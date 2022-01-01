  • Home
Good Choice Kitchen Vegan Café and Culinary Center- 147 Main St. Ossining NY

No reviews yet

147 Main Street

Ossining, NY 10562

Popular Items

Tikki Masala
Tempeh and Veg w/ Almond Sauce

Salad/Cold Bowls

Hearty Sesame Kale

Hearty Sesame Kale

$10.00Out of stock

Kale, raw vegetables, toasted sesame seeds, tossed with our own lemon-miso dressing (soy free chickpea miso)

Pad Thai (cold)

Pad Thai (cold)

$14.00Out of stock

rice noodle, seasonal steamed veg, mung bean, micro greens, cucumber, tangy almond sauce, scallion, cilantro

Peace Bowl

Peace Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

avocado, yam, microgreens, protein power cereal (quinoa-millet), toasted sunflower seed, toasted pumpkin seed, raw shredded cabbage & carrot, lemon-miso dressing. Miso is soy-free chickpea miso.

Seasonal Greens

Seasonal Greens

$10.00

Mixed greens, tossed with raw veg, fresh strawberry, carrot-ginger dressing, toasted pumpkin seeds

Savory Bowls

rice noodle, steamed seasonal veg, mung bean, scallion, tangy almond sauce
Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$16.00

4 pc falafel, hummus scoop, seasonal salad greens, salsa, tahini, house made sauerkraut

Garam Masala Dal & Basmati Brown Rice

$12.00

red lentil, onion, our own garam masala spice

Lentil Loaf w/ Mushroom Gravy & Mashed Potato

Lentil Loaf w/ Mushroom Gravy & Mashed Potato

$18.00

savory loaf with gold mashed potatoes and mushroom gravy; contains almond and sunflower seed

Tempeh and Veg w/ Almond Sauce

Tempeh and Veg w/ Almond Sauce

$18.00

Marinated spiced tempeh, cabbage, carrot, onion, seasonal vegetables, ginger, garlic, sesame, almond sauce; your choice of basmati brown rice, quinoa-millet, brown rice pad thai noodle (noodle shown in picture, +$2)

Tikki Masala

Tikki Masala

$18.00

Seasonal vegetables and lentils in spicy tomato-coconut sauce over your choice of polenta, quinoa-millet, or brown basmati rice

Good Choice Plate - create your own bowl from these single serving side dishes

local greens, roast red pepper dressing, Hudson Valley Concord grapes, fennel, olives, slivered almonds
Falafel Pieces (5)

Falafel Pieces (5)

$12.00

tahini sauce

Tempeh Piccata

Tempeh Piccata

$10.00

mirin lemon sauce

Millet-Quinoa

$5.00
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Our vegan cheese sauce and gluten free elbow pasta. Contains cashew.

Brown Basmati Rice

$5.00

Black Bean Patty

$9.00Out of stock

stacked on polenta, with guacamole & tomato salsa

Tempura Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.50Out of stock

Sandwich/Wraps/Burritos

Good Choice Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

Your choice of daily bread and spread, avocado, greens, olives, microgreens, carrot ginger dressing

Chickpea Falafel & Salad in a Lentil Wrap

Chickpea Falafel & Salad in a Lentil Wrap

$16.00

falafel, hummus, salsa, greens, tahini sauce, pickles in a red lentil wrap

Avocado Toast

$9.50Out of stock

Avocado, choice of bread, spread, avocado, miso lemon dressing, smoked paprika, microgreens

Burrito (Wheat Wrap)

Burrito (Wheat Wrap)

$12.00

black bean, onion, yam, avocado, cooked greens, salsa, spice

Quesadilla (Wheat Wrap)

$10.00Out of stock

melted cheese in a wheat wrap, add kale sauté 1.00

Burrito (Red Lentil Wrap - gluten free)

Burrito (Red Lentil Wrap - gluten free)

$12.00

black bean, onion, yam, avocado, cooked greens, salsa, spice, red lentil wrap (gluten free)

Quesadilla (Red Lentil Wrap - gluten free)

$12.00Out of stock

melted cheese in a gluten free, made in house red lentil wrap, add kale sauté 1.00

Spicy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

spicy herb oyster mushroom, house made sauerkraut & pickle, smoked provolone cheese, vegan spicy aioli, seeded rye or gluten free bread

Flatbread Pizza

single serving
Pesto/Sautéed Greens/Vegan Cheese

Pesto/Sautéed Greens/Vegan Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

gluten free flatbread, sauté greens, vegan mozzarella

Marinara/Vegan Cheese

Marinara/Vegan Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

gluten free flatbread, marinara sauce, vegan mozzarella

Kids

Almond Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$6.50

Seasonal Vegetable w/ Pasta

$6.50

gluten free elbow macaroni

Rice & Beans

$6.50

rice and beans with mild tex-mex seasoning

Raw Veg ’n Hummus

$6.50

Confetti Rice

$6.50

rice sautéed with small bits of vegetables

Extras

Avocado

$3.50

Extra Dressing

$1.25

Hummus Scoop

$6.50

Salsa 2 oz

$1.00

Coffee / Hot Cacao

Hot Coffee

$3.75

From Coffee Lab Coffee Roaster Tarrytown NY Nicaragua Finca La Cascada coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.75

Big Bang Coffee Labs AntiMatter Decaf

Iced Coffee

$3.75

choice of our non-dairy milk, maple syrup

Mocha Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cold brew, cacao, choice of our non dairy milk, maple syrup

Hot Cacoa

$3.75

organic coconut milk, organic cacao, maple syrup, cinnamon

Chicory Herbal Coffee / Caffeine Free

$3.75

Want to get away from caffeine? Try this - organic medium roast carob, barley, chicory, dates, fig, natural coffee flavor. May have a cleansing effect.

