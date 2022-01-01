Good Choice Kitchen Vegan Café and Culinary Center- 147 Main St. Ossining NY

Singularity - Sing Sing Kill Brewery

$7.00

Single Malt Single Hop Pale Ale 5.5% ABV 16oz. A throwback to West Coast IPAs of old before the haze craze. Made from 2row barley from upstate NY and Cascade hops from Chimney Bluffs Hoppery to make this a citrusy, piney crusher that’s not too bitter.