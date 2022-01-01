Good Choice Kitchen Vegan Café and Culinary Center- 147 Main St. Ossining NY
147 Main Street
Ossining, NY 10562
Popular Items
Salad/Cold Bowls
Hearty Sesame Kale
Kale, raw vegetables, toasted sesame seeds, tossed with our own lemon-miso dressing (soy free chickpea miso)
Pad Thai (cold)
rice noodle, seasonal steamed veg, mung bean, micro greens, cucumber, tangy almond sauce, scallion, cilantro
Peace Bowl
avocado, yam, microgreens, protein power cereal (quinoa-millet), toasted sunflower seed, toasted pumpkin seed, raw shredded cabbage & carrot, lemon-miso dressing. Miso is soy-free chickpea miso.
Seasonal Greens
Mixed greens, tossed with raw veg, fresh strawberry, carrot-ginger dressing, toasted pumpkin seeds
Savory Bowls
Falafel Bowl
4 pc falafel, hummus scoop, seasonal salad greens, salsa, tahini, house made sauerkraut
Garam Masala Dal & Basmati Brown Rice
red lentil, onion, our own garam masala spice
Lentil Loaf w/ Mushroom Gravy & Mashed Potato
savory loaf with gold mashed potatoes and mushroom gravy; contains almond and sunflower seed
Tempeh and Veg w/ Almond Sauce
Marinated spiced tempeh, cabbage, carrot, onion, seasonal vegetables, ginger, garlic, sesame, almond sauce; your choice of basmati brown rice, quinoa-millet, brown rice pad thai noodle (noodle shown in picture, +$2)
Tikki Masala
Seasonal vegetables and lentils in spicy tomato-coconut sauce over your choice of polenta, quinoa-millet, or brown basmati rice
Good Choice Plate - create your own bowl from these single serving side dishes
Falafel Pieces (5)
tahini sauce
Tempeh Piccata
mirin lemon sauce
Millet-Quinoa
Mac N Cheese
Our vegan cheese sauce and gluten free elbow pasta. Contains cashew.
Brown Basmati Rice
Black Bean Patty
stacked on polenta, with guacamole & tomato salsa
Tempura Buffalo Cauliflower
Sandwich/Wraps/Burritos
Good Choice Sandwich
Your choice of daily bread and spread, avocado, greens, olives, microgreens, carrot ginger dressing
Chickpea Falafel & Salad in a Lentil Wrap
falafel, hummus, salsa, greens, tahini sauce, pickles in a red lentil wrap
Avocado Toast
Avocado, choice of bread, spread, avocado, miso lemon dressing, smoked paprika, microgreens
Burrito (Wheat Wrap)
black bean, onion, yam, avocado, cooked greens, salsa, spice
Quesadilla (Wheat Wrap)
melted cheese in a wheat wrap, add kale sauté 1.00
Burrito (Red Lentil Wrap - gluten free)
black bean, onion, yam, avocado, cooked greens, salsa, spice, red lentil wrap (gluten free)
Quesadilla (Red Lentil Wrap - gluten free)
melted cheese in a gluten free, made in house red lentil wrap, add kale sauté 1.00
Spicy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich
spicy herb oyster mushroom, house made sauerkraut & pickle, smoked provolone cheese, vegan spicy aioli, seeded rye or gluten free bread
Flatbread Pizza
Kids
Coffee / Hot Cacao
Hot Coffee
From Coffee Lab Coffee Roaster Tarrytown NY Nicaragua Finca La Cascada coffee
Decaf Coffee
Big Bang Coffee Labs AntiMatter Decaf
Iced Coffee
choice of our non-dairy milk, maple syrup
Mocha Iced Coffee
Cold brew, cacao, choice of our non dairy milk, maple syrup
Hot Cacoa
organic coconut milk, organic cacao, maple syrup, cinnamon
Chicory Herbal Coffee / Caffeine Free
Want to get away from caffeine? Try this - organic medium roast carob, barley, chicory, dates, fig, natural coffee flavor. May have a cleansing effect.
