Good Earth Mill Valley
227 Reviews
$$
201 Flamingo Rd
Mill Valley, CA 94941
Popular Items
Sandwiches
Create Your Own Deli Sandwich
Served cold
Create Your Own Grilled Sandwich
Served hot
Chicken Caesar Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast*, Parmesan Cheese*, Lettuce*, Tomato*, Red Onion* and Vegetarian Caesar Dressing* on a Ciabatta Roll*
Cobb Sandwich
Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast*, Turkey Bacon*, Pepperjack Cheese*, Avocado*, Tomato*, Lettuce* and GE Blue Cheese Dressing* on a GE Ciabatta Roll*
Curried Chicken Salad Wrap
Curried Chicken Salad*, Spinach*, Tomato*, Carrot*, Cabbage*, Sprouts* and Cucumber* on a Flour Tortilla*
Garden Vegetable Sandwich
Grilled Eggplant*, Portobello Mushroom*, Red Peppers*, Arugula* and Sun Dried Tomato Pesto* on a Whole Wheat Roll*
Greek Vegetable Flatbread
Tomato*, Cucumber*, Red Onion*, Olives*, Red Wine Vinaigrette*, Feta*, Romaine* and Tzatziki* on Wheat Flatbread*
House Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast Beef*, White Cheddar*, Arugula*, Tomato*, Pickles*, and Horseradish Mayo* on Ciabatta Roll*
Tempeh Club
GE Fakin’ Bacon* (cultured soybeans*, water, brown rice*), Lettuce*, Tomato*, Red Onion*, & Vegenaise* on a Wheat Roll*
Tofu Bánh Mì
GE Fried Tofu*, Daikon Radish*, GE Japanese Slaw*, Lettuce*, Wheat-Free Tamari*, GE Peanut Sauce*, GE Sriracha* on Baguette
Turkey & Bacon Club
Turkey*, Turkey Bacon*, Baby Spinach*, Tomato*, Avocado* and Vegan Ranch* on Sliced Whole Wheat*
Veggie Falafel Wrap
Good Earth Falafel*, Carrot*, Cabbage*, Scallion*, Basil, Sprouts* and Vegan Tahini Dressing* on Flour Tortilla*
Wild Salmon Salad Sandwich
Salmon Salad with Avocado*, Sprouts*, Tomato* and Pickles* on a Sourdough Roll*
BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich
Beef Brisket*, Barbecue Sauce*, Pepper Jack*, Caramelized Onion*, Coleslaw*, and Chipotle Mayo* on a Ciabatta Roll*
Chicken Gyro
Grilled Chicken*, Tomato*, Cucumber*, Lettuce*, Red Onion*, Lettuce*, Tzatziki* on a Wheat Flatbread*
Fish Sandwich
Grilled True Cod, Good Earth Tartar Sauce*, Tomatoes*, Good Earth Coleslaw* on GE Ciabatta Bread*
GE Veggie Burger
House Veggie Burger*, Lettuce*, Tomato*, Onion*, Pickle* and Vegan Thousand Island Dressing* on a Whole Wheat Bun*
Hamburger
1/3 lb Ground Beef*, Lettuce*, Tomato*, Onion*, Pickles*, Ketchup*, Mustard on Burger Bun*
Pesto Grilled Cheese
Good Earth Basil Pesto*, Tomato*, White Cheddar* on Sliced Sourdough*
Pesto Turkey Melt
Turkey*, Jack Cheese*, Grilled Onions*, Roasted Pepper*, Mushrooms*, Arugula* and Basil Pesto* on a Ciabatta Roll*
Tempeh Reuben
GE Fakin' Bacon* (cultured soybeans*, water, brown rice*), GE Cucumber Kraut*, GE Vegan 1000 Island* on Sliced Sourdough
Turkey Reuben Flatbread
Grilled Turkey*, choice of Cheese*, Sauerkraut* and GE Vegan 1000 Island* on Rye Flatbread*
Vegan Grilled Tempeh Sandwich
GE Fakin’ Bacon* (cultured soybeans*, water, brown rice*), Caramelized Onions*, Mushrooms*, Spinach* and Vegenaise* on Whole Wheat Roll*
Vegetable Mozzarella Flatbread Melt
