Good Company Doughnuts & Cafe
469 Reviews
672 North Glebe Road Suite Retail 1
Arlington, VA 22203
Doughnuts
Dozen Specialty
Hand made yeast-raised and cake doughnuts. A typical assortment includes four specialty and eight classic doughnuts. Request specific doughnuts in the notes; however, requests will be filled pending availability. Specialty include, chocolate frosted, chocolate frosted sprinkles, vanilla frosted sprinkles, maple frosted, maple bacon, Nutella toffee, fried dough knot, little blue, cookies & cream, blueberry buttercream, triple chocolate, mocha espresso, and seasonal offerings. Classics typically available include: honey dip, honey dew, cinnamon sugar cake, sugar raised, cruller, jelly stick, chocolate cake, coconut crunch, plain cake, red raspberry, Bavarian, apple cinnamon and rotating seasonal classics.
1/2 Dozen Specialty
Hand made yeast-raised and cake doughnuts. A typical 1/2 dozen assortment includes two specialty and four classic doughnuts. Specialty include, chocolate frosted, chocolate frosted sprinkles, vanilla frosted sprinkles, maple frosted, maple bacon, Nutella toffee, fried dough knot, little blue, cookies & cream, blueberry buttercream, triple chocolate, mocha espresso and seasonal offerings. Classics include: honey dip, honey dew, cinnamon sugar cake, sugar raised, cruller, jelly stick, chocolate cake, coconut crunch, plain cake, red raspberry, Bavarian, apple cinnamon and rotating seasonal classics.
Dozen Classic
Hand made yeast-raised and cake doughnuts. Classics include: honey dip, honey dew, cinnamon sugar cake, sugar raised, cruller, jelly stick, chocolate cake, coconut crunch, plain cake, red raspberry, Bavarian, apple cinnamon and rotating seasonal classics. Request specific doughnuts in the notes; however, requests will be filled pending availability.
1/2 Dozen Classic
Hand made yeast-raised and cake doughnuts. Classics include: honey dip, honey dew, cinnamon sugar cake, sugar raised, cruller, jelly stick, chocolate cake, coconut crunch, plain cake, red raspberry, Bavarian, apple cinnamon and rotating seasonal classics. Request specific doughnuts in the notes; however, requests will be filled pending availability. Specialty doughnuts and pastries are not included.
Dozen Minis
Specialty Mini Doughnuts...yummy! Minis are great if you want to try a bunch of flavors in one sitting. Enjoy!
1/2 Dozen Mini Doughnut
Specialty Mini Doughnuts...yummy! Minis are great if you want to try a bunch of flavors in one sitting. Enjoy!
1 - Specialty Doughnut
Hand made yeast-raised and cake doughnut. The flavors change with the season and quality of available ingredients. Specialty typically available include: chocolate frosted, chocolate frosted sprinkles, vanilla frosted sprinkles, maple frosted, maple bacon, Nutella toffee, fried dough knot, little blue, cookies & cream, blueberry buttercream, triple chocolate, mocha espresso and seasonal offerings. Check Instagram or call the Cafe for specific real-time availability. WRITE YOUR SELECTION IN THE NOTES ***We will do our best to honor your selection based on availability. If your choice is not available, we'll provide the closest sub available. As my mother used to say, "you get what you get and you don't get upset;-)"
1 - Classic Doughnut
Classics include: honey dip, honey dew, cinnamon sugar cake, sugar raised, cruller, jelly stick, chocolate cake, butter crunch, plain cake, red raspberry, Bavarian, apple cinnamon and rotating seasonal offerings. Check out the website, instagram or call the Cafe for specific real-time availability. WRITE YOUR SELECTION IN THE NOTES ***We will do our best to honor your selection based on availability. If your choice is not available, we'll provide the closest sub available. As my mother used to say, "you get what you get and you don't get upset;-)"
Doughnut Holes - 3/$2
Doughnut Holes... flavors include: sugar raised, cinnamon & sugar raised, honey dip, honey dew, cinnamon & sugar cake, plain cake, and chocolate cake. Sold as an assortment; however, if you have special requests put the in the notes and we'll accommodate if we can.
Kiddo(ugh) Decorating Kit
Kiddo(ugh) Decorating Kit. Decorate a doughnut at home with our doughnut kit with frosting and sprinkles. A ball of dough is included for play, but DO NOT EAT the RAW dough.
Giant Party Doughnut
***Must be ordered by 4pm the DAY PRIOR to pickup*** Giant, 1 pounder, raised doughnut with chocolate frosting and or sprinkles. Add jelly or Bavarian cream filling for $3.00. Special Letters, Frosting, Fillings, Decorating Available! Ask the baker by calling 703-243-3000 or emailing orders@gocodough.com.
Pastries & Breads
Big Apple
House-made yeast raised Big Apple is an apple fritter filled with apple pie filling.
Braid - Sourdough
Sourdough Braid doughnut... comes glazed or sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar
Bowtie
Tied in a bow and double the size ...honey dip only bigger (classic yeast raised glazed doughnut)
Long John
House-made Bavarian cream filled yeast raised topped with chocolate ganache, think Boston Cream only bigger!
Cinnamon Bun
Classic Cinnamon Bun - cinnamon combined with our soft, tender yeast raised dough and topped with glaze
Bread
House-made quick breads rotating seasonally.
Scones (GF)
Small-batch house-made gluten free buttermilk scones. Typical daily flavors include cheddar chive, blueberry lemon and fresh apple cinnamon. Flavors vary with seasonal fresh ingredients.
English Muffin - each
House Semolina English Muffin. Standard on our eggs and cheese sandwiches, but amazing on their own, for sandwiches or even paninis at home.
English Muffin - 1/2 Dozen
1/2 Dozen House Semolina English Muffins. Standard on our eggs and cheese sandwiches, but amazing on their own, for sandwiches or even paninis at home.
Doggie Biscuit
Leek And Parmesean
Beverages
Brewed Coffee
Intelligenstia - Illumination Blend is our house brewed coffee. This blend is elegant, juicy and downright delicious. Ethiopia - Caramel + Stone Fruit
Pour Over
a precise and popular way to brew...a ritual of grinding, blooming, and pouring hot water over the grinds from a slow-pour gooseneck kettle. ... the methodical approach to a pour over has appealed to coffee drinkers for decades
Café au lait
Brewed coffee with steamed milk
Espresso
Intelligentsia's Organic Black Cat Classic Espresso, Dark Chocolate, Cherry, Brown Sugar
Americano
Double shot of Intelligentsia's Organic Black Cat Classic Espresso topped with hot water
Macchiato
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic Espresso with 2 ounces of steamed milk served in a 4 ounce cup
Cortado
small-sized hot espresso beverage that contains espresso and steamed milk...1:1 ratio
Cortadito
small-sized hot espresso beverage that contains espresso, steamed milk and raw sugar
Cappuccino
Intelligentsia's Organic Black Cat Classic Espresso and steamed milk served in an 8 ounce cup.
Latte
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Espresso and steamed milk served in 12 or 16 ounce cup.
Chai Latte
Kilogram Chai - One part Kilogram chai concentrate to three parts oat milk creates a delicious hot or iced latte. Our chai is an infusion of malty, organic black tea and traditional Indian spices that has been naturally sweetened to produce a balanced flavor.
Spiced Pear Latte
A delicious blend of our House Spiced Pear syrup, Intelli Black Cat Espresso, and perfectly steamed milk... Bring on the Fall!
Mocha
Espresso, milk and chocolate sauce. Served hot or iced.
Matcha Latte
Kilogram Tea - Organic Matcha - An exceptionally sweet, powdered green tea due to a several week shading process. It features fresh flavors of sakura blossom, berry, and wild herbs. Our Organic Matcha latte is blended with steamed milk to create a green tea latte. Served hot or iced.
Iced Coffee
Iced Intelligentsia's Organic Illumination Blend coffee served over ice in 16 or 20 ounce cup.
Nitro Cold Brew
cold brew infused with nitrogen
Coffee Sptrizer
Beat the summer heat with our Coffee Spritzer. Intelligentsia iced coffee, fresh squeezed lime juice and a splash of Topo Chico mineral water.
Coffee Frappe
Ice cold blend of double shot Intelligentsia's Organic Black Cat Classic Espresso, ice, milk, and flavor of your choice (mocha, vanilla, caramel, peppermint, mint)
Kids Hot Chocolate
Kingsbury Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Kilogram Organic Classic Iced Tea - Bold and flavorful black tea.
Black Tea
Kilogram Tea - Organic Black Tea - English Breakfast or Earl Grey
Green Tea
Kilogram Tea - Organic Jasmine Green Blending tea dates back thousands of years to a time when flowers, such as jasmine, and rose, were blended with tea to heighten the medicinal properties. Some of the more popular flavors are still commonplace today. KilogramJasmine Green is 2019 spring-harvested green tea from Hubei, China scented with fresh jasmine flower grown in Fujian, China. This aromatic tea seamlessly combines the two flavors for a blend greater than the sum of its parts.
Herbal Tea
Kilogram Tea - Organic Blend 333, A blend of the finest rosehips, chamomile, and peppermint available. Kilogram Tea - Organic Turmeric Tonic, This spicy caffeine-free infusion draws its flavor from pungent turmeric, hot ginger, and combination of lemon and lime. The flavor is slightly bitter, earthy and citrusy sweet.
Matcha Tea
Kilogram Tea - Organic Matcha - An exceptionally sweet, powdered green tea due to a several week shading process. Kilogram matcha is made from the first harvest leaf, that was picked April 2019 in Kagoshima, Japan. It was carefully stone-ground to preserve the delicate aroma and flavor. It features fresh flavors of sakura blossom, berry, and wild herbs. Our Organic Matcha can be served as usucha (thin tea), over ice, or blended with steamed milk to create a green tea latte.
London Fog
Kilogram Earl Grey Tea with 1 pump vanilla and topped with steamed milk
Intelligentsia Cold Coffee
This coffee is brewed hot to express the depth of aroma and complexity of flavors. Then we flash chilled the coffee to preserve its natural sweetness.
Intelligentsia Oat Latte
Our vibrant and sweet Cold Coffee paired with oat milk creates a creamy and rich latte. Oatly oatmilk is 100% plant based.
Up Dog Kombucha - FireFly Peach Basil
FireFly Peach Basil UpDog Kombucha is handcrafted and made in small batches to ensure the best product for our customers. UpDog is USDA Certified Organic, Certified Kosher, Women Founded, and less than 0.05% ABV. UpDog offers a low sugar, low-calorie beverage packed with nutritional value and great flavor.
Coke
12 oz