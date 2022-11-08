Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Earth Mill Valley

227 Reviews

$$

201 Flamingo Rd

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Create Your Own Deli Sandwich
Taco Salad

Sandwiches

Create Your Own Deli Sandwich

$7.98

Served cold

Create Your Own Grilled Sandwich

$7.98

Served hot

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$8.98

Grilled Chicken Breast*, Parmesan Cheese*, Lettuce*, Tomato*, Red Onion* and Vegetarian Caesar Dressing* on a Ciabatta Roll*

Cobb Sandwich

$10.98Out of stock

Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast*, Turkey Bacon*, Pepperjack Cheese*, Avocado*, Tomato*, Lettuce* and GE Blue Cheese Dressing* on a GE Ciabatta Roll*

Curried Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.98

Curried Chicken Salad*, Spinach*, Tomato*, Carrot*, Cabbage*, Sprouts* and Cucumber* on a Flour Tortilla*

Garden Vegetable Sandwich

$8.98

Grilled Eggplant*, Portobello Mushroom*, Red Peppers*, Arugula* and Sun Dried Tomato Pesto* on a Whole Wheat Roll*

Greek Vegetable Flatbread

$8.98

Tomato*, Cucumber*, Red Onion*, Olives*, Red Wine Vinaigrette*, Feta*, Romaine* and Tzatziki* on Wheat Flatbread*

House Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.98

Roast Beef*, White Cheddar*, Arugula*, Tomato*, Pickles*, and Horseradish Mayo* on Ciabatta Roll*

Tempeh Club

$8.98

GE Fakin’ Bacon* (cultured soybeans*, water, brown rice*), Lettuce*, Tomato*, Red Onion*, & Vegenaise* on a Wheat Roll*

Tofu Bánh Mì

$8.98

GE Fried Tofu*, Daikon Radish*, GE Japanese Slaw*, Lettuce*, Wheat-Free Tamari*, GE Peanut Sauce*, GE Sriracha* on Baguette

Turkey & Bacon Club

$11.98Out of stock

Turkey*, Turkey Bacon*, Baby Spinach*, Tomato*, Avocado* and Vegan Ranch* on Sliced Whole Wheat*

Veggie Falafel Wrap

$8.98

Good Earth Falafel*, Carrot*, Cabbage*, Scallion*, Basil, Sprouts* and Vegan Tahini Dressing* on Flour Tortilla*

Wild Salmon Salad Sandwich

$11.98

Salmon Salad with Avocado*, Sprouts*, Tomato* and Pickles* on a Sourdough Roll*

BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich

$9.98

Beef Brisket*, Barbecue Sauce*, Pepper Jack*, Caramelized Onion*, Coleslaw*, and Chipotle Mayo* on a Ciabatta Roll*

Chicken Gyro

$8.98

Grilled Chicken*, Tomato*, Cucumber*, Lettuce*, Red Onion*, Lettuce*, Tzatziki* on a Wheat Flatbread*

Fish Sandwich

$9.49Out of stock

Grilled True Cod, Good Earth Tartar Sauce*, Tomatoes*, Good Earth Coleslaw* on GE Ciabatta Bread*

GE Veggie Burger

$6.98

House Veggie Burger*, Lettuce*, Tomato*, Onion*, Pickle* and Vegan Thousand Island Dressing* on a Whole Wheat Bun*

Hamburger

$8.98

1/3 lb Ground Beef*, Lettuce*, Tomato*, Onion*, Pickles*, Ketchup*, Mustard on Burger Bun*

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$6.98

Good Earth Basil Pesto*, Tomato*, White Cheddar* on Sliced Sourdough*

Pesto Turkey Melt

$9.98Out of stock

Turkey*, Jack Cheese*, Grilled Onions*, Roasted Pepper*, Mushrooms*, Arugula* and Basil Pesto* on a Ciabatta Roll*