Grilled Eggplant*, Zucchini*, Red Bell Pepper*, Mozzarella*, Tomato*, and Basil Pesto* on Wheat Flatbread*
Tacos, Burritos & Sides
Burrito
Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Beans*, Rice*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein
1 Taco
Crispy or Soft Corn Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Cilantro*, Onions*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein
1 Rice & Bean Taco
Crispy or Soft Corn Tortilla*, choice of Rice* and Beans* with Cheese*, Cilantro*, Onions* and Salsa*
2 Tacos
Crispy or Soft Corn Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Cilantro*, Onions*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein
2 Rice & Bean Tacos
Crispy or Soft Corn Tortilla*, choice of Rice* and Beans* with Cheese*, Cilantro*, Onions* and Salsa*
3 Tacos
Crispy or Soft Corn Tortilla*, Cheddar Cheese*, Cilantro*, Onions*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein
3 Rice & Bean Tacos
Crispy or Soft Corn Tortilla*, choice of Rice* and Beans* with Cheese*, Cilantro*, Onions* and Salsa*
Fish Tacos
2 Tacos with True Cod, GE Chipotle Mayo*, Cabbage*, and GE Salsa Fresca* on a Corn Tortilla* with Rice* and Beans* on the side
Side of Tortilla Chips*
Side of Rice*
Side of Beans*
Taqueria Salads, Plates & More
Taco Salad
Lettuce*, Cheese*, Beans*, Salsa*, and choice of Protein with Corn Tortilla Chips*
Quesadilla
Choice of Protein, Cheddar Cheese* grilled in a Tortilla* and topped with Salsa*
Nachos
Choice of Protein, Beans*, Melted Cheese*, and Salsa* on Corn Tortilla Chips*
Fajita Plate
Choice of Protein, Onions*, Bell Peppers*, Rice*, Beans*, Salsa* and a Tortilla*
Dinner Plate
Choice of Protein, Rice*, Beans*, Salsa* and a Tortilla
Empanadas
2 Empanadas filled with Chicken*, Potatoes*, Bell Peppers*, and Tomatoes* served with Lettuce*, GE Salsa Fresca*, Sour Cream*, and GE Guacamole*
Enchiladas
Choice of Protein*, Rice*, Beans*, with Cheese*, Salsa*, Lettuce* on 2 Corn Tortillas*
Sopes
GE Achiote Chicken*, Refried Beans*, Cheddar Cheese*, Lettuce*, GE Salsa Fresca*, GE Guacamole*, Sour Cream* on 2 Sope Shells
Tostada
Beans*, Rice*, Cheese*, Salsa*, Lettuce* and choice of Protein on a crispy Corn Tortilla*
Soup
Chicken Soup
Chicken*, Good Earth Chicken Stock( filtered water, chicken bones*, celery*, onions*, parsley*), Carrots*, Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Thyme*, Marjoram*, Black Pepper*, Unrefined Salt
Minestrone
Cabbage*, Tomatoes*, Cauliflower*, Zucchini*, Squash*, Corn*, Green Peas*, Garbanzo Beans*, Garlic*, Kidney Beans*, Spinach*, Celery*, Onions*, Carrots*, Tomato Sauce*, Good Earth Vegetable Stock (filtered water, celery*, carrots*, onions*, Italian parsley*), Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Marjoram*, Thyme*, Unrefined Salt, Black Pepper*
Miso Soup
Shiitake Mushrooms*, Tofu*, Wheat- Free Tamari*, White Miso*, Wakame, Filtered Water
Kid's Menu
Wok Bowls
Create Your Own Wok Bowl
Choice of Stock* or Sauce*(vegan & wheat-free) on choice of Rice* or Noodles* and choice of Protein
