Good Friend's Restaurant 107 main st

No reviews yet

107 main st

New Hartford, CT 06057

Popular Items

Deluxe Burger
Penne ala Vodka
BLT

Good Friends Daily Special

1 egg with home fries and toast

$5.75

2 eggs with home fries and toast

$6.95

3 eggs with home fries and toast

$7.90

Good Morning Feast

2 eggs with meat, home fries and toast

$9.95

Hungry Friends Special

Hungry Friends Special

$10.95

New York Steak with 2 Eggs, Home Fries and Toast

$15.95

Eggs

1 Egg with toast

$3.55

2 Eggs with toast

$4.55

3 Eggs with toast

$5.55

1 egg

$1.50

2 egg

$3.00

3 egg

$4.50

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$7.95

Omelet No Cheese

$7.00

Veggie Omelet

$7.95

Mexican Omelet

$10.95

Western Omelet

$9.95

Irish Omelet

$10.95

Meat and Cheese Omelet

$9.95

Philly Steak Omelet

$9.95

Hot Italian Omelet

$9.95

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict With Hf

$10.95

Veggie Benedict With Hf

$10.95

Western Benedict With Hf

$11.75

Irish Benedict With Hf

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich (1 Egg)

$4.95

Bacon, Egg And Cheese (1 Egg)

$5.75

Bacon, egg and cheese (2 Eggs)

$6.55

Sausage, Egg And Cheese (1 Egg)

$5.75

Sausage, egg and cheese (2 Eggs)

$6.55

Ham, Egg And Cheese (1 Egg)

$5.75

Ham, egg and cheese (2 Eggs)

$6.55

Western breakfast sandwich (2 Eggs)

$6.55

Breakfast Wraps

Western Wrap With Hf

$9.95

Meat Lovers Wrap With Hf

$9.95

Philly Steak Breakfast Wrap With Hf

$9.95

Egg And Cheese Wrap With Hf

$7.99

Pancakes

1 Pancake

$3.95

2 Pancakes

$5.75

3 Pancakes

$6.95

French Toast

1 French Toast

$3.95

2 French Toast

$5.75

3 French Toast

$6.95

Belgium Waffle

Belgium Waffle

$5.99

Oatmeal

Cup Oatmeal

$4.99

Bowl Oatmeal

$5.99

Kids Breakfast

Kids One egg with home fries and toast

$5.99

Kids One pancake or French toast

$4.99

Breakfast Sides

Home fries

$3.99

Hash brown

$2.99

French fries

$3.50

Bacon

$3.95

Sausage links

$3.95

Sausage Patties

$3.95

Corned beef hash

$5.00

Ham

$3.95

Kielbasa

$4.95

Turkey bacon

$4.00

Rye toast

$1.50

Wheat toast

$1.50

White toast

$1.50

Hard roll

$1.99

English muffin

$1.99

Bagel

$1.99

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Corn Muffin

$2.95

Croissant

$1.99

Biscuits (2)

$3.99

Side Chorizo

$5.00

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.95

12 Chicken Wings

$11.95

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

$10.95

Fried Mozzarella

$9.95

Fried calamari

$11.95

Zuppa Di Clams

$12.95

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Cup Soup

$3.95

Bowl Soup

$4.95

House Specials

Good Friends House Special

$18.95

New York Steak

$22.95

Baked Salmon (White Sauce)

$18.95

Baked Stuffed Sole

$17.95

Lobster Ravioli

$18.95

Stuffed shrimp

$20.95

Surf and turf

$24.95

Entrees

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.95

Eggplant Florentine

$15.95

Chicken Parm

$15.95

Veal Parm

$17.95

Chicken francese

$16.95

Veal Francese

$18.95

Chicken Marsala

$16.95

Veal Marsala

$18.95

Chicken Siciliano

$17.95

Veal siciliano

$19.95

Chicken Picatta

$16.95

Veal Picatta

$18.95

Pasta

House Sauce with Pasta

$12.95

Penne ala Vodka

$14.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.95

Penne con Rabe

$14.95

Zuppa di Pesce

$24.95

Fresh Cherrystone Clams

$18.95

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Stuffed Shells

$12.95

Ravioli

$11.95

Fettuccine carbonara

$15.95

Angel hair Florentine

$13.95

Meat lasagna

$14.95

Baked Ziti

$12.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$10.95

Bacon Burger

$11.95

Deluxe Burger

$12.95

Hot Dog

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Turkey Club

$12.95

BLT

$12.95

Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Tuna Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Chix Caesar Wrap

$11.95

Meatball Parmigiana Grinder

$8.50

Eggplant Parmigiana Grinder

$8.50

Sausage Parmigiana Grinder

$8.50

Chicken Parm Grinder

$8.75

Veal Parmigiana Grinder

$9.50

Turkey Grinder

$8.50

Ham Grinder

$8.50

Genoa Salami Grinder

$8.50

Philly Steak Grinder

$10.75

Chicken Grinder

$10.75

Italian Combo Grinder

$10.75

Salads

House salad

$8.95

Mozzarella Salad

$10.95

Antipasto Salad

$10.95

Chef Salad

$11.95

Salmon Salad

$11.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Tuna Salad

$10.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Dinner Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Mixed Vegetables

$4.00

Broccoli Rabe

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Meatballs

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Pasta

$4.00

Side salad

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Coleslaw

$2.00

Kids menu

Kids chicken tenders

$6.95

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Grilled cheese

$6.99

Kids Hot dog

$6.95

Kids Pasta

$5.95

Kids Grilled Chix Sandwich

$7.95

Desserts

Cheescake

$5.99

Chocolate cake

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Small Juice

$1.50

Large Juice

$3.00

Small Milk

$1.50

Large Milk

$3.00

Small Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Arizona Tea

$2.00

Snapple

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Monster Energy Drink

$2.00

Jarritos

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Specials

Banana Walnut Pancakes Special

$6.95

Capris Omelet Special

$10.95

Bacon Blue Cheese Omelet Special

$11.95

Biscuit And Gravy Special

$10.95

Triple Combo

$12.95

Gormet Medely Omelette

$10.95

Chili And Cheddar Omelet Special

$11.95

Lunch 10.95 Sandwich Special

$10.95

Roast Beef Sandwich Special

$11.95

Chix Pesto Sand Special

$11.95

Pastrami Reuben Special

$11.95

Salmln BLT Special

$12.95

Hot Open Roast Beef Lunch Special

$15.95

Ribeye Lunch Special

$18.95

Balsamic Salmon Lunch Special

$16.95

Nachos

$8.95

Cobb Salad Special

$11.95

Primavera Pasta Special

$14.95

Yankee Pot Roast

$18.95

Ribeye Dinner Special

$24.95

Hot Open Roast Beef Dinner Special

$17.95

Stuffed Seafood Combo

$22.95

Friday Specials

Prime Rib

$24.95

Yankee Pot Roast

$18.95

Stuffed Seafood Combo (2 Sole 2 Shrimp)

$22.95

Fried Seafood Platter

$18.95

Fajitas

$15.95

Chimichanga

$15.95

Sweet Chili Salmon

$18.95

Meatloaf Dinner

$17.95

Turkey Dinner Special

$17.95

Meatloaf

$17.95

Wings Special

$10.95

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00

$75

$75.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 main st, New Hartford, CT 06057

Directions

