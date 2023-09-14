Chef's Choice

Avocado Toast

$12.49

Toasted seeded bread, crushed avocado, roasted tomato, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, chipotle mayo, and micro cilantro. Served with dressed greens.

Breakfast Flatbread

$12.99

Cauliflower flatbread, garlic herb cheese spread, roasted tomato, spinach, parmesan cheese, & two sunny side up eggs.

Shrimp and Grits

$13.99

Sautéed gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, creamy cheddar grits, red-eye gravy, green onions, and a poached egg.

GE Breakfast Pie

$12.99

Baked puff pastry, hash brown quinoa & spinach blend, cheddar/jack cheese, diced bacon, and sausage. Topped with GE sausage gravy, two eggs your way, and green onion.

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.59

House breaded, Certified Angus Beef Cube Steak, GE sausage gravy, hash browns, & two eggs your way.

Breakfast Favorites

Classic

$11.49

Two eggs cooked your way, hash browns, choice of bacon, sausage, or chicken sausage & toast.

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.99

Two buttermilk biscuits smothered with GE sausage gravy. Served with two eggs your way.

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.59

House breaded, Certified Angus Beef Cube Steak, GE sausage gravy, hash browns, & two eggs your way.

Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

Two eggs your way, topped with GE crafted hollandaise sauce and served with toast.

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.99

Toasted sourdough, tarragon mayo, tomato, over hard egg, Swiss cheese, country ham, and bacon. Served with dressed greens, hash browns, or tots.

GE Oatmeal

$10.49

Steel-cut oats cooked to perfection, topped with walnuts, apples, dried fruit, banana, & honeycomb. Served with toast.

Yogurt Bowl

$10.49

Yogurt topped with fresh fruit & homemade granola. Served with choice of toast.

Cambridge

$11.99

Smoked ham and bacon, cheddar, and jack cheese on seasoned hash browns, with two eggs any style, topped with GE crafted hollandaise sauce. Served with toast.

Sweet Evans

Pancake

House-made buttermilk pancakes. This isn't a short stack, it's two huge pancakes served with real maple syrup.
Buttermilk

$9.99

House-made pancake batter served with maple syrup & whipped butter.

Sweet Potato Pancake

$11.79

Our house buttermilk pancake mixed with sweet potato, candied pecans, and drizzled with caramel sauce. Served with whipped butter.

Gluten Friendly

$10.49

Gluten-friendly pancake served with maple syrup & whipped butter.

French Toast

Thick-cut brioche, battered and griddled to perfection. Served with maple syrup and powdered sugar.
Brioche French Toast

$10.09

Thick-cut brioche, battered and griddled to perfection, served with maple syrupr, whipped butter and powdered sugar.

Brioche Strawberry Banana French Toast

$12.58

Thick-cut brioche, battered and griddled to perfection, served with stawberries, banana, maple syrup, and powdered sugar.

Pop Tarts

Homemade pop-tarts! Pairs well with coffee and big enough to share...if you want!

Strawberry Poptart

$8.49

Brown Sugar Poptart

$8.49

PB & J Poptart

$8.49

Blueberry Lemon Poptart

$8.49Out of stock

White Choc Cherry Poptart

$8.49Out of stock

Omelets

Southern Omelet

$12.29

Slow roasted pork, jalapeno, roasted onion, smothered in pork green chili. Topped with cheddar/jack cheese, sour cream, and micro cilantro. Served with hash browns.

Garden Omelet

$11.49

Spinach, onion, green pepper, mushroom, fire roasted artichokes, topped with swiss cheese, and herb cheese spread. & green onion.

GE Omelet

$12.99

Bacon, ham, sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with cheddar/jack cheese. Smothered in GE sausage gravy. Served with hash browns.

Persea Americana

$12.49

Egg whites, roasted chicken, salsa verde, roasted tomato, onion, jack and cheddar cheese, topped with fresh avocado. Served with a side of salsa and dressed greens.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$11.99

Ham and cheese omelet.

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Sometimes its the simple things in life. Cheddar/Jack cheese.

Benedicts

Southern Benedict

$12.59

Toasted biscuit, pimento cheese, pulled pork, poached eggs, topped with GE crafted hollandaise and green onions.

Acapulco Benedict

$12.99

Toasted English muffin, Poached eggs, chorizo sausage, & avocado. Topped with GE crafted hollandaise & micro cilantro.

Vegetable Benedict

$12.59

Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, roasted tomato, spinach, onions, green peppers, fire roasted artichokes, topped with GE crafted hollandaise and pesto.

Cajun Bene

$11.99

Toasted biscuit, poached eggs, andouille sausage, shrimp, & pimento cheese. Topped with GE Hollandaise.

Nebraska Bene

$15.99

Toasted English Muffin, braised short rib, with herb cheese spread, poached eggs, roasted tomato, & sauteed spinach. Topped with GE hollandaise sauce. & balsamic glaze

Traditional Benedict

$10.99

Ham, poached egg, and hollandaise.

Lunch

Salads

Club Salad

$12.29
Crispy Cobb

$13.29

A bed of spring mix with crispy chicken, hard boiled egg, roasted tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese, avocado, bacon crumbles, & choice of dressing.

Strawberry Walnut

$11.99

Spring mix with strawberries, walnuts, candied almonds, red onion, bacon pieces, blue cheese crumbles & bacon vinaigrette dressing.

Brunch Bowls

Pork Belly Bowl

$13.99

Crispy hash browns, red quinoa, & spinach blend. Crispy pork belly tossed in sriracha cream, & pickled vegetables. Served with two eggs sunny side up, sriracha, & micro cilantro.

Salmon Bowl

$14.99

Crispy hash browns, red quinoa and spinach blend, fresh grilled salmon, pickled vegetables, remoulade sauce, fried capers, and two over easy eggs.

Mexican Power Bowl

$13.99

Crispy hash browns, red quionoa and spinach blend, adobo pork, Mexican street corn, pickled vegetables, poached egg, green onion, and avocado topped with salsa verde.

Southern Bowl

$13.99

Creamy cheddar grits, pulled pork, Carolina Jus, sauteed spinach, pickled red onion, poached egg, mint, and micro cilantro.

Sandwiches

Cubano

$13.49

Mojo sauce, sliced ham, slow-roasted pork, swiss cheese, & pickles on a toasted hoagie roll.

Reuben

$13.49

Thousand island dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut, & Swiss cheese on rye bread.

Salmon Seed Grain

$13.99

Grilled fresh salmon, sliced tomato, mixed greens, red onion, remoulade sauce, capers, on toasted seed grain bread.

BLT

$12.99

Tarragon mayo, thick-cut corn cobb bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted sourdough.

Turkey Apple

$13.49

Sliced roasted turkey breast, thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, granny smith apples, peanut butter mayo, on toasted sourdough.

Drinks

Juice

Juice - Large

$3.49

Juice - Small

$2.49

Soft Drink

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

White Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Almond

$2.79

Oat

$2.79

Coffee

House Brew

$3.29

Decaf House Brew

$3.29

Cappuccino

$4.29

Latte (Hot)

$4.29

Latte (Iced)

$4.29

Mocha

$4.99

Mocha (Iced)

$4.99

White Mocha

$4.99

White Mocha (Iced)

$4.99

Espresso

$2.99

Americano

$4.29

BREVE

$5.29

Chai

$4.79

Chai (Iced)

$4.79

Chai Dirty

$5.79

Cold Brew

$4.49

Hot Cocoa

$3.49

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

London Fog

$4.29

Chai Tea Latte

$4.29

Kids Soft Drink

K - Diet Dr. Pepper

K - Diet Mt. Dew

K - Rootbeer

Sides

Hash Browns

$3.99

Side Bacon

$3.99

Toast

$2.99

Eggs

$2.99

Cheesy Grits

$3.99

Chicken Sausage

$3.99

Dressed Greens

$3.59

Fruit (seasonal)

$4.89

Side Ham

$3.99

Oatmeal (Side)

$4.99

Pork Belly

$4.99

Side Sausage

$3.99

Side Sausage Chorizo

$3.99

Side Burger Patty

$3.99

Side Short Rib

$4.99

Side Salmon

$4.99

Side Avocado

$1.99

Side Biscuit & Gravy

$3.99

Power Blend

$3.99

Side French Toast

$3.99

Side Hollandaise

$1.49

Side Pork Green Chili

$1.49

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.49

Side Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.99

Tots

$3.49

Yogurt

$2.99

Side Salsa

$0.39

Side Bacon BBQ

$0.39

Side Ranch

$0.49

Kids Menu

Kids Pancake

$5.99

Kids Classic

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mini Salad

$5.99