Pad Thai
Rice Noodles*, Egg*, Green Onions*, Carrots*, Broccoli*, Napa Cabbage*, Zucchini*, Sunflower Sprouts*, Peanuts*, GE Pad Thai Sauce*, Lemon*, Cilantro*
Spicy Mongolian Beef
Beef*, GE Vegan “Oyster Sauce”, Green Onions*, Yellow Onion*, Broccoli*, Jalapeño, on Brown Basmati Rice*
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Chicken Breast*, Yellow Onion*, Carrots*, Bell Pepper*, GE Sweet & Sour Sauce* on Brown Basmati Rice*
Vegetable Yellow Curry
Potato*, Broccoli*, Cauliflower*, Carrot*, Yellow Onion*, Napa Cabbage*, Tomato*, GE Yellow Curry Sauce*, Coconut Milk* on Brown Basmati Rice*
Seafood Red Curry
Salmon, Shrimp, GE Red Curry Paste*, Coconut Milk*, Basil*, Bell Pepper*, Eggplant* on Brown Basmati Rice*
Vegetable Teriyaki Stir Fry
Pineapple*, Napa Cabbage*, Green Onions*, Carrot*, GE Teriyaki Sauce* on Brown Basmati Rice*
Pra Ram Pak
Seasonal Vegetables*, GE Peanut Sauce* on Brown Basmati Rice*
Ramen Noodle Bowl
Ramen Noodles*, GE Ramen Stock* with Your Choice of Veggies* and Protein
Pizza
12" Create Your Own Whole Pizza
16" Create Your Own Whole Pizza
Cheese Slice
Pepperoni Slice
Primavera Slice
Leeks*, Walnuts*, Garlic*, Green Onion*, Feta*, Mint*, Sage*, White Truffle Oil*, Mozzarella*, Good Earth Nut-Free Pesto*, Good Earth Pizza Dough*, Semolina Flour*
Spicy Hawaiian Slice
Ham*, Pepperoni*, Jalapeno*, Pineapple*, Mozzarella*, Pizza Sauce*, Pizza Dough*, Semolina Flour*
Margherita Wheat-Free Pizza Slice
Tomatoes*, Basil*, Mozzarella*, Good Earth Pizza Sauce*, Good Earth Wheat-Free Pizza Dough, Cornmeal*
Mixed Mushroom Wheat-Free Pizza Slice
Mushroom Mix*( crimini*, shiitake*, onion*, garlic*, basil*, tarragon*, red wine*), Good Earth Pizza Sauce*, Good Earth Wheat-Free Pizza Dough*, Cornmeal*
Personal Cheese Pizza
No Substitutions or No additions for this item
Personal Pepperoni Pizza
No Substitutions or No additions for this item
Personal Margherita Pizza
No Substitutions or No additions for this item
Create Your Own Personal Pizza
Personal Wheat-Free Cheese
No Substitutions or No additions for this item
Personal Wheat-Free Pepperoni
No Substitutions or No additions for this item
Personal Wheat-Free Margherita
No Substitutions or No additions for this item
Create Your Own Personal Wheat-Free Pizza
12in Cheese Pizza
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Mozzarella*
12in Pepperoni Pizza
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Mozzarella*, Pepperoni*
12in BBQ Chicken Pizza
GE BBQ Sauce* (ketchup*, molasses*, mustard*, onions*, wheat-free tamari*, chili powder*, chili flakes*, paprika*, chipotle*, unrefined sugar*, agave*, cinnamon*, cayenne*, onion powder*, celery seeds*, black pepper), Chicken*, Scallions*, Red Bell Peppers*, Onions*, Mozzarella*
12in Chicken Pesto Pizza
GE Nut-Free Pesto Sauce* (basil*, garlic*, extra virgin olive oil*, parmesan*, unrefined salt), Chicken*, Red Onions*, Mozzarella*
12in Margherita Pizza
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Tomatoes*, Fresh Garlic*, Fresh Basil*, Mozzarella*
12in Mediterranean Veggie Pizza
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Roasted Eggplant*, Tomatoes*, Olives*, Roasted Garlic*, Fresh Oregano*, Feta*, Mozzarella*
12in Pepperoni Sausage Combo Pizza
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Pepperoni*, GE Turkey Italian Sausage (ground turkey*, fennel*, nutmeg*, paprika*, cayenne powder*, black pepper*, unrefined salt, garlic powder*), Mushrooms*, Olives*, Red Bell Peppers*, Fresh Garlic*, Mozzarella*
12in Primavera Pizza
GE Nut-Free Pesto* (basil*, parmesan*, garlic*, lemon*, extra virgin olive oil*, unrefined salt), Leeks*, Walnuts*, Garlic*, Green Onions*, Feta*, Mint*, Sage*, White Truffle Oil, Mozzarella*
12in Spinach, Eggplant, & Kalamata Olive Pizza
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Spinach*, Roasted Eggplant*, Kalamata Olives*, Red Onions*, Garlic*, Capers*, Feta*
12in Turkey Italian Sausage & Fennel Pizza
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), GE Turkey Italian Sausage (ground turkey*, fennel*, nutmeg*, paprika*, cayenne powder*, black pepper*, unrefined salt, garlic powder*), Onion*, Mushroom*, Fennel*, Mozzarella*
12in Vegan Veggie Pizza
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Spinach*, Mushrooms*, Onions*, Bell Peppers*, Olives*, Roasted Garlic*
16in Cheese Pizza
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Mozzarella*
16in Pepperoni Pizza
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Mozzarella*, Pepperoni*
16in BBQ Chicken Pizza
GE BBQ Sauce* (ketchup*, molasses*, mustard*, onions*, wheat-free tamari*, chili powder*, chili flakes*, paprika*, chipotle*, unrefined sugar*, agave*, cinnamon*, cayenne*, onion powder*, celery seeds*, black pepper), Chicken*, Scallions*, Red Bell Peppers*, Onions*, Mozzarella*
16in Chicken Pesto Pizza
GE Nut-Free Pesto Sauce* (basil*, garlic*, extra virgin olive oil*, parmesan*, unrefined salt), Chicken*, Red Onions*, Mozzarella*
16in Margherita Pizza
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Tomatoes*, Fresh Garlic*, Fresh Basil*, Mozzarella*
16in Mediterranean Veggie Pizza
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Roasted Eggplant*, Tomatoes*, Olives*, Roasted Garlic*, Fresh Oregano*, Feta*, Mozzarella*
16in Pepperoni Sausage Combo Pizza
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Pepperoni*, GE Turkey Italian Sausage (ground turkey*, fennel*, nutmeg*, paprika*, cayenne powder*, black pepper*, unrefined salt, garlic powder*), Mushrooms*, Olives*, Red Bell Peppers*, Fresh Garlic*, Mozzarella*
16in Primavera Pizza
GE Nut-Free Pesto* (basil*, parmesan*, garlic*, lemon*, extra virgin olive oil*, unrefined salt), Leeks*, Walnuts*, Garlic*, Green Onions*, Feta*, Mint*, Sage*, White Truffle Oil, Mozzarella*
16in Spinach, Eggplant, & Kalamata Olive Pizza
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Spinach*, Roasted Eggplant*, Kalamata Olives*, Red Onions*, Garlic*, Capers*, Feta*
16in Turkey Italian Sausage & Fennel Pizza