Tempeh Reuben

$8.98

GE Fakin' Bacon* (cultured soybeans*, water, brown rice*), GE Cucumber Kraut*, GE Vegan 1000 Island* on Sliced Sourdough

Turkey Reuben Flatbread

$8.98Out of stock

Grilled Turkey*, choice of Cheese*, Sauerkraut* and GE Vegan 1000 Island* on Rye Flatbread*

Vegan Grilled Tempeh Sandwich

$8.98

GE Fakin’ Bacon* (cultured soybeans*, water, brown rice*), Caramelized Onions*, Mushrooms*, Spinach* and Vegenaise* on Whole Wheat Roll*

Vegetable Mozzarella Flatbread Melt

$8.98

Grilled Eggplant*, Zucchini*, Red Bell Pepper*, Mozzarella*, Tomato*, and Basil Pesto* on Wheat Flatbread*

Tacos, Burritos & Sides

Burrito

$6.98

Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Beans*, Rice*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein

1 Taco

$3.98

Crispy or Soft Corn Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Cilantro*, Onions*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein

1 Rice & Bean Taco

$2.98

Crispy or Soft Corn Tortilla*, choice of Rice* and Beans* with Cheese*, Cilantro*, Onions* and Salsa*

2 Tacos

$7.96

Crispy or Soft Corn Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Cilantro*, Onions*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein

2 Rice & Bean Tacos

$5.96

Crispy or Soft Corn Tortilla*, choice of Rice* and Beans* with Cheese*, Cilantro*, Onions* and Salsa*

3 Tacos

$11.94

Crispy or Soft Corn Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Cilantro*, Onions*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein

3 Rice & Bean Tacos

$8.94

Crispy or Soft Corn Tortilla*, choice of Rice* and Beans* with Cheese*, Cilantro*, Onions* and Salsa*

Fish Tacos

$10.98

2 Tacos with True Cod, GE Chipotle Mayo*, Cabbage*, and GE Salsa Fresca* on a Corn Tortilla* with Rice* and Beans* on the side

Side of Tortilla Chips*

$2.98

Side of Rice*

$2.98+

Side of Beans*

$2.98+

Taqueria Salads, Plates & More

Taco Salad

$6.98

Lettuce*, Cheese*, Beans*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein with Corn Tortilla Chips*

Quesadilla

$5.98

Choice of Protein, Cheddar Cheese* grilled in a Tortilla* and topped with Salsa*

Nachos

$6.98

Choice of Protein, Beans*, Melted Cheese*, and Salsa* on Corn Tortilla Chips*

Fajita Plate

$7.98

Choice of Protein, Onions*, Bell Peppers*, Rice*, Beans*, Salsa* and a Tortilla*

Dinner Plate

$6.98

Choice of Protein, Rice*, Beans*, Salsa* and a Tortilla

Empanadas

$8.98Out of stock

2 Empanadas filled with Chicken*, Potatoes*, Bell Peppers*, and Tomatoes* served with Lettuce*, GE Salsa Fresca*, Sour Cream*, and GE Guacamole*

Enchiladas

$7.98Out of stock

Choice of Protein*, Rice*, Beans*, with Cheese*, Salsa*, Lettuce* on 2 Corn Tortillas*

Sopes

$9.98Out of stock

GE Achiote Chicken*, Refried Beans*, Cheddar Cheese*, Lettuce*, GE Salsa Fresca*, GE Guacamole*, Sour Cream* on 2 Sope Shells

Tostada

$6.98

Beans*, Rice*, Cheese*, Salsa*, Lettuce* and choice of Protein on a crispy Corn Tortilla*

Soup

Chicken Soup

$6.49

Chicken*, Good Earth Chicken Stock( filtered water, chicken bones*, celery*, onions*, parsley*), Carrots*, Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Thyme*, Marjoram*, Black Pepper*, Unrefined Salt

Minestrone

$5.49

Cabbage*, Tomatoes*, Cauliflower*, Zucchini*, Squash*, Corn*, Green Peas*, Garbanzo Beans*, Garlic*, Kidney Beans*, Spinach*, Celery*, Onions*, Carrots*, Tomato Sauce*, Good Earth Vegetable Stock (filtered water, celery*, carrots*, onions*, Italian parsley*), Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Marjoram*, Thyme*, Unrefined Salt, Black Pepper*

Miso Soup

$5.49

Shiitake Mushrooms*, Tofu*, Wheat- Free Tamari*, White Miso*, Wakame, Filtered Water

Kid's Menu

Basic Grilled Cheese

$5.98

White Cheddar* on Sliced Sourdough*

Kid's Burrito

$5.98

Rice*, Beans*, Cheese* and Salsa* on a Tortilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$3.98

Cheddar Cheese* grilled in a Tortilla* with a side of Salsa*

Wok Bowls

Create Your Own Wok Bowl

$8.98

Choice of Stock* or Sauce*(vegan & wheat-free) on choice of Rice* or Noodles* and choice of Protein

Pad Thai

$8.98

Rice Noodles*, Egg*, Green Onions*, Carrots*, Broccoli*, Napa Cabbage*, Zucchini*, Sunflower Sprouts*, Peanuts*, GE Pad Thai Sauce*, Lemon*, Cilantro*

Spicy Mongolian Beef

$11.98

Beef*, GE Vegan “Oyster Sauce”, Green Onions*, Yellow Onion*, Broccoli*, Jalapeño, on Brown Basmati Rice*

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.98

Chicken Breast*, Yellow Onion*, Carrots*, Bell Pepper*, GE Sweet & Sour Sauce* on Brown Basmati Rice*

Vegetable Yellow Curry

$8.98

Potato*, Broccoli*, Cauliflower*, Carrot*, Yellow Onion*, Napa Cabbage*, Tomato*, GE Yellow Curry Sauce*, Coconut Milk* on Brown Basmati Rice*

Seafood Red Curry

$11.98

Salmon, Shrimp, GE Red Curry Paste*, Coconut Milk*, Basil*, Bell Pepper*, Eggplant* on Brown Basmati Rice*

Vegetable Teriyaki Stir Fry

$8.98

Pineapple*, Napa Cabbage*, Green Onions*, Carrot*, GE Teriyaki Sauce* on Brown Basmati Rice*

Pra Ram Pak

$8.98

Seasonal Vegetables*, GE Peanut Sauce* on Brown Basmati Rice*

Ramen Noodle Bowl

$8.98

Ramen Noodles*, GE Ramen Stock* with Your Choice of Veggies* and Protein

Pizza

12" Create Your Own Whole Pizza

$14.98

16" Create Your Own Whole Pizza

$22.98

Cheese Slice

$4.49

Pepperoni Slice

$4.49

Primavera Slice

$4.49

Leeks*, Walnuts*, Garlic*, Green Onion*, Feta*, Mint*, Sage*, White Truffle Oil*, Mozzarella*, Good Earth Nut-Free Pesto*, Good Earth Pizza Dough*, Semolina Flour*

Spicy Hawaiian Slice

$4.49

Ham*, Pepperoni*, Jalapeno*, Pineapple*, Mozzarella*, Pizza Sauce*, Pizza Dough*, Semolina Flour*

Margherita Wheat-Free Pizza Slice

$4.49

Tomatoes*, Basil*, Mozzarella*, Good Earth Pizza Sauce*, Good Earth Wheat-Free Pizza Dough, Cornmeal*

Mixed Mushroom Wheat-Free Pizza Slice

$4.49

Mushroom Mix*( crimini*, shiitake*, onion*, garlic*, basil*, tarragon*, red wine*), Good Earth Pizza Sauce*, Good Earth Wheat-Free Pizza Dough*, Cornmeal*

