Good City Brewing - Deer District Deer District
333 W Juneau Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Taproom Menu
SNACKS
- Cheese Curds$10.95
Pile of white cheddar cheese curds, breaded and deep fried, served with herb mayo (V)
- Curry Fries$8.95
Good City's crispy fries dusted with curry spice and served with a side of garlic mayo and ketchup (V) (GF)
- Curry Popcorn$4.95
Homemade popcorn dusted with curry spice (V) (GF)
- GIANT Pretzel$11.95
Good City beer and butter basted Milwaukee Pretzel Co. pretzel, served with housy creamy mustard and curry popcorn (V) ADD Beer Cheese Sauce +2.5
- Good City Boneless Wings$11.95
Boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of Smokey BBQ, Buffalo, or Good City Secret Honey Hot Sauce, served with a side of bleu cheese dipping sauce
- Good City Chili - Bowl$7.95
Bowl of hearty bean and vegetable chili served with a toasted baguette (V)
- Good City Chili - Cup$4.95
Cup of hearty bean and vegetable chili served with a toasted baguette (V)
- Loaded Cheese Curds$13.95
White cheddar cheese curds drizzled with southwest ranch and herb mayo, topped with chopped bacon and chives
- Plain Fries$8.95
Crispy fries served with a side of garlic mayo and ketchup (V) (GF)
- Sliders$11.95
Three bite-sized burgers on mini buns served with grilled onions, pickles, and ketchup
- Stuffed Milwaukee Pretzel$8.95
Milwaukee Pretzel Co. pretzel stuffed with pickled jalapeños, Swiss cheese, and creamy mustard mayo (V)
HANDHELDS
- A.B.C. Wrap$14.95
Pulled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo, and cheddar cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Bacon Brew Burger$15.95
Quarter-pound char-grilled burger, sweet peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caremalized onions, cheddar cheese, and Sriracha mayo
- Cuban Melt$13.95
Pulled pork, ham, pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie bun
- Double Brat Burger$15.95
Two brat patties, American cheese, ale mustard, and a side of sport pepper relish
- Double Cheeseburger$15.95
Two quarter-pound char-grilled burgers, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, and Sriracha mayo
- Good Burger*$16.95
Half-pound char-grilled steak burger cooked to temp with cheddar cheese, pickles, and BBQ beer-braised pulled pork **Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Antibiotic free grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, house pickled jalapeños, and herb mayo
- Impossible Burger$17.95
Plant-based umami packed veggie patty with cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato,pickles, and Sriracha mayo (V)
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.95
Good City beer braised pulled pork with house made Beer-BQ sauce, served with a side of pickled jalapeño coleslaw
- Rachel$14.95
Oven roasted turkey breast, pickled jalapeño sauerkraut, provolone cheese, and Sriracha mayo on thick cut marble rye
- Rueben$14.95
Good City beer braised dry rub brisket, pickled jalapeño sauerkraut, provolone cheese, and Sriracha mayo on thick cut marble rye
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Choice of grilled or crispy fried chicken breast covered in melted provolone cheese, buffalo sauce, and lettuce
- Super Blackened Sandwich$15.95
Pan-seared chicken, provolone cheese, cherrywood bacon, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, avocado, and garlic mayo
WISCO FAVORITES
SALADS
SWEETS
KIDS MENU
- Buttered Noodles w/ Parmesan$7.95
Curly cavatappi noodles with butter and parmesan cheese (V) *For guests 12 and under
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.95
Wisconsin cheddar on thick cut white bread served with choice of fries or chips (V) *For guests 12 and under
- Kids Mac + Cheese$8.95
White cheddar cheese sauce over curly cavatappi noodles (V) *For guests 12 and under
- Kids Quesadilla$8.95
Cheese quesadilla with a side of lettuce and crema (V) *For guests 12 and under
- Kids Tenders$8.95
Breaded chicken tenders with a side of BBQ sauce and choice of fries or chips *For guests 12 and under
- Little Cheeseburger$8.95
All beef patty and American cheese with choice of fires or chips *For guests 12 and under
- Pigs In a Blanket$8.95
Crispy puff pastry-wrapped all-beef hot dog served with choice of fries or chips *For guests 12 and under
SAUCES
- ADD Beer Cheese Sauce$2.50
Good City Pils and Deer Creek Aged White Cheddar cheese sauce
- ADD Bleu Cheese Sauce$1.00
- ADD BBQ Sauce$0.75
- ADD Buffalo Sauce$0.75
- ADD Caesar Dressing$0.75
- ADD Garlic Mayo$0.75
- ADD Herb Mayo$0.75
- ADD Italian Dressing$0.75
- ADD Ketchup$0.25
