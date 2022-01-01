Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Grammar 69 E Gallivan Ave

1806 600 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Order Again

Brunch Drinks

Raspberry Mojito

$8.00

Prickly Pear Margarita

$7.00

Champagne Punch

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Michelada

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Good Drinks. Good Food. Good People.

1806 600 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84105

