  • Good Friends Diner (NEW) - 188 Farmington Avenue
Good Friends Diner 188 Farmington Avenue

No reviews yet

188 Farmington Avenue

Bristol, CT 06010

Call

Hours

Directions

Good Friends Daily Special

1 egg served with home fries and choice of toast

$6.99

2 eggs served with home fries and choice of toast

$7.99

3 eggs served with home fries and choice of toast

$8.99

Good Morning Feast

2 eggs any style with apple bacon, sausage, or ham, home fries and choice of toast

$10.99

2 eggs with corned beef hash, home fries and toast

$11.99

Hungry Friends Special

2 eggs any style, 2 pancakes or 3 french toast with 2 slices of bacon and 2 sausage links

$11.99

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

10 oz New York Steak with 2 Eggs, Home Fries and Toast

$15.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Eggs any style with cheese on white, wheat, or hard roll

$4.99

Eggs any style with apple bacon, sausage, or ham on english muffin, bagel, or hard roll

$6.00

Western sandwich on a hard roll with onions, peppers, and ham, with cheese

$6.00

French Toast & Buttermilk Pancakes

1 pancake/French toast

$2.99

1 pancake/French toast with 1 topping

$4.99

2 pancake/French toast

$3.99

2 pancake/French toast with 1 topping

$5.99

3 pancake/French toast

$4.99

3 pancake/French toast with 1 topping

$6.99

Belgium Waffle

Belgium Waffle

$6.99

Belgium Waffle with 1 topping

$7.99

Omelets

Veggies Omelet (mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and broccoli)

$9.99

Mexican Omelet (ground beef, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, and salsa)

$9.99

Cheese Omelet (choice of American, Swiss, or Cheddar cheese)

$8.99

Western Omelet (ham, peppers, and onions)

$9.99

Spinach and Feta Omelet

$8.99

Irish Omelet (hash and cheese)

$11.99

Meat and Cheese (bacon, sausage, ham)

$10.99

Philly Steak Omelet (onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese)

$9.99

Breakfast Wraps

Western Wrap (egg, cheese, ham, and peppers)

$9.99

Meat Lovers Wrap (egg, cheese, bacon, ham, and sausage)

$9.99

Philly Steak Wrap (egg, cheese, peppers, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese)

$9.99

Kids Wraps

One egg with home fries and toast

$6.99

One pancake or French toast

$5.99

Soup of the Day

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Daily Lunch Special

Daily Lunch Special (Soup only with lunch menu)

$9.99

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks (8) with marinara sauce

$8.99

Hot Chicken wings (10) with blue cheese

$11.99

Chicken Fingers (5)

$10.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, tomato and mayo

$10.99

B.L.T with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

$10.99

Grilled Pastrami and Swiss on Rye

$8.99

Grilled Reuben, Pastrami, or Corned Beef on Rye

$10.99

Philly Steak Sandwich with grilled pepper, onions, mushrooms, cheddar cheese

$10.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Wraps

Ham and Cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

$8.99

B.L.T with mayo, lettuce, and tomato

$10.99

Grilled Chicken with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

$9.99

Philly Steak, with grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese

$9.99

Hot Dog Classics

Hot Dog

$5.99

Kraut Dog

$6.99

Hot Dog Platter

$9.99

Specialty 6 oz. Burgers

Deluxe Burger Platter with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, and tomato