Personal Cheese Pizza

$5.98

No Substitutions or No additions for this item

Personal Pepperoni Pizza

$6.98

No Substitutions or No additions for this item

Personal Margherita Pizza

$6.98

No Substitutions or No additions for this item

Create Your Own Personal Pizza

$5.98

Personal Wheat-Free Cheese

$5.98

No Substitutions or No additions for this item

Personal Wheat-Free Pepperoni

$6.98

No Substitutions or No additions for this item

Personal Wheat-Free Margherita

$6.98

No Substitutions or No additions for this item

Create Your Own Personal Wheat-Free Pizza

$5.98

12in Cheese Pizza

$14.98

GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Mozzarella*

12in Pepperoni Pizza

$16.98

GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Mozzarella*, Pepperoni*

12in BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.98

GE BBQ Sauce* (ketchup*, molasses*, mustard*, onions*, wheat-free tamari*, chili powder*, chili flakes*, paprika*, chipotle*, unrefined sugar*, agave*, cinnamon*, cayenne*, onion powder*, celery seeds*, black pepper), Chicken*, Scallions*, Red Bell Peppers*, Onions*, Mozzarella*

12in Chicken Pesto Pizza

$20.98

GE Nut-Free Pesto Sauce* (basil*, garlic*, extra virgin olive oil*, parmesan*, unrefined salt), Chicken*, Red Onions*, Mozzarella*

12in Margherita Pizza

$15.98

GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Tomatoes*, Fresh Garlic*, Fresh Basil*, Mozzarella*

12in Mediterranean Veggie Pizza

$20.98

GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Roasted Eggplant*, Tomatoes*, Olives*, Roasted Garlic*, Fresh Oregano*, Feta*, Mozzarella*

12in Pepperoni Sausage Combo Pizza

$22.98

GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Pepperoni*, GE Turkey Italian Sausage (ground turkey*, fennel*, nutmeg*, paprika*, cayenne powder*, black pepper*, unrefined salt, garlic powder*), Mushrooms*, Olives*, Red Bell Peppers*, Fresh Garlic*, Mozzarella*

12in Primavera Pizza

$23.98

GE Nut-Free Pesto* (basil*, parmesan*, garlic*, lemon*, extra virgin olive oil*, unrefined salt), Leeks*, Walnuts*, Garlic*, Green Onions*, Feta*, Mint*, Sage*, White Truffle Oil, Mozzarella*

12in Spinach, Eggplant, & Kalamata Olive Pizza

$21.98

GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Spinach*, Roasted Eggplant*, Kalamata Olives*, Red Onions*, Garlic*, Capers*, Feta*

12in Turkey Italian Sausage & Fennel Pizza

$17.98

GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), GE Turkey Italian Sausage (ground turkey*, fennel*, nutmeg*, paprika*, cayenne powder*, black pepper*, unrefined salt, garlic powder*), Onion*, Mushroom*, Fennel*, Mozzarella*

12in Vegan Veggie Pizza

$18.98

GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Spinach*, Mushrooms*, Onions*, Bell Peppers*, Olives*, Roasted Garlic*

16in Cheese Pizza

$22.98

GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Mozzarella*

16in Pepperoni Pizza

$24.98

GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Mozzarella*, Pepperoni*

16in BBQ Chicken Pizza

$28.98

GE BBQ Sauce* (ketchup*, molasses*, mustard*, onions*, wheat-free tamari*, chili powder*, chili flakes*, paprika*, chipotle*, unrefined sugar*, agave*, cinnamon*, cayenne*, onion powder*, celery seeds*, black pepper), Chicken*, Scallions*, Red Bell Peppers*, Onions*, Mozzarella*

16in Chicken Pesto Pizza

$31.98

GE Nut-Free Pesto Sauce* (basil*, garlic*, extra virgin olive oil*, parmesan*, unrefined salt), Chicken*, Red Onions*, Mozzarella*

16in Margherita Pizza

$23.98

GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Tomatoes*, Fresh Garlic*, Fresh Basil*, Mozzarella*