- ADD Ranch$0.75
- ADD Sour Cream$0.75
- ADD Sriracha Mayo$0.75
- ADD Tartar Sauce$0.75
- ADD Tzatziki Sauce$0.75
- ADD Yellow Mustard$0.25
SIDES
Ciudad Mexican Kitchen
Ciudad Snacks
- Chips + Guacamole$9.95
Fresh to order tortilla chips with fresh house made guacamole (V) (GF)
- Chips + Pico de Gallo$7.95
Fresh to order tortilla chips with fresh house made pico de gallo (V) (GF)
- Chips + Salsas$4.95
Fresh to order tortilla chips with house made verde and roasted tomato salsas (V) (GF)
- Esquite$7.95
Corn kernels, lime aioli, cotija cheese, chili, crema, cilantro (V) (GF)
- Good Nachos$11.95
Crispy tortilla chips covered in beans, queso fundido, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and sour cream (V) (GF) ADD Carne or Spicy Pollo +3.5
- Quesadilla$9.95
Mexican cheese melted in a flour tortilla with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema (V) (GF) ADD Carne or Spicy Pollo +3.5
- Queso Fundido$8.85
Fresh to order corn tortilla chips with a dip of white queso sauce, jalapeños, and chorizo
Ciudad Tacos Birria
- Quesa Birria$14.95
Plate of three crunchy red tortillas filled with melted cheese and brisket birria, topped with onion and cilantro, served with rice and beans and a side of consomé for dipping - Choice of Corn (GF) or Flour tortillas
- Chicken Quesa Birria$14.95
Plate of three crunchy red tortillas filled with melted cheese and chicken birria, topped with onion and cilantro, served with rice and beans and a side of consomé for dipping - Choice of Corn (GF) or Flour tortillas
Ciudad Tacos
- Taco Plate
Choice of three (3) tacos served with rice and beans in your choice fo corn (GF) or flour tortillas
- Carne Asada Taco$4.50
(1) Taco filled with grilled steak, onions, and cilantro in your choice of corn (GF) or flour tortilla
- Carnitas Taco$4.50
(1) Taco filled with house made traditionally prepared pork topped with pico de gallo in your choice of corn (GF) or flour tortilla
- Falafel Taco$5.95
(1) Taco filled with crispy falafel, lettuce, jalapeño tahini sauce, queso fresco, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber salsa in your choice of corn (GF) or flour tortilla (V)
- Pollo Verde Taco$3.95
(1) Taco filled with slow cooked pulled chicken simmered in salsa verde, queso, cotija cheese, and cilantro in your choice of corn (GF) or flour tortilla
- Southwest Veggie Taco$3.50
(1) Taco filled with beans, roasted corn, bell pepper, queso fresco, and cilantro ranch in your choice of corn (GF) or flour tortilla (V)
- Soy Chorizo Taco$3.50
(1) Taco filled with soy chorizo, diced potatoes, avocado, and pico de gallo in your choice of corn (GF) or flour tortilla (V)
- Spicy Pollo Taco$3.95
(1) Taco filled with slow cooked pulled chicken simmered in spicy slasa and spices, topped with citrus slaw in your choice of corn (GF) or flour tortilla
- Super Gringo Taco$3.95
(1) Taco filled with house ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and crema in your choice of corn (GF) or flour tortilla
Ciudad Burritos + Bowls
- Birria Burrito$15.95
Birria, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, salsa roja, rice, and beans - *Choose from Burrito, Bowl (GF), or Chimichanga (+2)
- Carne Asada Burrito$14.95
Steak, lettuce, onions, guacamole, queso fundido, salsa roja, rice, and beans - *Choose from Burrito, Bowl (GF), or Chimichanga (+2)
- Carnitas Burrito$13.95
Traditionally prepared pork, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, salsa roja, rice, and beans - *Choose from Burrito, Bowl (GF), or Chimichanga (+2)
- Falafel Burrito$14.95
Crispy falafel, lettuce, jalapeño tahini sauce, queso fresco, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slasa, rice, and beans (V) - *Choose from Burrito, Bowl (GF), or Chimichanga (+2)
- Gringo Burrito$13.95
Ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa roja, crema, rice, and beans - *Choose from Burrito, Bowl (GF), or Chimichanga (+2)
- Spicy Pollo Burrito$13.95
Pulled chicken simmered in arbol sauce, lettuce, citrus slaw, crema, salsa roja, rice, and beans - *Choose from Burrito, Bowl (GF), or Chimichanga (+2)
Ciudad Sweets
Ciudad Extras
Packaged Beer To Go
Beer To Go
- '77 Golden Ale 4-Pack$19.99
Golden Ale (4.5%) In 1977 Marquette University brought Milwaukee a national championship. Now we can celebrate like champions with this '77 Golden Ale - a collaboration between our student-run venture of Blue & Gold Brewing and five Marquette alumni to brew something Authentically Milwaukee and Uniquely Marquette. * Beer orders constitute a reservation only and that transaction will occur in person and with valid ID.
- 2023 Density 4-pack$54.99
Density Imperial Stout Aged in Bourbon Barrels (Imperial Stout aged in Buffalo Trace Bourbon Barrels for 24 months) 13.4% 4 16-oz cans
- 2023 Density Variety 6-pack$79.99
2-each Density, Trifecta, and Coconut Density 6 16-oz cans * Beer orders constitute a reservation only and that transaction will occur in person and with valid ID.
- 2023 Trifecta 4-pack$59.99
Density Imperial Stout Aged in Cabernet Sauvignon Bourbon Barrels 11.9% 4 16-oz cans
- 7th Anniversary IPA 4-Pack$17.99Out of stock
Double IPA (8.8%) To celebrate seven years of Good City, we made a Double IPA with loads of Nectron and MI Chinook hops. Expect a fruit melody of pineapple, orange, and stone fruit on the nose balanced with hints of citrus and herbaceous pine to create a clean and drinkable American Double IPA that packs a punch.
- Afterglow 6-Pack$10.99
Dark Lager (4.8%) With a history of making great lagers, we dive into the dark. This 4.8% Dark Lager keeps a light body but big flavor from Munich Malt and Chocolate Wheat. Afterglow brings a subtle roasted flavor and a crisp clean finish. A perfect beer for those days driven by flannel shirts and a bonfire.
- Beam 4-pack$17.99
Imperial Red IPA (8.6%) A big, bold, hoppy style of days past. Dark garnet or ruby in color. Bitter, but tons of malt flavor from a grain bill made almost entirely of Weyermann Barke Vienna malt. Tasting Notes: Grapefruit brûlée, candied orange peel
- Biergarten Pretzel Ale 6-Pack$11.99
5.0% Biergarten is a pretzel beer through and through-- from the Milwaukee Pretzel Company pretzels in the mash, to the final kiss of salt before packaging. Like Milwaukee Pretzel, we used rye in our recipe, as well as Crystal Malt and Roasted Barley for a toasty, doughy treat to celebrate the Fall season.
- Deep Range$21.99Out of stock
Barrel Aged Stout (14.0%) - Imperial Stout aged for three years in barrels that previously held Buffalo Trace Bourbon and maple syrup. Intense aromas of blueberry, anise, cedar, and vermouth
- Elusive Memory 4-PAck$17.99
Citra DDH IPA (6.5%) Generous amounts of white wheat creates a soft foam line at the end of this Citra waterfall. Layered with an aggressively delicate approach, it's almost as if we massaged each Citra hop ourselves before they took a swim. Imagine waking up in a peach forest on a late summer morning to the sounds of a tangelo thunderstorm. Already soaked in citrus with peach rings in your pocket, you too decide to take a plunge. Life is Good.
- Eternal Dawn 4-Pack$17.99
DDH NEIIPA (8.3%) Eternal Dawn is about new beginnings. As the original release of our indigo initiative, this DDH Double IPA drinks like a pina colada after an early morning tropical rainstorm. Flaked oats and wheat support a fluffy cloud-like mouthfeel, hugging your palate to embrace a special layering of Mosaic Cryo, Sabro and Sultana hops. Notes of fresh cut pineapple, tangerine juice, and peach ring gummies jump from the glass before finishing with a mixture of floral blueberry honey and a tropical mosaic bouquet.
- Fan Favorite 6-Pack$11.99Out of stock
White Ale (5.2%) Brewed with loads of orange peel, this light, easy-drinking wheat beer beckons the familiar sounds and rhythms of a Wisconsin summer. Bright citrus and floral aromas hit all the right notes on this crowd pleaser. Savor your favorite. Seek the Good.
- Fetch 6-Pack$10.99
West Coast IPA (6.9%) We use a traditional west coast yeast to produce an extremely clean IPA. Ideal for layering hops throughout the hot side and dry hop. Fermented dry to accentuate the dominant hop character from Simcoe and Nelson Sauvin and enough bitterness to clean the palate without leaving you with an astringent raw bite.
- Firefly 4-Pack$15.99
Hazy IPA (7.0%) Good City Brewing is joining the Rayborhood! What better way to celebrate our new Tosa taproom than to collab on a special brew with our good friends at Ray's Wine & Spirits. Tropical notes from El Dorado and Mosaic hops mesh together with the citrus tones of Simcoe. Flaked and white wheat bring a soft yet bold body to this block party. This bright Hazy IPA is the perfect front porch sipper during summer nights in the town of Firefly.
- Hidden Meanings 4-Pack$17.99Out of stock
DDH DIPA (8.0%) Hidden Meanings features the brand new Nectaron hop variety from New Zealand, a name inspired by the term "Nectar of the Gods." You can only imagine that this multi-dimensional hop is full of notes of mango nectar, melon candies, pineapple jarrito, and a plethora of intense drippy fruit character. Adding to the mysteries to uncover with this beer, we layered in Riwaka, another illusive hop from New Zealand that is known for its heavy oil content and bold passionfruit character. These New Zealand hops contain a lot of uncharted flavor territory, and we invite you to join us on this journey of exploration!
- Home 12-Pack$18.99
Lager (4.5%) A crisp lager bridging the past, present, and future. Welcome Home.
- Home 6-Pack$9.99
Lager (4.5%) A crisp lager bridging the past, present, and future. Welcome Home.
- Motto 6-Pack$10.99
Mosiac Pale Ale (5.2%) We knew what kind of beer we wanted to be about and went to great lengths to source the hop to make it happen. The result is a single malt/single hop brew with Crisp Pale Ale malt and Mosaic hops. Character of juicy tropical fruit and resinous pine undertone. Stand for something. Seek the Good.
- Mystic Shade 4-Pack$17.99Out of stock
DDH NEIIPA (8.2%) Brewed with a transcendental amount of flaked wheat and oats, this esoteric brew wields BRU-1 and Azacca Cryo hops to open up a world of fruit punch waterfalls, mago forests, and tangerine clouds. As you venture forth the bright orange, limey character of Citra hops shines through casting a mystic shadow of nostalgic flavor reminiscent of the first 30 seconds of zebra themed gum, mango altoids, and a refreshing blast of citrus fruitopia.
- Oktoberfest 6-Pack$11.99
Maerzen Lager (5.6%) Bronze medal winner at the 2018 World Beer Cup, this highly-drinkable, Märzen-style Oktoberfest lager boasts flavors that sing of Fall. Slightly sweet with a biscuity malt character, this Oktoberfest finishes with a spicy, herbal German hop profile, leaving you with only one word, prost.
- Pils 6-Pack$10.99
Pilsner (5.2%) A fresh take on a style that Milwaukee was built on. Brewed with classic Bohemian lager yeast and US Pils malt for a crisp, clean tone that is light-colored and light-bodied. Assertively hopped with Magnum, Tettnang, Hallertau Blanc hops. Know where you come from and where you are going. Seek the Good.
- Reward 4-Pack$13.99
Double IPA (8.5%) Reward features a dry malt profile and Citra, Amarillo and Eureka hops. The result is a dank hop aroma with tropical fruit and distinct pineapple character backed up with a floral/tangerine hop flavor. The bigger the Risk the greater the Reward. Seek the Good.
- Risk 6-Pack$10.99
American IPA (6.5%) The return of one of our original beers, with a twist! Featuring Washington Chinook + Centennial hops, + a classic American IPA malt bill.
- Spare Time 12-Pack$20.99
Hazy IPA (5.4%) Spare Time Hazy IPA weighs in at a crushable 5.4% with a juicy and citrusy flavor profile boasting flavors of orange/tangerine and pineapple, peach, sweet lemonade, and mango. Whatever you choose to do in your spare time, enjoy it. Seek the Good.
- Spare Time 6-Pack$10.99
Hazy IPA (5.4%) Spare Time Hazy IPA weighs in at a crushable 5.4% with a juicy and citrusy flavor profile boasting flavors of orange/tangerine and pineapple, peach, sweet lemonade, and mango. Whatever you choose to do in your spare time, enjoy it. Seek the Good.
- Unknown Status 4-Pack$17.99
Black IPA (6.0%) - A throwback style of IPA that’s pitch dark and just a little roasty. A very unique combination along with the classic piney and zesty hop profile from Cascade hops. Dry, bitter, and really aromatic.
- Vintage Density Bottle$14.99
Vintage 22-oz bottle of Density
- Vintage High Density Bottle$17.99
Vintage 22-oz bottle of High Density
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
