  • Home
  • /
  • Las Vegas
  • /
  • Good Fella Korean Bistro - 5035 S Fort Apache Rd #106
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Fella Korean Bistro 5035 S Fort Apache Rd #106

review star

No reviews yet

5035 S Fort Apache Rd #106

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5035 S Fort Apache Rd #106, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kuben
orange starNo Reviews
5025 S Fort Apache Rd ste 105 Las vegas, NV 89148
View restaurantnext
Sagos - Fort Apache
orange starNo Reviews
4790 S Fort Apache Rd Ste E, Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
TOASTI - Fort Apache
orange starNo Reviews
4845 S Fort Apache Rd Unit D Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
Strega - 5025 S Fort Apache Rd #104
orange starNo Reviews
5025 S Fort Apache Rd #104, Las Vegas, NV 89148
View restaurantnext
Makai Island Grill - Ft Apache
orange starNo Reviews
5165 S Fort Apache Rd Las Vegas, NV 89148
View restaurantnext
Jon Smith Subs - 80005 Las Vegas NV
orange starNo Reviews
9701 W Flamingo Rd Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Wing King - 4235 S. Fort Apache Road
orange star4.2 • 3,817
4235 S. Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
Meráki Greek Grill - Rainbow
orange star4.7 • 3,694
4950 South Rainbow Boulevard Spring Valley, NV 89118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston