Good Humanity Coffee
No reviews yet
1132 West Villard Street
Dickinson, ND 58601
Order Again
Popular Items
Craft Energy
Craft Energy (custom)
Energy drink made from arabica coffee and pure cane sugar, any flavor can be added (type in special requests), topped with cream, sweet cream, lemonade, or oj.
Aruba
Peach, pineapple, and passionfruit with pink passionfruit energy
Badlands Sunset
Watermelon, mango, and lemonade puree with original energy
Huckleberry Cheesecake
Huckleberry puree, cheesecake, and sweet cream with original energy
Blue Raspberry Pineapple
Raspberry Pomegranate
Kiwi Crush
Kiwi and cantaloupe with pink passionfruit energy
Purple Haze
Blackberry and pomegranate with lavender berry energy
Handyman
Mango, watermelon, peach, and sweet cream with original energy
Summer Breeze
Cantaloupe and lavender with pink passionfruit and lavender berry energy
Ocean Water
Blue raspberry, coconut, and lime with berry blue energy topped with lemonade
Jungle Juice
Strawberry, cherry and pomegranate with original energy
Frosted Berry
Blue raspberry with original energy, blended with vanilla bean powder (BLENDED ONLY).
Electric Berry
Blue raspberry, lime, and lemonade syrup with original energy topped with lemonade
Blueberry Spritzer
Blueberry syrup with lavender berry energy
Tropical Sunrise
Strawberry, watermelon and cantaloupe with original energy
Cherry Limeade
Cherry limeade syrup with original energy, topped with lemonade
Pink Beach
Strawberry, pineapple, and white peach with pink passionfruit energy
Sunday Brunch
Cucumber, mint mojito, orange, and white peach with original energy
Shark Attack
Blueberry with berry blue energy, topped with strawberry puree
Pina Colada
Pina colada flavored puree with original energy, can be customized with other flavors added in (add into special requests)
Pink Guava
Guava puree with pink passionfruit energy
Amaretto Sour
Lemon, lime, and amaretto syrup with original energy
Alexis Rose
Rose, white peach, and desert pear with pink passionfruit energy
Lemonade
Layered Lemonade
Flavored/plain lemonade on the bottom, topped with either blue butterfly (blue matcha) tea, regular matcha, or pink dragonfruit tea.
Lemonade (custom)
Lemonade- can be plain or flavored (add flavor in special requests)- served iced or blended
Ocean water lemonade
Blue raspberry, coconut and lime lemonade
Malibu Coast
Vanilla lemonade topped with coconut milk
Cherry Limeade Lemonade
Cherry limeade syrup with lemonade
Bikini Beach
Vanilla and pineapple lemonade topped with coconut milk
Latte
Latte (custom)
Espresso, your choice of milk, and your choice of flavor (add flavor choice in notes). Served hot, iced, or blended.
White Coffee Latte
White coffee, your choice of milk, and your choice of flavor (add flavor choice in notes). Served hot, iced, or blended.
Shaken Espresso Latte
Espresso shaken with ice and your choice of flavor (add syrup in special requests) to become more foamy and light, poured over your choice of milk.
Matcha Latte
Matcha, your choice of milk, and your choice of flavor (add flavor choice in notes). Served hot, iced, or blended.
Moon Milk
White coffee latte with white chocolate, huckleberry, and your choice of milk. Served hot, iced, or blended.
Peaches and Cream
White coffee latte with peach syrup, sweet cream, and breve.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte
White Coffee latte with white chocolate, brown sugar cinnamon syrup, and your choice of milk. Served hot, iced, or blended.
Bee Sting
Latte made with espresso, vanilla syrup, honey syrup, honey drizzle, and your choice of milk. Served hot, iced, or blended.
Chocolate Covered Raspberry
Latte with chocolate drizzle, raspberry puree, and your choice of milk. Served hot, iced, or blended.
White Mocha White Coffee Latte
White mocha, white coffee latte, with your choice of milk.
Cold Brew
Cold Brew (custom)
Cold brew with any flavor of your choice (type into special request), and any add-on of your choice.
Campfire Cold Brew
Cold brew with a mix of hazelnut, toasted marshmallow, and chocolate drizzle, with cold foam and turtle drizzle on top.
Cookie Dough Cold Brew
Cold brew with cookie dough syrup, cookie dough drizzle, and cold foam.
PB Pie Cold Brew
Cold brew with peanut butter syrup, peanut butter drizzle, cold foam, and graham crackers on top.
