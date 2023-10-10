Everyday Indian Herbal Tea

Iced Tea

$1.00

Cold brewed cinnamon tea, deliciously invigorating

Hot Tea

$1.00

Hot Indian spiced tea

Everyday Indian Appetizers

Naan

$3.00

Grilled flatbread sprinkled with nutritional yeast. Naan (nahn) is a traditional Indian flatbread that's often served alongside curries and other classic Indian entrées

Samosas Traditional

$4.00

Filled with spiced potatoes and homegrown vegetables. Served with tomato chutney

Spinach Palak

$4.00

Filled with spinach and cream cheese. Served with tomato chutney

Slice of Cake

$4.00

Vegan cake slice. Triple chocolate, lavender, blueberry lemon, and Italian cream

Cookies

$6.00

Chocolate chip cookies. Bag of 6 chocolate chip cookies naturally sweetened

Mori

$6.00

Baked chickpea nibbles. Bag of baked chickpea nibbles, unique, and spicy

Soup

$3.00

Salad

$3.00

Everyday Lunch

Lunch

$14.00

Indian style stir-fry herb cabbage, quinoa or buckwheat with chickpeas, curried seasonal, homegrown vegetables, seasoned basmati rice, tomato chutney, and organic blueberry halva (Indian dessert). Gluten-free upon request. Served with: soup of the day (Dah

Good Karma Dinner

Malaysian Curry

$14.00

Potatoes, soy protein, and seasoned vegetables simmered in traditional Malaysian spices. Served over basmati rice

Indian Burrito

$14.00

Spiced black beans and rice, fresh vegetables, avocado, and our roasted house-made salsa

House Tacos

$14.00

Good Karma's grilled corn tortillas with spiced black beans and rice, topped with fresh vegetables, avocado, and our roasted house-made salsa

Mie-Goreng

$14.00

Also known as bakmi goreng, is traditional Malaysian ramen noodles, cooked with sweet and spicy chili sauce, served with fresh vegetables. Available fried or as Pho

Gk bowl

$14.00

Sautéed cabbage and fresh, seasonal vegetables served over basmati rice with peanut dressing

Veggie Berger

$14.00

(When available) these lentil burgers are deliciously made with chickpeas, carrots, and oats. An avocado green harissa, a spicy herb mix, is blended with avocado

Burrito 10$

$10.00

Shop at Good Karma's Indian Kirana Store

Homemade Spicy Sambal Olek

$8.00

Moon Indian Snack Bars

$3.00

Picayune Honey

$15.00

Ginger Candy

$3.00

Homemade Ghee

$15.00

Indian Jewelry

Clothing $15

$15.00

Homemade Lotions

Face Scrubs

Essential Oils

Herbal Soaps

Herbal Toothpaste $7

$7.00

Herbal Tinctures

Books

Incense

Herbal Toothpaste $8

$8.00

Clothing $25

Prepped Meals

$15.00

Good Karma Vegan Bakery

6" Cakes Blueberry Lemon Vegan Cake

$45.00

8" Cakes Blueberry Lemon Vegan Cake

$65.00

4" Cakes Carrot Cake

$35.00

6" Cakes Carrot Cake

$45.00

8" Cakes Carrot Cake

$65.00

4" Cakes Triple Chocolate Vegan Cake

$35.00

8" Cakes Triple Chocolate Vegan Cake

$65.00

4" Cakes Italian Cream Vegan Cake

$35.00

6" Cakes Italian Cream Vegan Cake

$45.00

8" Cakes Italian Cream Vegan Cake

$65.00

4" Cakes Mango Vegan Cake

$35.00

6" Cakes Mango Vegan Cake

$45.00

8" Cakes Mango Vegan Cake

$65.00

SLICE OF CAKE

$4.00

Full Cake

$75.00