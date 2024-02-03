Good Bop 6795 Springfield Mall
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Good Bop is Korean BBQ reimagined! Delicious BBQ on top of rice or spring mix with choice of vegetables and amazing sauces.
Location
6795 Springfield Mall, Springfield, VA 22150
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Delia's Mediterranean Grill & Brick Oven Pizza
No Reviews
6715-F Backlick Road Springfield, VA 22150
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Springfield
More near Springfield