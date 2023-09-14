Good Evans 53 - GE Elkhorn
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
Serving up breakfast, brunch, or lunch the GOOD way with chef inspired entrees and house roasted coffee.
Location
3930 North 203rd Street, Suite 102, Elkhorn, NE 68022
Gallery
