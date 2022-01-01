Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Day Cafe

1006 Van Buren AveOxford, MS 38655US

Located in The Alleyway

Oxford, MS 38655

Popular Items

The Young Turk
The Good Burger
The Green Acre

Lunch Menu

The Green Acre

$14.50

Pulled Pork Chili Verde, cabbage & pickled red onion slaw, and crispy tortilla strips.

The Good Burger

$15.00

2 Home Place Pastures ground beef patties, American cheese, house-made pickles, fried shallots, shredded lettuce, tomato, garlic mustard aioli. Served with Zapp's chips.

The Funky Chicken

$14.50

Fried chicken thigh, pineapple chutney, charred cabbage, daikon radish, cilantro & carrot slaw. Served with Zapp's Chips

The Soprano

$19.00

rosemary ham, soppressata, calabrese, provolone, mayo, shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, roasted red peppers, oregano, pepperonicini & cherry tomato vinaigrette. Served with Zapp's Chips.

The Young Turk

$16.00

Turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss, arugula, rosemary aioli & tomato jam. Served with Zapp's Chips.

The Skinny Dip

$14.00

Mushrooms, braised kale, swiss & chimichurri. Served with vegetable jus & Zapp's Chips.

The Salad Days

$12.50

spring mix, almonds, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, cucumbers, cotija cheese & cherry tomato vinaigrette. Option to add marinated chicken thigh for $5.

The Breakfast Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

Bacon, baked eggs, American cheese & spicy ketchup.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Single patty with cheese and ketchup only. Served with Zapp's chips.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Blend of Provolone, Swiss & American Cheese. Comes with Zapp's chips.

Sweets & Sides

Extra Chips

$2.00

White Chocolate Macademia Nut Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Cheerwine

$4.00

Orangina

$4.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Lulu's Iced Coffee

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pennsylvania Dutch Root Beer

$4.00

Merch

Good Day Sticker

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy!

Location

1006 Van Buren AveOxford, MS 38655US, Located in The Alleyway, Oxford, MS 38655

Directions