16in Mediterranean Veggie Pizza

$31.98

GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Roasted Eggplant*, Tomatoes*, Olives*, Roasted Garlic*, Fresh Oregano*, Feta*, Mozzarella*

16in Pepperoni Sausage Combo Pizza

$33.98

GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Pepperoni*, GE Turkey Italian Sausage (ground turkey*, fennel*, nutmeg*, paprika*, cayenne powder*, black pepper*, unrefined salt, garlic powder*), Mushrooms*, Olives*, Red Bell Peppers*, Fresh Garlic*, Mozzarella*

16in Primavera Pizza

$35.98

GE Nut-Free Pesto* (basil*, parmesan*, garlic*, lemon*, extra virgin olive oil*, unrefined salt), Leeks*, Walnuts*, Garlic*, Green Onions*, Feta*, Mint*, Sage*, White Truffle Oil, Mozzarella*

16in Spinach, Eggplant, & Kalamata Olive Pizza

$32.98

GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Spinach*, Roasted Eggplant*, Kalamata Olives*, Red Onions*, Garlic*, Capers*, Feta*

16in Turkey Italian Sausage & Fennel Pizza

$28.98

GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), GE Turkey Italian Sausage (ground turkey*, fennel*, nutmeg*, paprika*, cayenne powder*, black pepper*, unrefined salt, garlic powder*), Onion*, Mushroom*, Fennel*, Mozzarella*

16in Vegan Veggie Pizza

$31.98

GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Spinach*, Mushrooms*, Onions*, Bell Peppers*, Olives*, Roasted Garlic*

Holiday Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Espresso* with Steamed Milk*, GE Pumpkin Spice Syrup* (filtered water, pumpkin puree*, brown sugar*, partially refined cane sugar*, cinnamon powder*, ginger powder*, cloves*, nutmeg*, vanilla*)

SPECIAL! Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$7.98

16 fl oz. Three Trees Oat & Seed Oatmilk*, Pumpkin Puree*, Banana*, Dates*, Good Earth Ginger Juice*, Filtered Water, Cinnamon*, Nutmeg*

Espresso & Coffee

Café Latte

$3.25

Espresso* with Steamed Milk*

Cappuccino

$3.50

Espresso* with Steamed and Foamed Milk*, 8 oz only

Café Au Lait

$2.75

Drip Coffee* with Steamed Milk*

Nitro Cold Brew

$3.98+

Taylor Maid Farm Nitro Cold Brew Coffee*

Espresso Macchiato

$2.75

Espresso Shot* with Foamed Milk*, 8 oz only

Café Americano

$2.50

Espresso* with Water, 8 oz only

Shot In The Dark

$3.00

Drip Coffee* with Espresso*

Espresso Shots

$2.50

Double Espresso Shot*

Espresso Con Panna

$3.00

Espresso* topped with Whipped Cream*, 8 oz only

Café Mocha

$3.75

Espresso*, Steamed Milk*, Vegan Chocolate Sauce* and Whipped Cream*

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.00

Fresh Brewed Coffee*

Tea & Specialty

Housemade Chai

$3.25

Housemade Chai*

Chai Latte

$4.00

Chai* with Steamed Milk*

Matcha Latte

$5.98

Matcha Powder*, Steamed Raw Almond Milk*, Maple Syrup* optional

Golden Milk

$7.49

Raw Almond Milk*, Turmeric*, Ginger*, Cardamom*, Cinnamon*, Black Pepper*, Coconut Oil*

Lemon Elixir

$3.98

Honey*, Lemon*, Ginger*, Turmeric*, Cayenne*, and Water

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Steamed Milk*, Vegan Chocolate Sauce* and Whipped Cream*

