GOOD Eats & Sips
2 Reviews
18 W Genesee St
Skaneateles, NY 13152
No utensils
Bagels
Bahn Mi Bagel
Pork belly, fried egg, cilantro, pickled carrots, jalapenos, sesame seeds and sriracha-lime mayonnaise
Bob's Bagel
Plain cream cheese, chicken sausage, fried egg and spinach
Hilary's Veggie Bagel (VEG)
Veggie cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, avocado and spinach
Miller's Bagel
Lemon-dill cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled red onion and capers
Power Bowl
Build your own breakfast bowl
BYO Bagel
Layne Banola Bagel (VEG)
Almond butter, honey, banana, granola and cacao nibs
Pumpkin Crunch Bagel
Pumpkin cream cheese, apples and candied pecans
Grain Bowls
Nino's Parmesan Pesto Bowl (GF) (VEG)
Quinoa-rice blend, spinach, tomato, parmesan, spicy broccoli, crispy chickpeas and pesto* *contains nuts
Antoun's Poke Bowl (GF)
Quinoa-rice blend, purple cabbage, edamame, cucumbers, avocado, raw salmon tossed in soy sauce, sesame oil and green onions and a side of SSAM sauce
Moses' Burrito Bowl (GF) (VEG)
Quinoa-rice blend, black beans, corn, cojita cheese, tomato, avocado, pickled red onions, pickled jalapenos, cilantro, lime and chipotle vegan dressing* *contains nuts
Mill's Buddha Bowl (GF) (VGN)
Quinoa-rice blend, sweet potato, avocado, bbq cannellini beans, corn, pumpkin seeds and tahini dressing* *contains nuts
BYO Grain Bowl
BYO bowl with brown rice-quinoa blend
Kevins Fried Rice (GF) (VGN)
Brown rice quinoa blend, ginger, garlic, carrots, cabbage, sesame oil, soy sauce and maple syrup
Farro Harvest Bowl
Warm faro, spicy Brussel sprouts, butternut squash, balsamic reduction drizzle and microgreens
Green Bowls
Sevey's Buffalo Chicken Bowl (GF)
Pulled chicken, GF croutons, carrot, cabbage, celery, blue cheese and buffalo blue sauce
Bernard's Nicoise Bowl (GF)
Greens, soft boiled egg, smoked salmon, green beans, salt potatoes, radish, olives and Dijon Vinaigrette
Gaby's Vegan Cobb (GF) (VGN)
Greens, corn, crispy chickpeas, cucumber, tomato, radish, avocado, pickled red onions and vegan ranch
BAANG Salad
Napa cabbage, togarashi chicken, pickled carrots, green onions, crispy wonton, sesame seeds and sesame-soy vinaigrette
BYO Green Bowl
BYO bowl with mixed greens
Noodle Bowls
Marie's Noodle Bowl (GF) (VGN)
GF Ramen dressed in creamy miso-ginger sauce*, pickled carrots, edamame, purple cabbage, lime, mint and sesame seeds *contains nuts
Ana's Noodle Bowl (GF)
Rice noodles and shaved beef served in Pho Broth garnished with white onions, basil, mint, cilantro, lime and a side of hoisin and SSAM sauce
Chris' Noodle Bowl (GF)
Rice noodles, white onions, bokchoy, peppers, shrimp served in a coconut-chicken broth garnished with cilantro, chili crunch and lime
Don's Hangover Noodle Bowl
Wok fried ramen seasoned with sesame, soy, sriracha and green onions, fried SPAM and fried Egg served with SSAM sauce
BYO Noodle Bowl
BYO bowl with gf ramen or rice noodle
Sippable Soup 8oz
Served in an 8oz coffee cup for sippable convenience
Sippable Soup 16oz
Served in a 16oz coffee cup for sippable convenience!
