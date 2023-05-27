June 18th Father’s Day Brunch Ticket

$25.00

Bring Dad out to the winery for a meat-lover's brunch created by our new head chef Adam Maas and his Good Decisions staff!! 11 am - 2 pm CST Choose 5 of the 10 items from the tasting menu for $25 or choose any single item from the menu for $6. Menu includes: *Pork belly wood-fired lollipop *Eggs Benedict *Petit beef medallions *Bourbon French toast *Pig in a blanket *Yogurt parfait *Fruit tart *Pastel de nata (sweet egg tart) *Brad's candied bacon *Deviled eggs Coffee and tea included with purchase. Our bar will have Bloody Mary's, mimosas, beer, wine, and a variety of soft drinks. The Groove Daddies will be playing a free concert from 2:00-5:00pm on our WineRocks stage.