Brewed Herbal Tea

$2.00

Brewed Herbal Tea*

Iced Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea*

Bagged Tea

$2.50

Bagged Tea*

Steamed Milk

$1.75

Steamed Choice of Milk*

Yerba Mate Latte

$3.98

Brewed Yerba Mate with Steamed Milk*

Kombucha On Tap

$2.98+

Good Earth Raw Almond Milk

$4.49

Raw Almonds*, Filtered Water

Gelato

Vanilla

$6.00+

Gio Gelati Vanilla (milk*, cane sugar*, cream*, water, vanilla extract*)

Strawberry (Vegan)

$6.00+

Gio Gelati Strawberry (strawberries*, cane sugar*, water)

Mango (Vegan)

$6.00+

Gio Gelati Mango* (mango*, cane sugar*, water)

Raspberry (Vegan)

$6.00+

Gio Gelati Raspberry (raspberries*, cane sugar*, water)

Kiwi (Vegan)

$6.00+

Gio Gelati Kiwi (kiwi*, cane sugar*, water)

Banana (Vegan)

$6.00+

Gio Gelati Banana (banana*, cane sugar*, water)

Yogurt

$6.00+

Gio Gelati Yogurt*(cane sugar*, European yogurt*)

Italian Crema

$6.00+

Gio Gelati Italian Crema* (eggs*, cane sugar*, milk*, lemon*, espresso*)

Espresso

$6.00+

Gio Gelati Espresso (espresso*, cream*, milk*, cane sugar*)

Soft Serves & Milkshakes

Vanilla Soft Serve Cup

$3.98

Straus Family Creamery Organic Soft Serve in a Cup

Vanilla Soft Serve Cone

$3.98

Straus Family Creamery Organic Soft Serve in a Cone

Vanilla Soft Serve Sundae

$5.98

Vanilla Soft Serve* with Whipped Cream* and Peanuts*. Choice of Extra Sauces and Topping.

Matcha Milkshake

$8.98

Vanilla Ice Cream*, Whole Milk*, Matcha Powder*

Vanilla Milkshakes

$6.98

Vanilla Ice Cream*, Whole Milk*

Chocolate Milkshakes

$6.98

Chocolate Ice Cream*, Whole Milk*

Strawberry Milkshakes

$6.98

Vanilla Ice Cream*, Whole Milk*, Strawberries*

Espresso Milkshakes

$6.98

Vanilla Ice Cream*, Whole Milk*, Espresso Shots*

Smoothies

SPECIAL! Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$7.98

16 fl oz. Three Trees Oat & Seed Oatmilk*, Pumpkin Puree*, Banana*, Dates*, Good Earth Ginger Juice*, Filtered Water, Cinnamon*, Nutmeg*

12oz Create Your Own Smoothie

$5.98

16oz Create Your Own Smoothie

$7.98

Almond Nog

$5.98

Raw Almond Milk*, Banana*, Oat Rolled Dates*, Nog Spice*, Vanilla*

Berry Antioxidant

$6.98

Apple Juice*, Kale*, Strawberry*, Blueberry*, Raspberry*, Lemon Juice*

Cascade Colada

$3.98

Coconut Milk*, Pineapple Juice*, Banana*, Mango*

Fairfax Buzz

$6.98

Raw Almond Milk*, Banana*, Oat Rolled Dates*, Flaxseed*, Bee Pollen

Limantour Lassi

$5.98

Yogurt*, Mango*, Honey, Mint*, Rose Water*

Olema Marsh

$7.98

Apple Juice*, Kale*, Parsley*, Cucumber*, Celery*, Mango*, Raspberry*

Pam's Blueridge

$3.98

Orange Juice*, Yogurt*, Banana*, Blueberry*

Roy's Redwoods

$3.98

Orange Juice*, Strawberry*, Banana*

Stinson Beet

$6.98

Raw Almond Milk*, Strawberry*, Beet Juice*, Honey*, Chia Seeds*, Rose Water*, Vanilla*

