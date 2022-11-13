Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches

Good Dog Bar

2,274 Reviews

$$

224 S 15th St

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Traditional Burger
Good Dog Burger

Merch

Derby Car

$7.00
GD Koozie

GD Koozie

$5.00
GD Mug

GD Mug

$6.00
GD Pint Glass

GD Pint Glass

$4.00

Hand Warmers

$2.00
Hat

Hat

$25.00
Onesie 12mos

Onesie 12mos

$25.00
Onesie 24 Mos

Onesie 24 Mos

$25.00
T-Shirt Small

T-Shirt Small

$20.00
T-Shirt Med.

T-Shirt Med.

$20.00
T-Shirt L

T-Shirt L

$20.00
T-Shirt XL

T-Shirt XL

$20.00
T-Shirt XXL

T-Shirt XXL

$20.00

T-Shirt 5XL

$20.00

Beanie

$25.00

Staff Beanie

$15.00

Small Plates

Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese, Radish, Scallions
Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$17.00

Crispy Jalapenos, Thai Chili Sauce, Mango, Cilantro, Scallion

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$17.00

10 jumbo wings, spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing & celery

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Grape Tomatoes

Creamy Mac & Cheese

Creamy Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Elbow macaroni, aged cheddar cheese sauce, buttered breadcrumbs

Empanadas

Empanadas

$14.00

Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Poblano Peppers, Chihuahua Cheese, Scallions, Cotija, Sour Cream

Flatbread Pizza

Flatbread Pizza

$17.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Smoked Mozzarella, Crushed Red Pepper, Pecorino, Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Tomato Basil Sauce

Nectarine & Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Hazelnuts, Feta, Red Onion, Celery, Raspberry Mint Vinaigrette

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon

Tuna Tartare Tostadas

$20.00

Pickled sea beans, mango, sesame, micro cilantro, green onions, sambal & miso mayo.

Red Rice & Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Oranges, Dates, Shallots, Cilantro, Smoked Almonds, Lemon, Olive Oil

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Chickpeas

$3.00

Add Shrimp

$2.50

Price is per/shrimp. Please select the quantity you would like when ordering.

Sandwiches

Sautéed Spinach, Provolone, Seeded Long Roll, Fries
Good Dog Burger

Good Dog Burger

$16.00

Stuffed with Roquefort Cheese, Topped with Caramelized Onions, Challah Bun, Fries. (Cannot be cooked well done)

Grilled Chicken BLT

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, local slab pepper bacon, sprouts, tomato, tarragon & shallot mayo, rosemary focaccia

Lamb Meatball Sandwich

$16.00

Goat Cheese, Pickled Vegetables, Garlic Yogurt, Long Roll, Fries

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Mustard Braised Short Rib, Swiss, Sourdough, Fries.

Traditional Burger

Traditional Burger

$14.00

Lettuce & Tomato, Challah Bun, Fries

Vegan Cheesesteak

Vegan Cheesesteak

$17.00

Plant Based Protein, Mushrooms, Onions, Vegan Pepper Jack, Long Seeded Roll, Hot Cherry Peppers, Fries *Can NOT be made without Mushrooms and Onions*

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American Cheese, Grilled Sourdough, Fries

Large Plates

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$20.00

Sushi Grade Yellowfin Tuna, Brown Rice, Avocado, Wakame, Edamame, Carrots, Cucumbers, Nori, Sesame Seeds, Siracha Mayo

Semolina Gnocchi

Semolina Gnocchi

$20.00

Portobello Mushrooms, Shallots, Summer Peas, Pecorino, Black Pepper

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Side Local Slab Pepper Bacon

$3.00

Local Slab Pepper Bacon

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Bread & Butter

$2.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Caramelized Onions

$1.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Garlic Aioli

$1.00
Side Mixed Lettuces

Side Mixed Lettuces

$8.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Sautéed Mushrooms

$2.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Roasted Broccoli

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Side Avocado

$2.50

Sweets

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Coffee, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream

Bottles

Bud 12oz 6-Pack

Bud 12oz 6-Pack

$12.00

King of beers -MO -5%

Bud Light 12oz 6-Pack

Bud Light 12oz 6-Pack

$12.00

Dilly dilly -MO -4.2%

Omission Pale Ale 12oz 6-Pack

Omission Pale Ale 12oz 6-Pack

$18.00Out of stock

Hop forward gluten free -OR -5.8%

Miller High Life 12oz 6-Pack

Miller High Life 12oz 6-Pack

$14.00

The champagne of beers -WI -4.6%

Corona 12oz 6-Pack

$20.00

Cans

MIller Lite 12oz Can 6-pack

$14.00
PBR 16oz 6-Packs

PBR 16oz 6-Packs

$14.00

Red neck, white socks, blue ribbon beer -WI -5%

Troegs Perpetual 12oz 6-Pack

Troegs Perpetual 12oz 6-Pack

$22.00

Imperial pale ale with sticky citrus rind, pine & tropical fruit -PA -7.5%

Yards PhilthyHazy IPA 12oz 6-Pack

Yards PhilthyHazy IPA 12oz 6-Pack

$22.00

This bold, aromatic ale is loaded with tropical and citrus hops character and has that classic hazy, golden color. 6.5%ABV

Rose & Sparkling by the Bottle

Acinum Prosecco BTB

$38.00Out of stock

Les Dauphins Rose BTB

$38.00

White Wine by the Bottle

Avia Pinot Grigio BTB

$38.00

Ranga Ranga Sauvignon Blanc BTB

$38.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

Alto Sur Malbec BTB

$38.00

Valle Tritana Montepulciano BTB

$38.00

2018

Seance Cabernet Sauvignon BTB

$38.00

Stephen Vincent Pinot Noir BTB

$38.00

NA Beverages

7-Up

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

GD Merchandise

Beanie

$25.00
GD Koozie

GD Koozie

$5.00
GD Mug

GD Mug

$6.00
GD Pint Glass

GD Pint Glass

$4.00
Hat

Hat

$25.00
Onesie 12mos

Onesie 12mos

$25.00
Onesie 24 Mos

Onesie 24 Mos

$25.00
T-Shirt L

T-Shirt L

$20.00
T-Shirt Med.

T-Shirt Med.

$20.00
T-Shirt Small

T-Shirt Small

$20.00
T-Shirt XL

T-Shirt XL

$20.00
T-Shirt XXL

T-Shirt XXL

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Good Dog is a cozy neighborhood gastropub in the heart of Center City, featuring upscale comfort food and a wide selection of local craft beers, wines and spirits. We pride ourselves on excellent service, quality food, drink and affordability.

Website

Location

224 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Directions

Gallery
Good Dog Bar image
Good Dog Bar image
Good Dog Bar image
Good Dog Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tria Cafe - Rittenhouse
orange star4.6 • 2,029
123 S. 18th Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Condesa
orange star4.5 • 1,759
1830 Ludlow St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Bar Poulet
orange star4.5 • 629
2005 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Giuseppe & Sons
orange starNo Reviews
1523 Sansom St Philadelphia, PA 19102
View restaurantnext
CONCOURSE DANCE BAR - Concourse
orange starNo Reviews
1635 Market st Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
The Post
orange starNo Reviews
129 S 30th St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Double Knot
orange star4.5 • 1,098
120 S. 13th St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Alpen Rose
orange star5.0 • 805
116-118 S. 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Old City
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Graduate Hospital
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Art Museum District
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Queen Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Penn Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Society Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston