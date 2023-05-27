Main picView gallery

Good Decisions

12341 Irish Road

New Berlin, IL 62670

EVENT FOOD MENU

Grab and Go

Seasonal Snack Mix

$3.00

Housemade snack mix with chef's choice spice blend

Spinach Handpie

$5.00

One Golden crust filled with yummy ingredients

Sandwich of the Day

$7.00

Locally sourced and rotated to showcase seasonal ingredients

Crackers and Pimento Cheese

$6.00

Housemade pimento cheese served with crackers

The Cookie

$3.00

Rotated weekly. Always delicious and craveable

Meat And Cheese Handpie

$5.00

Pork Lollipop Single

$3.00

Holiday Weekend Crisp

$7.00

Shareables

Pizza box nachos

Pizza box nachos

$15.00

Corn tortilla chips, brisket, housemade cheese sauce, pickled red onions, fresh jalapenos

Charcuterie Boards For One

Charcuterie Boards For One

$10.00

Seasonal assortment of meats, cheese, fruits, nuts, and pickled vegetables

Charcuterie Boards For Two

Charcuterie Boards For Two

$20.00

Seasonal assortment of meats, cheese, fruits, nuts, and pickled vegetables

Charcuterie Boards For Four

Charcuterie Boards For Four

$30.00

Seasonal assortment of meats, cheese, fruits, nuts, and pickled vegetables

Spinach Dip And Chips

$14.00

Pork Lollipops

$15.00

Entrees

Frankfurter

$10.00

Porkchop

$20.00

Brat

$12.00

Adult Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Beef Sirloin

$20.00

Pizzas

Chicken Pesto

$7.00

Mushroom

$7.00

Deluxe Garlic Bread

$5.00

Sunday Brunch

Monthly Sunday Brunch Tickets

June 18th Father’s Day Brunch Ticket

$25.00

Bring Dad out to the winery for a meat-lover's brunch created by our new head chef Adam Maas and his Good Decisions staff!! 11 am - 2 pm CST Choose 5 of the 10 items from the tasting menu for $25 or choose any single item from the menu for $6. Menu includes: *Pork belly wood-fired lollipop *Eggs Benedict *Petit beef medallions *Bourbon French toast *Pig in a blanket *Yogurt parfait *Fruit tart *Pastel de nata (sweet egg tart) *Brad's candied bacon *Deviled eggs Coffee and tea included with purchase. Our bar will have Bloody Mary's, mimosas, beer, wine, and a variety of soft drinks. The Groove Daddies will be playing a free concert from 2:00-5:00pm on our WineRocks stage.

July 9th Spanish Tapas Brunch

$25.00

Join us at the DFV Spanish Tapas brunch created by our new head chef Adam Maas and his Good Decisions staff!! Choose 5 of the 10 items from the tasting menu for $25 or choose any single item from the menu for $6. Menu includes: *Spanish Paprika Pork Belly wood-fired lollipop *Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad *Spanish Meatball *Sherry French toast *Spicy Pig in a blanket *Yogurt parfait *Creamy Spanish Apple Tart *Pastel de nata (sweet egg tart) *Spanish Pork Empanada *Deviled eggs Coffee and tea included with purchase. Our bar will have Bloody Mary's, mimosas, beer, wine, and a variety of soft drinks.

August 13th New Orleans Brunch

$25.00

Join us at the DFV New Orleans Brunch created by our new head chef Adam Maas and his Good Decisions staff!! Choose 5 of the 10 items from the tasting menu for $25 or choose any single item from the menu for $6. Menu includes: *Beignets *Seafood PoBoy Slider *Frozen Hurricane Fruit Salad *French Quarter Toast *Pimento Cheese Puff Pastry *Yogurt parfait *Tomato Tart *Eggy Bread Pudding *Shrimp and Grits *Orleans Deviled Egg Coffee and tea included with purchase. Our bar will have Bloody Mary's, mimosas, beer, wine, and a variety of soft drinks.

September 10th Fall Harvest Brunch

$25.00

Menu Not Set Yet.

Ala Carte Item

$6.00

Monthly Cooking Class

July 26th Good Decisions Cooking Class: 6:30 - 8:00

$50.00

Join us for an evening of cooking and great food. Our cooks will demonstrate and teach you how to make three of Good Decision's classic recipes: hand pie, seasonal pasta, and a sweet treat. Each class comes with a three-course dinner and will highlight local farms, stores, and suppliers so you can create these dishes at home!

August 30th Good Decisions Cooking Class: 6:30 - 8:00

$50.00

Join us for an evening of cooking and great food. Our cooks will demonstrate and teach you how to make three of Good Decision's classic recipes: hand pie, seasonal pasta, and a sweet treat. Each class comes with a three-course dinner and will highlight local farms, stores, and suppliers so you can create these dishes at home!

September 26th Good Decisions Cooking Class: 6:30 - 8:00

$50.00

Join us for an evening of cooking and great food. Our cooks will demonstrate and teach you how to make three of Good Decision's classic recipes: hand pie, seasonal pasta, and a sweet treat. Each class comes with a three-course dinner and will highlight local farms, stores, and suppliers so you can create these dishes at home!

October 25th Good Decisions Cooking Class: 6:30 - 8:00

$50.00

Join us for an evening of cooking and great food. Our cooks will demonstrate and teach you how to make three of Good Decision's classic recipes: hand pie, seasonal pasta, and a sweet treat. Each class comes with a three-course dinner and will highlight local farms, stores, and suppliers so you can create these dishes at home!

November 29th Good Decisions Cooking Class: 6:30 - 8:00

$50.00

Join us for an evening of cooking and great food. Our cooks will demonstrate and teach you how to make three of Good Decision's classic recipes: hand pie, seasonal pasta, and a sweet treat. Each class comes with a three-course dinner and will highlight local farms, stores, and suppliers so you can create these dishes at home!

Chefs Dinner and Wine Pairing

July 19th Chefs Dinner and Wine Pairing (Lake Como Italy Inspired) (7-9 PM)

$100.00

Join us at the DFV winery for a evening of fun, food, and wine. Our chef will take you on a tasting journey inspired from his travels to this remote location. Each meal comes with five courses and is curated to pair with wines from the DFV winery. An elegant event bringing the culinary delights of Italy to your backdoor that you won't want to miss!

August 9th Chefs Dinner and Wine Pairing (Lisbon Portugal Inspired) (7-9 PM)

$100.00

Join us at the DFV winery for a evening of fun, food, and wine. Our chef will take you on a tasting journey inspired from his travels to this remote location. Each meal comes with five courses and is curated to pair with wines from the DFV winery. An elegant event bringing the culinary delights of Italy to your backdoor that you won't want to miss!

September 6th Chefs Dinner and Wine Pairing (Bologna Italy Inspired) (7-9 PM)

$100.00

Join us at the DFV winery for a evening of fun, food, and wine. Our chef will take you on a tasting journey inspired from his travels to this remote location. Each meal comes with five courses and is curated to pair with wines from the DFV winery. An elegant event bringing the culinary delights of Italy to your backdoor that you won't want to miss!

October 11th Chefs Dinner and Wine Pairing (Munich Germany Inspired) (7-9 PM)

$100.00

Join us at the DFV winery for a evening of fun, food, and wine. Our chef will take you on a tasting journey inspired from his travels to this remote location. Each meal comes with five courses and is curated to pair with wines from the DFV winery. An elegant event bringing the culinary delights of Italy to your backdoor that you won't want to miss!

November 8th Chefs Dinner and Wine Pairing (Brussels Belgium Inspired) (7-9 PM)

$100.00

Join us at the DFV winery for a evening of fun, food, and wine. Our chef will take you on a tasting journey inspired from his travels to this remote location. Each meal comes with five courses and is curated to pair with wines from the DFV winery. An elegant event bringing the culinary delights of Italy to your backdoor that you won't want to miss!

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Daily offerings highlight the ingredients and seasons of Central Illinois. Our food is based on travel, celebration, enjoyment, and nutrition. Come in or order online and enjoy!