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), GE Turkey Italian Sausage (ground turkey*, fennel*, nutmeg*, paprika*, cayenne powder*, black pepper*, unrefined salt, garlic powder*), Onion*, Mushroom*, Fennel*, Mozzarella*
16in Vegan Veggie Pizza
GE Herb Tomato Sauce* (whole tomatoes*, fire roasted tomatoes*, tomato paste*, red wine*, garlic*, basil*, thyme*, oregano*, sage*, black pepper*, unrefined salt), Spinach*, Mushrooms*, Onions*, Bell Peppers*, Olives*, Roasted Garlic*
Holiday Drinks
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Espresso* with Steamed Milk*, GE Pumpkin Spice Syrup* (filtered water, pumpkin puree*, brown sugar*, partially refined cane sugar*, cinnamon powder*, ginger powder*, cloves*, nutmeg*, vanilla*)
SPECIAL! Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
16 fl oz. Three Trees Oat & Seed Oatmilk*, Pumpkin Puree*, Banana*, Dates*, Good Earth Ginger Juice*, Filtered Water, Cinnamon*, Nutmeg*
Espresso & Coffee
Café Latte
Espresso* with Steamed Milk*
Cappuccino
Espresso* with Steamed and Foamed Milk*, 8 oz only
Café Au Lait
Drip Coffee* with Steamed Milk*
Nitro Cold Brew
Taylor Maid Farm Nitro Cold Brew Coffee*
Espresso Macchiato
Espresso Shot* with Foamed Milk*, 8 oz only
Café Americano
Espresso* with Water, 8 oz only
Shot In The Dark
Drip Coffee* with Espresso*
Espresso Shots
Double Espresso Shot*
Espresso Con Panna
Espresso* topped with Whipped Cream*, 8 oz only
Café Mocha
Espresso*, Steamed Milk*, Vegan Chocolate Sauce* and Whipped Cream*
Fresh Brewed Coffee
Fresh Brewed Coffee*
Tea & Specialty
Housemade Chai
Housemade Chai*
Chai Latte
Chai* with Steamed Milk*
Matcha Latte
Matcha Powder*, Steamed Raw Almond Milk*, Maple Syrup* optional
Golden Milk
Raw Almond Milk*, Turmeric*, Ginger*, Cardamom*, Cinnamon*, Black Pepper*, Coconut Oil*
Lemon Elixir
Honey*, Lemon*, Ginger*, Turmeric*, Cayenne*, and Water
Hot Chocolate
Steamed Milk*, Vegan Chocolate Sauce* and Whipped Cream*
Brewed Herbal Tea
Brewed Herbal Tea*
Iced Tea
Iced Tea*
Bagged Tea
Bagged Tea*
Steamed Milk
Steamed Choice of Milk*
Yerba Mate Latte
Brewed Yerba Mate with Steamed Milk*
Kombucha On Tap
Good Earth Raw Almond Milk
Raw Almonds*, Filtered Water
Gelato
Vanilla
Gio Gelati Vanilla (milk*, cane sugar*, cream*, water, vanilla extract*)
Strawberry (Vegan)
Gio Gelati Strawberry (strawberries*, cane sugar*, water)
Mango (Vegan)
Gio Gelati Mango* (mango*, cane sugar*, water)
Raspberry (Vegan)
Gio Gelati Raspberry (raspberries*, cane sugar*, water)
Kiwi (Vegan)
Gio Gelati Kiwi (kiwi*, cane sugar*, water)
Banana (Vegan)
Gio Gelati Banana (banana*, cane sugar*, water)
Yogurt
Gio Gelati Yogurt*(cane sugar*, European yogurt*)
Italian Crema
Gio Gelati Italian Crema* (eggs*, cane sugar*, milk*, lemon*, espresso*)
Espresso
Gio Gelati Espresso (espresso*, cream*, milk*, cane sugar*)
Soft Serves & Milkshakes
Vanilla Soft Serve Cup
Straus Family Creamery Organic Soft Serve in a Cup
Vanilla Soft Serve Cone
Straus Family Creamery Organic Soft Serve in a Cone
Vanilla Soft Serve Sundae
Vanilla Soft Serve* with Whipped Cream* and Peanuts*. Choice of Extra Sauces and Topping.