Wiccan Brew

$6.98

Raw Almond Milk*, Coconut Milk*, Banana*, Blueberry*, Spirulina*, Flaxseed*

Juices

12oz Create Your Own Juice

$4.98

16oz Create Your Own Juice

$6.98

Bunny Hop

$4.98

Carrot*, Apple*, Lemon*, Ginger*

Daily Detox

$6.49

Apple*, Kale*, Lemon*, Ginger*, Flaxseed Oil*

Emerald Earthling

$4.98

Cucumber*, Celery*, Kale*

Farm House

$4.98

Carrot*, Celery*, Beet*

Garden Patch

$6.98

Carrots*, Celery*, Cucumber*, Beet*, Parley*, Kale*, Ginger*

Green Beauty

$6.98Out of stock

Apple*, Wheatgrass*, Ginger*, Lemon*

Refresh & Awake

$4.98

Cucumber*, Apple*, Lemon*, Ginger*

Juice Shots

Kale Juice*

$1.25

Parsley*

$1.25

Beet Juice*

$1.25

Lemon Juice*

$1.25

Ginger Juice*

$2.00

Wheatgrass*

$3.00Out of stock

Turmeric*

$3.00

Cookies

Anzac Biscuit (Vegan)

$2.49

Whole Wheat Pastry Flour*, Coconuts*, Oats*, Palm Shortening*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Brown Rice Syrup*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt

Anzac Biscuit with Chocolate (Vegan)

$2.98

Dark Chocolate Chips* (cacao beans*, evaporated cane sugar*, cocoa butter*, sunflower lecithin), Coconuts*, Oats*, Whole Wheat Pastry Flour*, Palm Shortening*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Brown Rice Syrup*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt

Cardamon Shortbread

$2.49

Unbleached White Flour*, Butter*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Cardamom*, Unrefined Salt

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Dark Chocolate Chips* (cacao beans*, evaporated cane sugar*, cocoa butter*, sunflower lecithin), Eggs*, Unbleached Wheat Flour*, Butter*, Brown Sugar*, Partially Refined Sugar*, Vanilla*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt

Gingersnap

$2.49

Unbleached White Flour*, Butter*, Crystallized Ginger*, Ginger*, Eggs*, Molasses*, Partially Refined Sugar*, Cinnamon*, Cloves*, Cinnamon*, Cloves*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (Wheat-Free)

$2.49

Raisins*, Oat Flour*, Oats*, Butter*, Eggs*, Brown Sugar*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Vanilla*, Cinnamon*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt

Peanut Butter Cookie (Vegan)

$2.49Out of stock

Peanut Butter*, All Purpose Malted Flour*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Good Earth Almond Milk*, Vanilla*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt Contains: Peanuts

Pastries

Apple Strudel (Vegan)

$3.29

Apples*, Fillo Dough*, Unrefined Whole Cane Sugar*, Sunflower Oil*, Cinnamon*, Unrefined Salt

Banana Date Drop (Vegan&Wheat-Free)

$1.98

Bananas*, Pecan* Date Pieces*, Vanilla*, Oats*, Sunflower Oil*

Bear Claw

$3.59

Almonds*, Unbleached White Flour*, Butter*, Almond Meal*, Almond Extract*, Milk*, Eggs*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Powdered Sugar*, Active Dry Yeast, Unrefined Salt

Nut-Free Brownie (Vegan)

$2.49

All Purpose Flour*, Dark Chocolate Chips* (cacao beans*, evaporated cane sugar*, cocoa butter*, sunflower lecithin), Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Eggs*, Butter*

Brownie (Vegan)

$2.49

Brown Rice Flour*, Sunflower Oil*, Partially Refined Sugar*, Cocoa Powder*, Rice Dream Rice Milk*, Vanilla*, Flax Seeds*, Baking Soda, Guar Gum, Unrefined Salt

Brownie with Walnuts

$2.49

Brown Rice Flour*, Sunflower Oil*, Walnuts*, Partially Refined Sugar*, Cocoa Powder*, Rice Milk*, Vanilla*, Flax Seeds*, Baking Soda, Guar Gum, Unrefined Salt

