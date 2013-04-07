Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Good Food on Montford

1,280 Reviews

$$

1701 Montford Dr

Charlotte, NC 28209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garganelli
Korean Beef
Falafel

Begin

Half Bread

$6.00

(3pc) Housemade Brazilian Cheese Bread with Chili-Lime Butter

Whole Bread

$9.00

(5pc) Housemade Brazilian Cheese Bread with Chili-Lime Butter

Charcuterie

$28.00

rotating assortment of cured & cooked meats, mustard, pickles, crostini

Cheese

$29.00

selection of artisanal cheeses, nuts, jam, crostini

Pommes Frites

$11.00

truffle oil, parmesan, fines herbes

Shishitos

$9.00

ponzu, macadamia

Harvest

fennel, sorghum, kumquat

Brassicas

$9.00

broccolini & caulini, zhoug, sumac yogurt

Falafel

$10.00

hummus, pickled cucumber, tzatziki, cilantro

Local Mushroom

$13.00Out of stock

shiitake brodo, chive, polenta

Smoky Beets

$9.00

candied olive, baby greens, creme fraiche

Farro Salad

$16.00

goat cheese, warm mushroom, arugula

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00Out of stock

apple, aji dulce, peanut

Add Shaved Truffle

$18.00

Pasta

Garganelli

$14.00

fennel sausage, tomato, roasted garlic

Tagliolini

$12.00

cacio e pepe

Pappardelle

$18.00

confit duck leg, pomegranate jus

Add Shaved Truffle

$18.00

Sea

Catch Of The Day

$16.00

red pea gravy, okra, bay laurel

Mussels

$16.00

green curry cream, coconut milk, cilantro

Extra Bread

$1.00

Land

Schnitzel

$14.00

chicken thigh, autumn squash, harissa

Korean Beef

$16.00

crispy rice, scallion, gochujang

Larry's Buns

$14.00

spice rubbed pork belly, hoisin, carrot & daikon

Dessert

Cheesecake

$12.00

fig, marsala, graham cracker crust

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$13.00

rum toffee, macadamia, vanilla ice cream

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$11.00

lemon curd, meringue, olive oil gelato

Biscoff Scoop

$4.00

Brown Butter Pecan Scoop

$4.00

Olive Oil Gelato Scoop

$4.00

Vanilla Scoop

$4.00

Strawberry Mango Margarita Sorbet Scoop

$4.00

Sake

Hakutsuru "Sho-Une"

$35.00

Manotsuru "Countless Visions"

$47.00

Wine

BTL Beau-Site Bordeaux Blend

$130.00

BTL Casas del Bosque Carmenere

$46.00

BTL Coquerel Estate Cabernet Franc

$130.00

BTL Cru Monplaisir Bordeaux

$72.00

BTL David Finlayson Pepper Pot Red

$52.00

BTL Easton Zinfandel

$58.00Out of stock

BTL Feudo Montoni Nero d' Avola

$135.00

BTL Grifalco Aglianico

$56.00

BTL Gulp Red Blend

$42.00

BTL Hourglass Cabernet Sauvignon Blend

$112.00

BTL Insurgente Red Blend

$52.00Out of stock

BTL JK Carriere Pinot Noir

$112.00

BTL JL Chave Syrah

$88.00

BTL La Bastide St. Dominique CdP

$134.00

BTL La Kiuva Nebbiolo

$52.00

BTL Le Beberide Mencia

$52.00

BTL Maris Zulu Rouge

$52.00

BTL Michele Satta Super Tuscan

$75.00

BTL Nadia Giuseppe Barbera

$68.00

BTL Peter Zemmer Schiava

$44.00

BTL Ridolfi Brunello di Montalcino

$138.00

BTL Sebastien Gutty Gamay

$58.00

BTL Sfuso Sangiovese Blend

$52.00Out of stock

BTL Terre Rouge Sentinel Oak Syrah

$126.00

BTL Valderiz Tempranillo

$88.00

BTL Domaine de la Louvetrie Atmospheres

$62.00

BTL Jaume Serra Cava Rose

$42.00

BTL Josep Masachs "Mas Fi" Cava

$44.00

BTL Patrick Bottex Rose

$56.00

BTL Pierre Gimonnet Champagne

$148.00

BTL Szigeti Gruner Veltliner

$50.00

BTL Carpinus Harslevelu

$44.00

BTL Chateau de Villeneuve Chenin Blanc

$48.00

BTL Domaine de Castelnau Picpoul

$44.00

BTL Giocatio Pinot Grigio

$44.00

BTL Jacques Saumaize Chardonnay

$72.00

BTL Klet Orange Wine

$46.00

BTL La Rivolta Falanghina

$46.00

BTL Lyrarakis Vidiano

$48.00

BTL Matthew Fritz Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Mayu Pedro Ximenez

$38.00

BTL Mylonas Savatiano

$42.00

BTL Ottosoldi Gavi

$48.00

BTL Selbach Incline Riesling

$46.00

BTL Zlatan Otok Marina Cuvee

$42.00

Elizabeth Spencer Cab

$28.00Out of stock

JL Chave Syrah

$22.00

Shirts

V-Neck TShirt

$32.00

Crew Neck TShirt

$34.00

Hat

Good Food Orange Trucker

$29.00

Good Food Black Trucker

$29.00

GF Hoodie

GF Hoodie

$40.00

Book

Book

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Bruce Moffett's sophomore concept featuring small plates with a focus on local ingredients and global flavors.

Website

Location

1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209

Directions

Gallery
Good Food on Montford image
Good Food on Montford image

Similar restaurants in your area

Velvet Taco - NC - Park Road
orange starNo Reviews
1601 E Woodlawn Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
ROCKSALT - Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
512 Brandywine Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Selwyn Pub - 2801 Selwyn Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2801 Selwyn Ave Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Rooster's - South Park
orange star4.4 • 953
6601 Carnegie Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Charlotte
orange star4.6 • 3,483
4310 Sharon Rd Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Southbound - Southend
orange starNo Reviews
2433 south boulevard charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Bulla Gastrobar - Charlotte
orange star4.6 • 3,483
4310 Sharon Rd Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Rooster's - South Park
orange star4.4 • 953
6601 Carnegie Boulevard Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Copain
orange star4.7 • 13
6601 Morrison Blvd Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Park Sushi - 6601 Morrison Blvd
orange star5.0 • 12
6601 Morrison Blvd Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Ballantyne
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
First Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston