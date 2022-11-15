Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Bagels

GOOD Eats & Sips

2 Reviews

18 W Genesee St

Skaneateles, NY 13152

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
BYO Bagel
Bahn Mi Bagel

Bagels

Bahn Mi Bagel

Bahn Mi Bagel

$8.50

Pork belly, fried egg, cilantro, pickled carrots, jalapenos, sesame seeds and sriracha-lime mayonnaise

Bob's Bagel

Bob's Bagel

$8.00

Plain cream cheese, chicken sausage, fried egg and spinach

Hilary's Veggie Bagel (VEG)

Hilary's Veggie Bagel (VEG)

$8.00

Veggie cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, avocado and spinach

Miller's Bagel

Miller's Bagel

$11.00

Lemon-dill cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled red onion and capers

Power Bowl

$2.00

Build your own breakfast bowl

BYO Bagel

$3.00
Layne Banola Bagel (VEG)

Layne Banola Bagel (VEG)

$7.50

Almond butter, honey, banana, granola and cacao nibs

Pumpkin Crunch Bagel

$7.00

Pumpkin cream cheese, apples and candied pecans

Grain Bowls

Nino's Parmesan Pesto Bowl (GF) (VEG)

Nino's Parmesan Pesto Bowl (GF) (VEG)

$12.00

Quinoa-rice blend, spinach, tomato, parmesan, spicy broccoli, crispy chickpeas and pesto* *contains nuts

Antoun's Poke Bowl (GF)

Antoun's Poke Bowl (GF)

$15.00

Quinoa-rice blend, purple cabbage, edamame, cucumbers, avocado, raw salmon tossed in soy sauce, sesame oil and green onions and a side of SSAM sauce

Moses' Burrito Bowl (GF) (VEG)

Moses' Burrito Bowl (GF) (VEG)

$12.00

Quinoa-rice blend, black beans, corn, cojita cheese, tomato, avocado, pickled red onions, pickled jalapenos, cilantro, lime and chipotle vegan dressing* *contains nuts

Mill's Buddha Bowl (GF) (VGN)

Mill's Buddha Bowl (GF) (VGN)

$13.00

Quinoa-rice blend, sweet potato, avocado, bbq cannellini beans, corn, pumpkin seeds and tahini dressing* *contains nuts

BYO Grain Bowl

$4.00

BYO bowl with brown rice-quinoa blend

Kevins Fried Rice (GF) (VGN)

Kevins Fried Rice (GF) (VGN)

$7.00

Brown rice quinoa blend, ginger, garlic, carrots, cabbage, sesame oil, soy sauce and maple syrup

Farro Harvest Bowl

$10.00

Warm faro, spicy Brussel sprouts, butternut squash, balsamic reduction drizzle and microgreens

Green Bowls

Sevey's Buffalo Chicken Bowl (GF)

Sevey's Buffalo Chicken Bowl (GF)

$13.00

Pulled chicken, GF croutons, carrot, cabbage, celery, blue cheese and buffalo blue sauce

Bernard's Nicoise Bowl (GF)

Bernard's Nicoise Bowl (GF)

$14.50

Greens, soft boiled egg, smoked salmon, green beans, salt potatoes, radish, olives and Dijon Vinaigrette

Gaby's Vegan Cobb (GF) (VGN)

Gaby's Vegan Cobb (GF) (VGN)

$12.00

Greens, corn, crispy chickpeas, cucumber, tomato, radish, avocado, pickled red onions and vegan ranch

BAANG Salad

BAANG Salad

$13.00

Napa cabbage, togarashi chicken, pickled carrots, green onions, crispy wonton, sesame seeds and sesame-soy vinaigrette

BYO Green Bowl

$3.00

BYO bowl with mixed greens

Noodle Bowls

Marie's Noodle Bowl (GF) (VGN)

Marie's Noodle Bowl (GF) (VGN)

$11.00

GF Ramen dressed in creamy miso-ginger sauce*, pickled carrots, edamame, purple cabbage, lime, mint and sesame seeds *contains nuts

