restaurant header imageView gallery

Goochy Goo - Heber

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

281 North Main Street

Heber City, UT 84032

ENTREES

Hot Mess

Hot Mess

$10.50

large baked potato, butter, choice of meat, shredded cheese, bacon, green onions, Southwestern ranch dressing

Sundae

$10.50

Goochy's mac-n-cheese, choice of meat, shredded cheese, bacon, green onions, BBQ ranch dressing

Signature Sandwich

$10.50

toasted ciabatta roll, raspberry pepper jelly, choice of meat, red onions, bread-n-butter pickles; includes one side

SALADS

Garden Bowl

$10.50

mixed greens, shredded cheese, red onions, grape tomatoes, carrots, Craisins, choice of meat, bacon, choice of dressing

Southwestern Salad

$10.50

mixed greens, red onions, black beans, shredded cheese, fresh cilantro, mini sweet peppers, grape tomatoes, lime wedges, choice of meat, grilled yellow corn, tortilla strips, house made cilantro lime ranch dressing

RIBS

Full Rack

Full Rack

$26.00

Goochy Goo uses his own dry rub and secret process to smoke the tastiest, perfectly juicy 12 ribs on the planet.

Half Rack

Half Rack

$14.00

Goochy Goo uses his own dry rub and secret process to smoke the tastiest, perfectly juicy 6 ribs on the planet.

Rib Plate

Rib Plate

$12.50

Four of Goochy Goo' s perfectly juicy ribs and one side

Single Rib

Single Rib

$2.50

COMBOS

1 MEAT

$10.50

your choice of meat & one side

2 MEAT

$12.50

your choice of meat & one side

3 MEAT

$14.50

your choice of meat & one side

SIDES

Baked Beans

$2.50+

Funeral Potatoes

$2.50+

Mac-n-Cheese

$2.50+

Cole Slaw

$2.50+

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Baked Potato: butter, cheese, sour cream

$5.00

MEAT BY THE POUND

Brisket

$18.00+

Pork

$12.00+

Chicken

$12.00+

Andouille Sausage

$18.00+

BURGERS

THE OLD SCHOOL

THE OLD SCHOOL

$10.00

THE GRANDADDY

$12.00

THE GOOCHY BLEU

$14.00

DRINKS & EXTRAS

32-Oz Fountain Drink

$2.00

Ciabatta Bun

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Goochy Goo BBQ is a local Midway, Utah based BBQ joint. We have a full BBQ menu with our own special sauces. We offer take out, dine-in, and catering. We look forward to serving you!

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