Emily's Noodle Bowl
Rice noodles, mixed greens, pickled carrots, cucumber, radish, purple cabbage, cashews, mint, basil, marinated tofu and tahini dressing
Smoothie Bowls
Emma's Smoothie Bowl (GF) (VEG)
Base: Banana, berries, acai, coconut milk Toppings: Banana, berries, chia seeds, honey and house granola
Mike's Smoothie Bowl (GF)(VEG)
Base: Banana, mango, pineapple, spinach, coconut syrup and coonut milk Toppings: Banana, kiwi, coconut shavings, honey and granola
Skaneateles Smoothie Bowl (GF) (VEG)
Base: Banana, mango, Greek yogurt, almond milk and spirulina Toppings: Banana, berries, cacao nibs, honey, almond butter, and granola
BYO Smoothie Bowl
Chai Smoothie Bowl
Base: Banana, yogurt, mango, almond milk, chai and vanilla protein powder Toppings: cacao nibs, goji berries, coconut chips, banana and granola
Dan's Magical Fruit Bowl (GF) (VGN)
Assorted fruits, honey drizzle and strawberry puree
Yogurt/Oatmeal Bowls
Molly's Yogurt Bowl (GF) (VEG)
Greek yogurt, carrot-ginger puree, orange, blueberry, strawberry, mint, lemon zest, honey and house granola
Lorrie's Yogurt Bowl (GF) (VEG)
Maple Matcha yogurt, chia pudding, kiwi, blueberry, coconut, goji berries, almond butter, honey and house granola
GOOD Oats (GF) (VEG)
Base: Oats, vanilla protein powder and almond milk Toppings: Banana, blueberries, slivered almonds, vanilla yogurt, cacao nibs, honey and cinnamon
Stuffed Sweet Potato
Baked sweet potato topped with maple syrup, blueberry, baked apple ginger apples, candied pecans, vanilla yogurt, Maldon salt and almond butter
Grab & Go
Parfait (GF) (VEG)
Vanilla Greek yogurt, house made strawberry puree, fresh blueberries, fresh strawberries and house made granola
Fruit Cup (GF) (VGN)
Assorted fruits
Veggie Cup (GF) (VGN)
Vegan Banana Pudding (GF) (VGN)
Vegan banana pudding, chia pudding, almond butter, granola and chocolate chips
Chia Pudding (GF) (VGN)
Pudding: Coconut milk, chia seeds, agave, vanilla and orange zest Garnish: Almond butter, house made granola, goji berries and blueberries
Hummus Box (VEG)
Hummus, pretzels, veggies, cheddar, brie and naan
Protein Box
Hard-boiled egg, everything bagel seasoning, rosemary nuts, dried fruit, cheddar, brie, almond butter and naan
Power Bites (GF) (VGN)
Oats, dates, almonds, almond butter, cinnamon, vanilla, maple syrup and coconut
Pound Of Granola (GF) (VGN)
Oats, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, cashews, almonds, shredded coconut, brown sugar, maple syrup, vegetable oil, kosher salt
Clayre's Matcha White Chocolate Chip Muffin
Matcha and white chocolate chip muffin (GF)
BYO Snack Box
Strawberry And Watermelon Bowl
Detox Salad
Quinoa, pickled carrots, sunflower seeds, raisins, cucumbers, ginger, purple cabbage and radishes served with lemon-ginger dressing
Cup Of Grapes
Microgreen Salad
Desserts
Coffee
Coffee
Coffee Mania Columbian Blend
Espresso
Double Espresso
Latte
Double espresso and choice milk
Cold Brew Coffee
Coffee Mania Colombian Blend Cold Brewed
Mocha
Double espresso, chocolate syrup, cacao powder and choice of milk
Caramel Macchiato
Double espresso, caramel drizzle, vanilla syrup, choice of milk
GOOD Shaken Espresso
Double espresso, amaretto and coffee liqueur syrup, oat milk and cinnamon sprinkle
Cappuccino
Double espresso, foam and frothed milk served in an 8oz cup
Americano
Double espresso and water
Coffee Beans
16 oz. Coffee Mania Whole Beans
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin syrup, double shot of espresso, milk of choice, whipped cream, caramel and cinnamon sprinkle
Peppermint Mocha
Peppermint and chocolate syrup, milk of choice, double espresso, whipped cream and festive sprinkles.