Ana's Noodle Bowl (GF)

Ana's Noodle Bowl (GF)

$13.00

Rice noodles and shaved beef served in Pho Broth garnished with white onions, basil, mint, cilantro, lime and a side of hoisin and SSAM sauce

Chris' Noodle Bowl (GF)

Chris' Noodle Bowl (GF)

$16.00

Rice noodles, white onions, bokchoy, peppers, shrimp served in a coconut-chicken broth garnished with cilantro, chili crunch and lime

Don's Hangover Noodle Bowl

$7.50

Wok fried ramen seasoned with sesame, soy, sriracha and green onions, fried SPAM and fried Egg served with SSAM sauce

BYO Noodle Bowl

$4.00

BYO bowl with gf ramen or rice noodle

Sippable Soup 8oz

$3.00

Served in an 8oz coffee cup for sippable convenience

Sippable Soup 16oz

$6.00

Served in a 16oz coffee cup for sippable convenience!

Emily's Noodle Bowl

$13.00

Rice noodles, mixed greens, pickled carrots, cucumber, radish, purple cabbage, cashews, mint, basil, marinated tofu and tahini dressing

Smoothie Bowls

Emma's Smoothie Bowl (GF) (VEG)

$10.00

Base: Banana, berries, acai, coconut milk Toppings: Banana, berries, chia seeds, honey and house granola

Mike's Smoothie Bowl (GF)(VEG)

$10.00

Base: Banana, mango, pineapple, spinach, coconut syrup and coonut milk Toppings: Banana, kiwi, coconut shavings, honey and granola

Skaneateles Smoothie Bowl (GF) (VEG)

$11.00

Base: Banana, mango, Greek yogurt, almond milk and spirulina Toppings: Banana, berries, cacao nibs, honey, almond butter, and granola

BYO Smoothie Bowl

$10.00

Chai Smoothie Bowl

$10.00

Base: Banana, yogurt, mango, almond milk, chai and vanilla protein powder Toppings: cacao nibs, goji berries, coconut chips, banana and granola

Dan's Magical Fruit Bowl (GF) (VGN)

$6.00

Assorted fruits, honey drizzle and strawberry puree

Yogurt/Oatmeal Bowls

Molly's Yogurt Bowl (GF) (VEG)

$9.00

Greek yogurt, carrot-ginger puree, orange, blueberry, strawberry, mint, lemon zest, honey and house granola

Lorrie's Yogurt Bowl (GF) (VEG)

Lorrie's Yogurt Bowl (GF) (VEG)

$9.00

Maple Matcha yogurt, chia pudding, kiwi, blueberry, coconut, goji berries, almond butter, honey and house granola

GOOD Oats (GF) (VEG)

GOOD Oats (GF) (VEG)

$9.00

Base: Oats, vanilla protein powder and almond milk Toppings: Banana, blueberries, slivered almonds, vanilla yogurt, cacao nibs, honey and cinnamon

Stuffed Sweet Potato

$7.00

Baked sweet potato topped with maple syrup, blueberry, baked apple ginger apples, candied pecans, vanilla yogurt, Maldon salt and almond butter

Grab & Go

Parfait (GF) (VEG)

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Greek yogurt, house made strawberry puree, fresh blueberries, fresh strawberries and house made granola

Fruit Cup (GF) (VGN)

$5.00

Assorted fruits

Veggie Cup (GF) (VGN)

$5.00

Vegan Banana Pudding (GF) (VGN)

$6.00

Vegan banana pudding, chia pudding, almond butter, granola and chocolate chips

Chia Pudding (GF) (VGN)

$5.00Out of stock

Pudding: Coconut milk, chia seeds, agave, vanilla and orange zest Garnish: Almond butter, house made granola, goji berries and blueberries

Hummus Box (VEG)

$7.50

Hummus, pretzels, veggies, cheddar, brie and naan

Protein Box

$7.50

Hard-boiled egg, everything bagel seasoning, rosemary nuts, dried fruit, cheddar, brie, almond butter and naan

