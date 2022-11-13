Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches
Good Dog Bar
2,274 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Good Dog is a cozy neighborhood gastropub in the heart of Center City, featuring upscale comfort food and a wide selection of local craft beers, wines and spirits. We pride ourselves on excellent service, quality food, drink and affordability.
Location
224 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Gallery