Elusive Memory 4-PAck

$17.99

Citra DDH IPA (6.5%) Generous amounts of white wheat creates a soft foam line at the end of this Citra waterfall. Layered with an aggressively delicate approach, it's almost as if we massaged each Citra hop ourselves before they took a swim. Imagine waking up in a peach forest on a late summer morning to the sounds of a tangelo thunderstorm. Already soaked in citrus with peach rings in your pocket, you too decide to take a plunge. Life is Good.