Miso in a Cup

$3.75

Fresh Juice

Apple Maple

$6.50Out of stock

apple, lemon, cinnamon, maple syrup

Create Your Own Juice

$6.50

Ginger / Turmeric Shot

$2.75

Goddess

$6.50

kale, celery, cilantro, garlic, green apple. lemon

Mellow

Mellow

$6.50Out of stock

apple, carrot, lemon

Phenomenal Fennel

$6.50

fennel, celery, apple, lemon, parsley, ginger

Radical Roots

$6.50

beet, carrot, daikon radish, ginger

Red Rocks

$6.50

beet, kale, celery, carrot, lemon

Sweet Beet

Sweet Beet

$6.50Out of stock

beet, apple, carrot, lemon

Milks

Fresh Almond Milk

$6.00

Turmeric Milk

$6.00

fresh turmeric, fresh ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, maple syrup

Strawberry Milk

$6.50

fresh spring strawberries, our fresh almond milk, maple syrup

Smoothies

Almond

$7.50

almond milk, almond butter, dates, vanilla

Chocolate Almond

$7.50

almond butter, almond milk, cocoa, dates, cinnamon

Chocolate Strawberry Almond

$7.50

Make Your Own

$7.50Out of stock

Piña Colada

$7.50Out of stock

pineapple, coconut milk, turmeric, ginger, agave

You Won't Taste the Kale

You Won't Taste the Kale

$7.50Out of stock

kale, pineapple, unfiltered apple juice

Special Smoothies Plus

Apple Oatmeal

$8.50Out of stock

almond milk, soaked oats, apple, cinnamon, dates, almond butter

Açai Berry

$8.50

açaí, blueberry, almond milk, maple syrup

Açai Matcha

$8.50

açia, almond milk, kale, dates, almond butter, matcha, hemp seeds

Carrot Cake

$8.50Out of stock

fresh carrot juice, fresh almond milk, maple syrup, fresh ginger, maca powder, hemp seed, dates, cinnamon

Mint Chocolate

$8.50

avocado, coconut milk, vanilla, mint, cocoa, dates

Beer

Local brews

Singularity - Sing Sing Kill Brewery

$7.00

Single Malt Single Hop Pale Ale 5.5% ABV 16oz. A throwback to West Coast IPAs of old before the haze craze. Made from 2row barley from upstate NY and Cascade hops from Chimney Bluffs Hoppery to make this a citrusy, piney crusher that’s not too bitter.

Klääsch Kölsch

$7.00

from Sing Sing Kill Brewery, Ossining, NY. 5.2% ABV. Made with hops grown at Chimney Bluffs hoppery in Wolcott, NY. They lend this beer its light cedar, tobacco and spice flavor.

Glutenberg Blonde Ale

$5.50

100% Gluten Free beer! Water, millet, corn, demerara sugar, hops, yeast; flavor of white pepper, green tea and lemon peel 4.5% ABV 16 oz.

Glutenberg Stout

$5.50

100% Gluten Free beer! Water, millet, corn, candi syrup, hops, cocoa nibs, coffee, yeast; 16 oz, 5% ABV

Wine

Vine to Bottle Organic Rosé

$15.00Out of stock

Made from organic grapes, vegan 40% Granache, 20% Syrah. 750ml; 12.5% ABV

Hot Tea - herbal, caffeinated, and medicinal

Dandelion (herbal)

$3.75

great tonic for liver, kidneys, inflammation, digestion, reduces blood sugar. Vitamins A, C; potassium. Cooling diuretic.

Echinacea (herbal)

$3.75

Immune booster, anti-viral properties

Guardian spirit (herbal)

$3.75

Organic burdock root, organic sheep sorrel, organic slippery elm bark, rhubarb roots; great for the throat

Hibiscus (herbal)

$3.75

100% organic hibiscus leaves

English Breakfast (caffeine)

$3.75

Nettle (herbal)

$3.75

Reduces blood sugar, enriches blood.

Oolong (caffeine)

$3.75

Pollinator (herbal)

$3.75

Organic peppermint leaf, organic lemon balm, organic dandelion leaf, organic lavender flowers, organic Echinacea purpurea herb, organic yarrow leaf and flower, organic calendula flowers, organic thyme, and organic wood betony

Roobois (herbal)

$3.75

Sweet Matcha (caffeine)

$4.00

Derived from premium Japanese green tea leaves that have been ground into a fine powder

Irish Breakfast (caffeine)

$3.75

Chocolate Mint Black Tea (caffeine)

$3.75

black tea leaf, chocolate bits & peppermint - delicious! from Arogya, Westport, Ct.

Lung Cleansing (herbal)

$3.75

eucalyptus, peppermint, cinnamon, honeysuckle, elecampane; from Arogya tea, Westport Ct.

Cold & Flu Herbal Tisane Tea (herbal)

$3.75

elder flower, licorice root, fennel, calendula, cinnamon, echinacea from Arogya Tea, Westport, Ct.

Chai (caffeine)

$3.75

black tea, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, pepper, cloves - all certified organic

Jasmine Green

$3.75

Yerba Mate

$3.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:01 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:01 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:01 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:01 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:01 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:01 am - 5:00 pm
Delicious, organic, vegan seasonal food & drinks.

147 Main Street, Ossining, NY 10562