Matcha Milkshake
Vanilla Ice Cream*, Whole Milk*, Matcha Powder*
Vanilla Milkshakes
Vanilla Ice Cream*, Whole Milk*
Chocolate Milkshakes
Chocolate Ice Cream*, Whole Milk*
Strawberry Milkshakes
Vanilla Ice Cream*, Whole Milk*, Strawberries*
Espresso Milkshakes
Vanilla Ice Cream*, Whole Milk*, Espresso Shots*
Smoothies
SPECIAL! Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
16 fl oz. Three Trees Oat & Seed Oatmilk*, Pumpkin Puree*, Banana*, Dates*, Good Earth Ginger Juice*, Filtered Water, Cinnamon*, Nutmeg*
12oz Create Your Own Smoothie
16oz Create Your Own Smoothie
Almond Nog
Raw Almond Milk*, Banana*, Oat Rolled Dates*, Nog Spice*, Vanilla*
Berry Antioxidant
Apple Juice*, Kale*, Strawberry*, Blueberry*, Raspberry*, Lemon Juice*
Cascade Colada
Coconut Milk*, Pineapple Juice*, Banana*, Mango*
Fairfax Buzz
Raw Almond Milk*, Banana*, Oat Rolled Dates*, Flaxseed*, Bee Pollen
Limantour Lassi
Yogurt*, Mango*, Honey, Mint*, Rose Water*
Olema Marsh
Apple Juice*, Kale*, Parsley*, Cucumber*, Celery*, Mango*, Raspberry*
Pam's Blueridge
Orange Juice*, Yogurt*, Banana*, Blueberry*
Roy's Redwoods
Orange Juice*, Strawberry*, Banana*
Stinson Beet
Raw Almond Milk*, Strawberry*, Beet Juice*, Honey*, Chia Seeds*, Rose Water*, Vanilla*
Wiccan Brew
Raw Almond Milk*, Coconut Milk*, Banana*, Blueberry*, Spirulina*, Flaxseed*
Juices
12oz Create Your Own Juice
16oz Create Your Own Juice
Bunny Hop
Carrot*, Apple*, Lemon*, Ginger*
Daily Detox
Apple*, Kale*, Lemon*, Ginger*, Flaxseed Oil*
Emerald Earthling
Cucumber*, Celery*, Kale*
Farm House
Carrot*, Celery*, Beet*
Garden Patch
Carrots*, Celery*, Cucumber*, Beet*, Parley*, Kale*, Ginger*
Green Beauty
Apple*, Wheatgrass*, Ginger*, Lemon*
Refresh & Awake
Cucumber*, Apple*, Lemon*, Ginger*
Juice Shots
Cookies
Anzac Biscuit (Vegan)
Whole Wheat Pastry Flour*, Coconuts*, Oats*, Palm Shortening*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Brown Rice Syrup*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
Anzac Biscuit with Chocolate (Vegan)
Dark Chocolate Chips* (cacao beans*, evaporated cane sugar*, cocoa butter*, sunflower lecithin), Coconuts*, Oats*, Whole Wheat Pastry Flour*, Palm Shortening*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Brown Rice Syrup*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
Cardamon Shortbread
Unbleached White Flour*, Butter*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Cardamom*, Unrefined Salt
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Dark Chocolate Chips* (cacao beans*, evaporated cane sugar*, cocoa butter*, sunflower lecithin), Eggs*, Unbleached Wheat Flour*, Butter*, Brown Sugar*, Partially Refined Sugar*, Vanilla*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
Gingersnap
Unbleached White Flour*, Butter*, Crystallized Ginger*, Ginger*, Eggs*, Molasses*, Partially Refined Sugar*, Cinnamon*, Cloves*, Cinnamon*, Cloves*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (Wheat-Free)
Raisins*, Oat Flour*, Oats*, Butter*, Eggs*, Brown Sugar*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Vanilla*, Cinnamon*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
Peanut Butter Cookie (Vegan)
Peanut Butter*, All Purpose Malted Flour*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Good Earth Almond Milk*, Vanilla*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt Contains: Peanuts
Pastries
Apple Strudel (Vegan)
Apples*, Fillo Dough*, Unrefined Whole Cane Sugar*, Sunflower Oil*, Cinnamon*, Unrefined Salt
Banana Date Drop (Vegan&Wheat-Free)
Bananas*, Pecan* Date Pieces*, Vanilla*, Oats*, Sunflower Oil*
Bear Claw
Almonds*, Unbleached White Flour*, Butter*, Almond Meal*, Almond Extract*, Milk*, Eggs*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Powdered Sugar*, Active Dry Yeast, Unrefined Salt
Nut-Free Brownie (Vegan)