Miso in a Cup
Fresh Juice
Apple Maple
apple, lemon, cinnamon, maple syrup
Create Your Own Juice
Ginger / Turmeric Shot
Goddess
kale, celery, cilantro, garlic, green apple. lemon
Mellow
apple, carrot, lemon
Phenomenal Fennel
fennel, celery, apple, lemon, parsley, ginger
Radical Roots
beet, carrot, daikon radish, ginger
Red Rocks
beet, kale, celery, carrot, lemon
Sweet Beet
beet, apple, carrot, lemon
Milks
Smoothies
Almond
almond milk, almond butter, dates, vanilla
Chocolate Almond
almond butter, almond milk, cocoa, dates, cinnamon
Chocolate Strawberry Almond
Make Your Own
Piña Colada
pineapple, coconut milk, turmeric, ginger, agave
You Won't Taste the Kale
kale, pineapple, unfiltered apple juice
Special Smoothies Plus
Apple Oatmeal
almond milk, soaked oats, apple, cinnamon, dates, almond butter
Açai Berry
açaí, blueberry, almond milk, maple syrup
Açai Matcha
açia, almond milk, kale, dates, almond butter, matcha, hemp seeds
Carrot Cake
fresh carrot juice, fresh almond milk, maple syrup, fresh ginger, maca powder, hemp seed, dates, cinnamon
Mint Chocolate
avocado, coconut milk, vanilla, mint, cocoa, dates
Beer
Singularity - Sing Sing Kill Brewery
Single Malt Single Hop Pale Ale 5.5% ABV 16oz. A throwback to West Coast IPAs of old before the haze craze. Made from 2row barley from upstate NY and Cascade hops from Chimney Bluffs Hoppery to make this a citrusy, piney crusher that’s not too bitter.
Klääsch Kölsch
from Sing Sing Kill Brewery, Ossining, NY. 5.2% ABV. Made with hops grown at Chimney Bluffs hoppery in Wolcott, NY. They lend this beer its light cedar, tobacco and spice flavor.
Glutenberg Blonde Ale
100% Gluten Free beer! Water, millet, corn, demerara sugar, hops, yeast; flavor of white pepper, green tea and lemon peel 4.5% ABV 16 oz.
Glutenberg Stout
100% Gluten Free beer! Water, millet, corn, candi syrup, hops, cocoa nibs, coffee, yeast; 16 oz, 5% ABV
Wine
Hot Tea - herbal, caffeinated, and medicinal
Dandelion (herbal)
great tonic for liver, kidneys, inflammation, digestion, reduces blood sugar. Vitamins A, C; potassium. Cooling diuretic.
Echinacea (herbal)
Immune booster, anti-viral properties
Guardian spirit (herbal)
Organic burdock root, organic sheep sorrel, organic slippery elm bark, rhubarb roots; great for the throat
Hibiscus (herbal)
100% organic hibiscus leaves
English Breakfast (caffeine)
Nettle (herbal)
Reduces blood sugar, enriches blood.
Oolong (caffeine)
Pollinator (herbal)
Organic peppermint leaf, organic lemon balm, organic dandelion leaf, organic lavender flowers, organic Echinacea purpurea herb, organic yarrow leaf and flower, organic calendula flowers, organic thyme, and organic wood betony
Roobois (herbal)
Sweet Matcha (caffeine)
Derived from premium Japanese green tea leaves that have been ground into a fine powder
Irish Breakfast (caffeine)
Chocolate Mint Black Tea (caffeine)
black tea leaf, chocolate bits & peppermint - delicious! from Arogya, Westport, Ct.
Lung Cleansing (herbal)
eucalyptus, peppermint, cinnamon, honeysuckle, elecampane; from Arogya tea, Westport Ct.
Cold & Flu Herbal Tisane Tea (herbal)
elder flower, licorice root, fennel, calendula, cinnamon, echinacea from Arogya Tea, Westport, Ct.
Chai (caffeine)
black tea, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, pepper, cloves - all certified organic
Jasmine Green
Yerba Mate
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:01 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:01 am - 5:00 pm
Delicious, organic, vegan seasonal food & drinks.
147 Main Street, Ossining, NY 10562