Good Karma Cafe 2940 Canal St
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Good Karma Cafe Is a plant based restaurant with ethnic food inspired from South India and Malaysia. It featuring a small local health food store and plant filled outdoor seating. Located in Swan River Yoga we also offer great juices, smoothies, and a wicked chai!
Location
2940 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70119
Gallery