Power Bites (GF) (VGN)

$5.00

Oats, dates, almonds, almond butter, cinnamon, vanilla, maple syrup and coconut

Pound Of Granola (GF) (VGN)

$7.00

Oats, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, cashews, almonds, shredded coconut, brown sugar, maple syrup, vegetable oil, kosher salt

Clayre's Matcha White Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Matcha and white chocolate chip muffin (GF)

BYO Snack Box

$1.00

Strawberry And Watermelon Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

Detox Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Quinoa, pickled carrots, sunflower seeds, raisins, cucumbers, ginger, purple cabbage and radishes served with lemon-ginger dressing

Cup Of Grapes

$3.00

Microgreen Salad

$8.00

Desserts

Dark chocolate, toasted hazelnut and sea salt

Don's Cookie (VEG)

$2.00

Dark chocolate chips, hazelnuts, sea salt

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF) (VEG)

$2.00

Dark chocolate chips, sea salt

Dozen Cookie

$20.00

Bake At Home Cookie Kit

$10.00

Gf Brownie

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee

Coffee

$2.60

Coffee Mania Columbian Blend

Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

Latte

$4.00

Double espresso and choice milk

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50

Coffee Mania Colombian Blend Cold Brewed

Mocha

$4.50

Double espresso, chocolate syrup, cacao powder and choice of milk

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Double espresso, caramel drizzle, vanilla syrup, choice of milk

GOOD Shaken Espresso

$4.75

Double espresso, amaretto and coffee liqueur syrup, oat milk and cinnamon sprinkle

Cappuccino

$3.50

Double espresso, foam and frothed milk served in an 8oz cup

Americano

$2.50

Double espresso and water

Coffee Beans

$13.00

16 oz. Coffee Mania Whole Beans

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

Pumpkin syrup, double shot of espresso, milk of choice, whipped cream, caramel and cinnamon sprinkle

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00

Peppermint and chocolate syrup, milk of choice, double espresso, whipped cream and festive sprinkles.

Blueberry Muffin Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry and cake batter syrup, double espresso, milk of choice and whipped cream

Crafted Beverages

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.50

Apple cider, cinnamon and caramel syrup

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate syrup, cocoa powder and choice of milk

GOOD Care Tea

$3.50

Honey, lemon, ginger, cardamom, star anise and cinnamon

Citrus Bitters Refreshers

$4.00

Orange and lime juice, bitters and sparkling water

Cream Soda

$3.50

Fresh cream, sparkling water, vanilla

Freshly Pressed Juice

$8.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Golden Milk

$4.00

Coconut milk, honey, turmeric, ginger, black pepper and cinnamon

Smoothies

Orange Smoothie

$8.00

Banana, mango, carrot juice, orange juice, greek yogurt, ginger and turmeric

Green Smoothie

$8.00

Banana, mango, pineapple, spinach, lime, coconut milk and vanilla protein powder

Purple Smoothie

$8.00

Banana, berries, apple juice, Greek yogurt and maca powder

SkanStrength Smoothie

$8.65

Vanilla protein powder, almond butter, oats, Greek yogurt, berries, banana and apple juice

Debbie Detox Smoothie

$8.00

Lemon, ginger, spinach, pineapple and water

Beet-iful Smoothie

$8.00

Beet, yogurt, orange juice, rose water, honey and rose petal as a garnish

Tea

Hibiscus Shaken Ice Tea Lemonade

$4.00

Hibiscus tea, lemonade and simple syrup

Grapefruit Jasmine Shaken Iced Tea

$4.00

Jasmine tea, grapefruit juice and honey

Mint Green Shaken Ice Tea Lemonade

$4.00

Lemongrass mint tea, lemonade and simple syrup

Blueberry Lavender Shaken Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry lavender tea, lemonade and lavender simple syrup

