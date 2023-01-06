Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Food By Uzma

2070 US 1

North Brunswick, NJ 08902

Popular Items

Kheer
Garlic Naan
Goat Bulti Karahi 1 LB

Appetizers

Papdi Chana Chaat

$8.95

Samosa Chana Chaat

$9.95

Veg Samosa

$4.95

Aloo Tikki Bun Kabab

$5.95

Chicken Shami Bun Kabab

$6.96

Beef Shami Bun Kabab

$7.95

Club Sandwich with Fries

$12.95

Lahori Fish

$14.95

Chicken Wings

$11.95

Paneer Tikka

$13.95

Dahi Bada

$9.95

JHS Fries with Chicken

$12.95

Paan

$2.00

Aloo Tikki 2pcs

$5.95

Paratha Roll

Chicken Tikka Paratha Roll (2 pcs)

$13.95

Chicken Tikka & Egg Paratha Roll (2 pcs)

$14.95

Chicken Bihari Paratha Roll (2 pcs)

$13.95

Chicken Bihari & Egg Paratha Roll (2 pcs)

$14.95

Beef Bihari Paratha Roll (2 pcs)

$15.95

Chicken Shami Paratha Roll (2 pcs)

$12.95

Beef Shami Paratha Roll (2 pcs)

$13.95

Aloo Tikki Paratha Roll (2 pcs)

$11.95

Naan Chicken Tikka Roll

$9.95

Naan Chicken Seekh Kabab Roll

$9.95

Naan Beef Bihari Kabab Roll

$11.95

Bee Shami & Egg Roll 2pcs

$14.95

Chicken Shami & Egg Roll 2pcs

$13.95

Rice

Chicken Biryani

$14.95

Goat Biryani

$17.95

Beef Biryani

$16.95

Zeera Rice

$7.95

White Basmati Rice

$4.95

Chicken pulao

$14.94

Goat Pulao

$18.95

Veal pulao

$18.95

Main Goods

Goat Qorma

$21.95

Goat Paya

$18.95

Goat Saag

$21.95

Chicken Qorma

$16.95

Chicken Saag

$16.95

Chicken Handi with Rice

$16.95

Chicken Tikka Masala with Rice

$17.95

Chicken Sizzler with Rice

$18.95

Chicken Mirch Qeema

$16.95

Chicken Haleem

$14.95

Beef Paya

$17.95

Beef Nihari

$17.95

Beef Haleem

$15.95

Masala Bhindi

$14.95

Palak Paneer

$16.95

Aloo Saag

$14.95

Chana Masala

$14.95

Tadka Dal Chawal

$13.95

Dal Makhani with Rice

$13.95

Butter Chicken

$16.95

Fresh Chopped Salad

$4.95

Karahi Special

Chicken Karahi Half

$18.95

Chicken Karahi Full

$34.95

Goat Karahi 1 LB

$27.95

Goat Karahi 2 LB

$47.95

Goat Bulti Karahi 1 LB

$27.95

Goat Bulti Karahi 2 LB

$47.95

Barbeque

Chicken Tikka 6pcs

$15.95

Chicken Tikka Leg 2pcs

$15.95

Chicken Bihari 6pcs

$15.95

Chicken Malai 6pcs

$16.95

Chicken Chapli Kabab 2pcs

$12.95

Chicken Seekh Kabab 4pcs

$14.95

Chicken Cheese Seekh Kabab 4pcs

$16.95

Chicken Shami Kabab 2pcs

$7.95

Beef Bihari 6pcs

$16.95

Beef Chapli Kabab 2pcs

$14.95

Beef Seekh Kabab 4pcs

$15.95

Beef Shami Kabab 2pcs

$8.95

Lamb Chops 3pcs

$21.95

Grilled Shrimp 5pcs

$21.95

Chicken & Beef Mixed Grill (family size)

$54.95

Chicken Mixed Grill (family size)

$47.95

Beef Mixed Grill (family size)

$59.95

Breads

Plain Naan

$2.49

Butter Naan

$2.95

Garlic Naan

$3.49

Sesame Naan

$3.49

Cheese Naan

$3.95

Qeema Naan

$5.95

Tawa Roti

$2.49

Tandoori Roti

$2.49

Lacha Paratha

$3.95

Aloo Paratha

$5.95

Chciken Qeema Paratha

$6.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$12.95

Chicken Burger & Fries

$12.95

Plain Fries

$4.95

Spicy Fries

$5.95

Ziti Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$10.95

Ziti Chicken Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$12.95

Sweet Things

Kheer

$7.95

Zarda

$7.95

Gajar Ka Halwa

$8.95

Chana Dal Halwa

$8.95

Gulab Jamun

$6.95

Falooda

$10.95

Qulfi

$3.95

Weekend Special

Halwa Puri

$11.95

Halwa Puri Family Size

$47.95

Chicken Dum Ka Qeema

$15.95

Beef Dum Ka Keema

$16.95

Classic Omelette

$9.95

Cheese Omelette

$10.95

Anda Paratha

$9.95

Puri

$1.95

Aloo Subzi

$13.95

Suji Halwa

$13.95

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.49

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Pakola Ice Cream

$3.49

Dooth Pati Chai

$2.95

Green Tea

$2.95

Cold Coffee

$5.95

Mango Lassi

$5.95

Sweet Lassi

$4.95

Namkeen Lassi

$4.95

Mango Mojito

$5.95

Lemon Mojito

$5.95

Passion Fruit Mojito

$6.95

Whipped Coffee

$4.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Sparkling Water

$4.95

Main Goods

Masala Bhindi family size

$29.95

Sweets

Gajer Ka Halwa (family size)

$29.95

Kheer

$29.95

Kheer 7 in

$19.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Authentic Pakistani Cuisine

2070 US 1, North Brunswick, NJ 08902

