  • Conroe
  • Good Charlie's Oyster Bar & Seafood Kitchen
Good Charlie's Oyster Bar & Seafood Kitchen

No reviews yet

545 Woodland Square Blvd

Conroe, TX 77384

Appetizers

Charlie's Crab Cake

Charlie's Crab Cake

$17.00

Grilled crab cake on served with house made tartar

Crispy Chicken App

$14.00

Crispy chicken bites tossed in our sweet ginger glaze served on top of our fresh slaw

Mussels

$17.00Out of stock

12 mussel tossed in a white wine lemon butter sauce and served with grilled garlic bread

Clam 'n Cheese Bites

$11.00

Cheesy gooey clam mix breaded and fried with our house made remoulade

Shrimp & Crab Casino

$14.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Spring mix with cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, and cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce and Parmesan cheese

Grilled Wedge

$10.00

Grilled romaine topped with blue cheese crumbles blue cheese dressing, bacon, tomatoes, and balsamic drizzle

House Caesar (no meat)

$9.00

Soups

Lobster Bisque

$7.00+

Po Boys & Between the Buns

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade sauce

GC Burger

$14.00

Bacon, gouda cheese with lettuce, onion, pickles, and tomatoes

Fish Po Boy

$14.00Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade sauce

Plates

Miso Sea Bass

$38.00

Miso marinade sea bass served over shrimp fried rice topped with a spring mix slaw

Herb Marinated Chicken

$16.00

Marinated herb chicken served with 2 sides

Blackened Fish Pontchartrain

$25.00

Blacken fish of the day smothered in a lobster proteins sauce served over grilled broccolini

Beer Batter Shrimp (8)

$16.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Hush Puppies

$7.00

Rice

$7.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Kids

Kids Shrimp (3)

$7.00

4 crispy shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Creamy mac and cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.00

2 crunch tenders served with ranch or honey mustard

Kids Fried Fish

$7.00

1 small fish file

Kids Sliders

$7.00

2 beef sliders with pickles, lettuce, and tomatoes

Desserts

Key Lime

$9.00

Graham cracker key west favourite

Season Cobbler

$9.00

Season fruit cobblers with vanilla ice cream

A la Cart

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Blackend Chicken

$5.00

Fried Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Salmon

$8.00

Ranch

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Bacon

$1.50

Crispy Onions

$1.00

Fried Fish

$6.00

Grilled Fish

$6.00

Blackened Fish

$6.00

Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Bread - 3 Pieces

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location

545 Woodland Square Blvd, Conroe, TX 77384