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.00

Loose leaf tea served hot

3 Leaf Matcha Latte

$5.50

Organic Japanese matcha, simple syrup and choice of milk

3 Leaf Matcha Chai Latte

$5.50

Organic Japanese matcha, GOOD all-natural chai concentrate and choice of milk

Chai Latte

$3.50

GOOD all-natural chai concentrate and choice of milk

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.50

Double Espresso, GOOD all-natural chai concentrate and choice of milk

GOOD Bubble Tea

$4.50

Oolong milk tea, brown sugar ginger and non-dairy creamer

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.50

Black tea, brown sugar black tea simple syrup and non-dairy creamer

BYO Bubble Tea

$3.50

Choice of tea, choice of syrup, choice of boba and non-dairy creamer

Taro Blueberry Bubble Tea

Taro Blueberry Bubble Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Taro, black tea, non-dairy creamer and blueberry syrup

SkanFog Tea

$4.00

Earl Grey tea, lavender. honey and steamed oat milk

Chocolate Chai

$5.00

Bottled Beverages

Poland Spring

$2.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Poppi/ Olipop

$4.00

EO3

$4.25

Walkers Brothers Kombucha

$5.00

Hop Water

$3.00

Immorel

$4.00

Kin

$4.00

Kids

Rainbow Smoothie Bowl (GF) (VEG)

$7.50

Base: Berries, banana, apple juice Toppings: Strawberry, blueberry, kiwi and oranges

Cheesy Ramen (VEG)

Cheesy Ramen (VEG)

$6.00

Ramen, cheddar cheese sauce garnished with Doritos dust, pickled carrots and green onions

Sweet & Sticky Ramen (VGN)

$5.00

Ramen, soy, sesame and maple sauce

Charlotte's Bento Box

$6.00

Fruit, veggies, pretzels, treat and choice of protein++

Very Berry Smoothie (GF) (VGN)

$4.00

Banana, berries and apple juice

Kids Parfait (GF) (VEG)

$5.00

Vanilla Greek yogurt, strawberry puree, honey and berries

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Hot Choc

$2.75

Shirts

T-Shirt

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$50.00

"Good Vibes Only" Cup

$25.00

Hat

$15.00

Rainbow Keychain

$10.00Out of stock

Woven Bracelets

$15.00Out of stock

Beak & Skiff 1200mg CBD Oil

$32.00

Bandana

$10.00

Miscellaneous

$300.00

Sticker

$2.00

Three Spirit Livener

$34.00

Three Spirit Night Cap

$34.00

Amass

$37.00

Catering Drinks

Coffee 96oz

$18.00

Cold Brew 96oz

$20.00

Shaken Iced Tea 96oz

$18.00

Catering Food

Breakfast Box

$10.00

Lunch Box

$15.00

Hummus Tray

$30.00

Fruit Tray

$30.00

Mother's Day Brunch Box

$39.95Out of stock

2 morning glory muffin 2 plain bagels 1 pint of vanilla greek yogurt 1/2 lb of granola fresh fruit and veggies 4oz of plain cream cheese 4oz of lemon dill cream cheese 2oz of honey 2oz of fresh berry puree

Breakfast Catering Package 2

$200.00

24 power bites, fresh fruit tray, one gallon of coffee, 10 mini parfait, 1lb of granola, 10 bagels, 8oz of plain cream cheese, 8oz of veggie cream cheese, one gallon of hibiscus tea, 5 muffins and a veggie tray

Breakfast Catering Package 3

$300.00

24 power bites, fresh fruit, one gallon of coffee, 10 mini parfait, 1lb of granola, 10 bagels, 8oz of plain cream cheese, 8oz of veggie cream cheese, one gallon of hibiscus iced tea, 5 muffins, veggie tray, 1.5lb of smoked salmon, 8 HB eggs, 5 orders of chicken sausage, 5 orders of pork belly, brie and sharp cheddar

Large Fruit Bowl

$50.00
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:45 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned restaurant serving up GOOD nutritious options for people on the go!

Website

Location

18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles, NY 13152

Directions

