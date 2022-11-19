Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Bird New Orleans

215 Reviews

$$

5041 Freret Street

New Orleans, LA 70115

Order Again

Avo Toast

Original Avo Toast

$8.00

Multi Grain Bread Toasted, Avo Mash, Drizzle of Olive Oil, Chili Flakes, Micro Greens

Molto Toast

$8.00

Multi Grain Bread Toasted, Avo Mash, Drizzle of Balsamic Glaze, Goat Cheese, Micro Greens

Chipotle Avo Toast

$8.00

Multi Grain Bread Toasted, Avo Mash, Cherry Tomato, Corn, Chipotle Avo Drizzle, Cotija Cheese, Micro Greens

Sauces

Chipotle Avocado

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Magic Johnson

$0.75

Verde

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Smoothies

Toucan Sam

$7.00
Pink Flamingo

$7.00

$7.00

Banana, Strawberry

Tree Bird

$7.00

$7.00

Pineapple, Mango, Kale

Princess Peach

$7.00

Geaux Ginger

$7.00

PBB

$7.00

Yerba

Lemon

$3.50

Berry

$3.50

Rasberry

$3.50

Mint

$3.50

Bluephoria

$3.50

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Barqs

$2.00

Brisk

$2.00

Diet dr pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mexican Soda

$3.25

Gatorade

$3.00

Izze Sparkling Blackberry

$3.25

Squirt

$2.00

Sparkling Water

Topo Chico

$2.50

San Peli

$3.00

Boxed Water

$3.00

$3.00

Iced Teas

Wild Raspberry Hibiscus

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Peach Turmeric

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.00

$4.00

MJ

MJ

$0.75

Aioli

$0.75

$0.75

Lemon Vin

$0.75

$0.75

Hummus

$0.75

$0.75

Balsamic

$0.75

$0.75

Tzatiziki

$0.75

$0.75

Verde

$0.75

$0.75

Lime Vin

$0.75

$0.75

Sesame Ginger

$0.75

$0.75

Chipotle avo

$0.75

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

$0.75

Merchandise

Hat

$20.00

T-Shirt

$20.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:30 pm
Good Bird is a fast casual chicken joint serving up artisanal salads, sandwiches and wraps

5041 Freret Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