Caramel Sticky Bun

$3.29

Unbleached White Flour*, Whole Milk*, Heavy Cream*, Eggs*, Butter*, Unsalted Butter*, Brown Sugar*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Walnuts*, Cardamom*, Cinnamon*, Vanilla*, Filtered Water, Active Dry Yeast, Unrefined Salt

Croissant

$3.29

Unbleached White Flour*, Milk*, Eggs*, Butter*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Filtered Water, Active Dry Yeast, Unrefined Salt

Chocolate Croissant

$3.59

Chocolate Chips* (cacao beans*, evaporated cane sugar*, cocoa butter*, sunflower lecithin), Milk*, Eggs*, Unbleached White Flour*, Butter*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Filtered Water, Active Dry Yeast, Unrefined Salt

Apple Danish

$3.29

Apples*, Unbleached White Flour*, Butter*, Whole Milk*, Eggs*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Active Dry Yeast, Unrefined Salt

Fruit Danish

$3.29

Seasonal Fruits*, Unbleached White Flour*, Butter*, Milk*, Eggs*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Butter*, Active Dry Yeast, Unrefined Salt

Fruit Galette

$3.29

Seasonal Fruits*, Whole Wheat Pastry Flour*, Butter*, Sucanat*, Cinnamon*, Unrefined Salt

Ginger Biscuit

$1.98

Spelt Flour*, Oat Flour*, Crystallized Ginger*, Rice Milk*, Palm Shortening*, Sucanat*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Orange Peel *, Lemon Juice*, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt

Irish Soda Bread

$1.98

Unbleached White Flour*, Raisins*, Buttermilk*, Eggs*, Butter*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Caraway*, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt

Poppyseed Pastry

$3.29

All-Purpose Flour*, Milk*, Eggs*, Butter*, Spelt Levain*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Poppy Seeds*, Lemon Zest*, Unrefined Salt, Active Dry Yeast

Fruit Scone (Vegan)

$2.89

Seasonal Fruits*, Kamut Flour*, Spelt Flour*, Oat Flour*, Rice Milk*, Orange Juice*, Vanilla*, Flax Seeds*, Palm Shortening*, Unrefined Whole Cane Sugar*, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt

Currant Scone

$2.89

Currants*, All Purpose Malted Flour*, Butter*, Heavy Cream*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Turbinado Sugar*, Cinnamon*, Lemon Zest*, Baking Powder, Unrefined Salt

Banana Bread

$2.49

Bananas*, All Purpose Malted Flour*, Whole Wheat Pastry Flour*, Sunflower Oil*, Coconut Sugar*, Vanilla Extract*, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt Contains: Wheat

Blueberry Muffin (Vegan)

$2.59

Blueberries*, All Purpose Malted Flour*, Rice Dream Rice Milk*, Coconut Sugar*, Sunflower Oil*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt Contains: Wheat

Pumpkin Bread

$2.49

Pumpkin Puree*, All Purpose Malted Flour*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Eggs*, Sunflower Oil*, Cinnamon*, Baking Powder, Nutmeg*, Cloves*, Baking Soda Contains: Eggs, Wheat

Savory Pastries

Bialy (Vegan)

$1.98

Unbleached White Flour*, Dark Rye Flour*, Filtered Water, Unrefined Salt

Cheese Croissant

$3.59

Mozzarella*, Unbleached White Flour*, Milk*, Eggs*, Butter*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Filtered Water, Unrefined Salt, Active Dry Yeast

English Biscuit

$1.98

Unbleached White Flour*, Whole Wheat Pastry Flour*, Buttermilk*, Eggs*, Palm Shortening*, Butter*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Baking Powder, Unrefined Salt

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
* Indicates organic ingredient

Website

Location

201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley, CA 94941

Directions