Coco Mocha Cold Brew
Cold brew with coconut syrup, chocolate drizzle, and cold foam.
Salted Caramel White Coffee Cold Brew
White coffee cold brew with salted caramel syrup and drizzle, your choice of milk, and cold foam.
Toasted Coconut Cold Brew
Cold brew with toasted marshmallow syrup, coconut syrup, and marshmallow cold foam
Fall Menu
Pumpkin Creme Cold Brew
Cold brew with flavors of pumpkin, spices, cream, with sweet cream cold foam.
French Toast Cold Brew
Cold brew with french toast syrup and maple cold foam.
Maple Glazed Donut Cold Brew
Cold brew flavored like a maple glazed donut, with maple cold foam.
French Toast Latte
Latte with french toast syrup, served with your choice of milk. Can be iced, hot, or blended.
Maple Glazed Donut Latte
White coffee latte flavored like a maple glazed donut, served with your choice of milk. Can be hot, iced, or blended.
Snickerdoodle Latte
White coffee latte flavored like a snickerdoodle cookie, served with your choice of milk. Can be hot, iced, or blended.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin spice latte with a special blend of syrups, served with your choice of milk. Can be hot, iced, or blended.
Frosted Pumpkin Latte
White coffee latte flavored with pumpkin and white chocolate, served with your choice of milk, with white chocolate cold foam. Can be iced, hot, or blended.
Apple Cider
Apple cider- can be served hot, iced, or blended.
Pumpkin Chai
Vanilla chai latte flavored with pumpkin, served with your choice of milk. Espresso can be added.
Americano
Tea
Chai
Chai latte
Chai tea latte- served plain or with any flavor (add into special requests), served with your choice of milk. Can be hot, iced, or blended.
Dirty Chai
Chai tea latte with espresso added- served plain or with any flavor (add into special requests), served with your choice of milk. Can be hot, iced, or blended.
Honey Vanilla Chai
Vanilla chai tea latte with honey syrup, served with your choice of milk. Can be hot, iced, or blended. Espresso can be added.
Cookie Dough Chai
Vanilla chai tea latte with cookie dough syrup, served with your choice of milk. Can be hot, iced, or blended. Espresso can be added.
Frappe
Frappe (custom)
Blended frappe, with your choice of flavor (type into special requests), with your choice of coffee, milk, or a mix of both.
Nutterbutter Frappe
Peanut butter cookie flavored frappe, can be made with your choice of milk, coffee, or a mix of both
Buffalo Frappe
Chocolate and peanut butter flavored frappe. Can be made with your choice of milk, coffee, or a mix of both.
Birthday Cake Frappe
Birthday cake flavored frappe. Can be made with your choice of milk, coffee, or a mix of both.
Cookies and Cream Frappe
Cookies and cream flavored frappe. Can be made with your choice of milk, coffee, or a mix of both.
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Frappe
Vanilla Almond Coconut Frappe
Barista Favorites
Steph's Fav
Badlands sunset craft energy- Mango, watermelon, and lemonade with original energy
Brooke's Fav Craft Energy
Electric berry craft energy- Blue raspberry, lime, original energy, topped with lemonade
Brooke's Fav Cold Brew
Coconut mocha cold brew with chocolate drizzle, coconut syrup, and cold foam
Emma's Fav
White coffee cold brew with toasted marshmallow syrup, salted caramel drizzle, and almond milk
Claire's Fav
Hazelnut white mocha latte with brown sugar cinnamon cold foam
Helena's Fav
White peach green tea with guava syrup, white peach puree, topped with lemonade
Kenzie's Fav
Strawberry pineapple craft energy with strawberry puree, pineapple syrup, original energy, topped with your choice of cream, sweet cream, oj, or lemonade
Soda
Coke
Coca-Cola soda- can be customized with any flavor combinations (list in special request) and any add-on can be added.
Diet Coke
Coca-Cola soda- can be customized with any flavor combinations (list in special request) and any add-on can be added.
Sprite
Coca-Cola soda- can be customized with any flavor combinations (list in special request) and any add-on can be added.
Dr. Pepper
Coca-Cola soda- can be customized with any flavor combinations (list in special request) and any add-on can be added.
Barq's Root Beer
Coca-Cola soda- can be customized with any flavor combinations (list in special request) and any add-on can be added.
Orange Fanta
Coca-Cola soda- can be customized with any flavor combinations (list in special request) and any add-on can be added.
Italian Soda
Any flavor of your choice (type into special requests), any add-on of your choice, with club soda.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
