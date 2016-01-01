Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe

1 - Specialty Doughnut

$3.50

Hand made yeast-raised and cake doughnut. The flavors change with the season and quality of available ingredients. Specialty typically available include: chocolate frosted, chocolate frosted sprinkles, vanilla frosted sprinkles, maple frosted, maple bacon, Nutella toffee, fried dough knot, little blue, cookies & cream, blueberry buttercream, triple chocolate, mocha espresso and seasonal offerings. Check Instagram or call the Cafe for specific real-time availability. WRITE YOUR SELECTION IN THE NOTES ***We will do our best to honor your selection based on availability. If your choice is not available, we'll provide the closest sub available. As my mother used to say, "you get what you get and you don't get upset;-)"