Blueberry Muffin Latte
Blueberry and cake batter syrup, double espresso, milk of choice and whipped cream
Crafted Beverages
Caramel Apple Cider
Apple cider, cinnamon and caramel syrup
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate syrup, cocoa powder and choice of milk
GOOD Care Tea
Honey, lemon, ginger, cardamom, star anise and cinnamon
Citrus Bitters Refreshers
Orange and lime juice, bitters and sparkling water
Cream Soda
Fresh cream, sparkling water, vanilla
Freshly Pressed Juice
Lemonade
Golden Milk
Coconut milk, honey, turmeric, ginger, black pepper and cinnamon
Smoothies
Orange Smoothie
Banana, mango, carrot juice, orange juice, greek yogurt, ginger and turmeric
Green Smoothie
Banana, mango, pineapple, spinach, lime, coconut milk and vanilla protein powder
Purple Smoothie
Banana, berries, apple juice, Greek yogurt and maca powder
SkanStrength Smoothie
Vanilla protein powder, almond butter, oats, Greek yogurt, berries, banana and apple juice
Debbie Detox Smoothie
Lemon, ginger, spinach, pineapple and water
Beet-iful Smoothie
Beet, yogurt, orange juice, rose water, honey and rose petal as a garnish
Tea
Hibiscus Shaken Ice Tea Lemonade
Hibiscus tea, lemonade and simple syrup
Grapefruit Jasmine Shaken Iced Tea
Jasmine tea, grapefruit juice and honey
Mint Green Shaken Ice Tea Lemonade
Lemongrass mint tea, lemonade and simple syrup
Blueberry Lavender Shaken Iced Tea
Blueberry lavender tea, lemonade and lavender simple syrup
Iced Tea
Iced tea
Loose Leaf Tea
Loose leaf tea served hot
3 Leaf Matcha Latte
Organic Japanese matcha, simple syrup and choice of milk
3 Leaf Matcha Chai Latte
Organic Japanese matcha, GOOD all-natural chai concentrate and choice of milk
Chai Latte
GOOD all-natural chai concentrate and choice of milk
Dirty Chai Latte
Double Espresso, GOOD all-natural chai concentrate and choice of milk
GOOD Bubble Tea
Oolong milk tea, brown sugar ginger and non-dairy creamer
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Black tea, brown sugar black tea simple syrup and non-dairy creamer
BYO Bubble Tea
Choice of tea, choice of syrup, choice of boba and non-dairy creamer
Taro Blueberry Bubble Tea
Taro, black tea, non-dairy creamer and blueberry syrup
SkanFog Tea
Earl Grey tea, lavender. honey and steamed oat milk
Chocolate Chai
Bottled Beverages
Kids
Rainbow Smoothie Bowl (GF) (VEG)
Base: Berries, banana, apple juice Toppings: Strawberry, blueberry, kiwi and oranges
Cheesy Ramen (VEG)
Ramen, cheddar cheese sauce garnished with Doritos dust, pickled carrots and green onions
Sweet & Sticky Ramen (VGN)
Ramen, soy, sesame and maple sauce
Charlotte's Bento Box
Fruit, veggies, pretzels, treat and choice of protein++
Very Berry Smoothie (GF) (VGN)
Banana, berries and apple juice
Kids Parfait (GF) (VEG)
Vanilla Greek yogurt, strawberry puree, honey and berries
Kids Juice
Kids Milk
Kids Hot Choc
Catering Food
Breakfast Box
Lunch Box
Hummus Tray
Fruit Tray
Mother's Day Brunch Box
2 morning glory muffin 2 plain bagels 1 pint of vanilla greek yogurt 1/2 lb of granola fresh fruit and veggies 4oz of plain cream cheese 4oz of lemon dill cream cheese 2oz of honey 2oz of fresh berry puree
Breakfast Catering Package 2
24 power bites, fresh fruit tray, one gallon of coffee, 10 mini parfait, 1lb of granola, 10 bagels, 8oz of plain cream cheese, 8oz of veggie cream cheese, one gallon of hibiscus tea, 5 muffins and a veggie tray
Breakfast Catering Package 3
24 power bites, fresh fruit, one gallon of coffee, 10 mini parfait, 1lb of granola, 10 bagels, 8oz of plain cream cheese, 8oz of veggie cream cheese, one gallon of hibiscus iced tea, 5 muffins, veggie tray, 1.5lb of smoked salmon, 8 HB eggs, 5 orders of chicken sausage, 5 orders of pork belly, brie and sharp cheddar
Large Fruit Bowl
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 5:00 pm
Family owned restaurant serving up GOOD nutritious options for people on the go!
18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles, NY 13152