All Purpose Flour*, Dark Chocolate Chips* (cacao beans*, evaporated cane sugar*, cocoa butter*, sunflower lecithin), Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Eggs*, Butter*
Brownie (Vegan)
Brown Rice Flour*, Sunflower Oil*, Partially Refined Sugar*, Cocoa Powder*, Rice Dream Rice Milk*, Vanilla*, Flax Seeds*, Baking Soda, Guar Gum, Unrefined Salt
Brownie with Walnuts
Brown Rice Flour*, Sunflower Oil*, Walnuts*, Partially Refined Sugar*, Cocoa Powder*, Rice Milk*, Vanilla*, Flax Seeds*, Baking Soda, Guar Gum, Unrefined Salt
Caramel Sticky Bun
Unbleached White Flour*, Whole Milk*, Heavy Cream*, Eggs*, Butter*, Unsalted Butter*, Brown Sugar*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Walnuts*, Cardamom*, Cinnamon*, Vanilla*, Filtered Water, Active Dry Yeast, Unrefined Salt
Croissant
Unbleached White Flour*, Milk*, Eggs*, Butter*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Filtered Water, Active Dry Yeast, Unrefined Salt
Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate Chips* (cacao beans*, evaporated cane sugar*, cocoa butter*, sunflower lecithin), Milk*, Eggs*, Unbleached White Flour*, Butter*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Filtered Water, Active Dry Yeast, Unrefined Salt
Apple Danish
Apples*, Unbleached White Flour*, Butter*, Whole Milk*, Eggs*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Active Dry Yeast, Unrefined Salt
Fruit Danish
Seasonal Fruits*, Unbleached White Flour*, Butter*, Milk*, Eggs*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Butter*, Active Dry Yeast, Unrefined Salt
Fruit Galette
Seasonal Fruits*, Whole Wheat Pastry Flour*, Butter*, Sucanat*, Cinnamon*, Unrefined Salt
Ginger Biscuit
Spelt Flour*, Oat Flour*, Crystallized Ginger*, Rice Milk*, Palm Shortening*, Sucanat*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Orange Peel *, Lemon Juice*, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
Irish Soda Bread
Unbleached White Flour*, Raisins*, Buttermilk*, Eggs*, Butter*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Caraway*, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
Poppyseed Pastry
All-Purpose Flour*, Milk*, Eggs*, Butter*, Spelt Levain*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Poppy Seeds*, Lemon Zest*, Unrefined Salt, Active Dry Yeast
Fruit Scone (Vegan)
Seasonal Fruits*, Kamut Flour*, Spelt Flour*, Oat Flour*, Rice Milk*, Orange Juice*, Vanilla*, Flax Seeds*, Palm Shortening*, Unrefined Whole Cane Sugar*, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt
Currant Scone
Currants*, All Purpose Malted Flour*, Butter*, Heavy Cream*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Turbinado Sugar*, Cinnamon*, Lemon Zest*, Baking Powder, Unrefined Salt
Banana Bread
Bananas*, All Purpose Malted Flour*, Whole Wheat Pastry Flour*, Sunflower Oil*, Coconut Sugar*, Vanilla Extract*, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt Contains: Wheat
Blueberry Muffin (Vegan)
Blueberries*, All Purpose Malted Flour*, Rice Dream Rice Milk*, Coconut Sugar*, Sunflower Oil*, Baking Soda, Unrefined Salt Contains: Wheat
Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin Puree*, All Purpose Malted Flour*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Eggs*, Sunflower Oil*, Cinnamon*, Baking Powder, Nutmeg*, Cloves*, Baking Soda Contains: Eggs, Wheat
Savory Pastries
Bialy (Vegan)
Unbleached White Flour*, Dark Rye Flour*, Filtered Water, Unrefined Salt
Cheese Croissant
Mozzarella*, Unbleached White Flour*, Milk*, Eggs*, Butter*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Filtered Water, Unrefined Salt, Active Dry Yeast
English Biscuit
Unbleached White Flour*, Whole Wheat Pastry Flour*, Buttermilk*, Eggs*, Palm Shortening*, Butter*, Partially Refined Cane Sugar*, Baking Powder, Unrefined Salt
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
* Indicates organic ingredient
201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley, CA 94941