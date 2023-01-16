Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

GOOD KITCHEN + MARKET

review star

No reviews yet

116 Margaret Avenue

Marietta, GA 30060

Order Again

Good Drinks

Thirsty?? We've got housemade lemonade + teas, East Pole coffee + cold brew, kombucha, sparkling water, organic wines, local beer + clean craft cocktails. Check it out!

Black Iced Tea

$5.00

Fiji Water

$5.50
GoldThread Tonic
$6.00

GoldThread Tonic

$6.00

Hibiscus Kombucha

$6.00

Kids Lemonade

$1.00

Kids Orange Juice

$1.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Montane Sparkling Water

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.50

Raspberry Kombucha

$6.00

Tropical Green Iced Tea

$5.00

Kid Hot Chocolate

Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai Latte

$5.50

Churro Late

$5.50

Coconut Milk

$1.50

Cold Brew

$4.25

Cortado

$4.25

D-Nitro Cold Brew

$7.00

East Pole Bag African
$17.00

$17.00

East Pole Bag Teal
$16.00

$16.00

East Pole Coffee
$4.00

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Espresso Tonic

$5.50

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Please ask your server what varieties we are currently featuring.

Latte

$5.00

Margaret Avenue

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Oat Milk

$1.50

Organic Teas

$3.50

Pour Over

$5.50

Good Bites

Let's get this party started! Order some appetizers and drinks to start your meal.
Avocado Nachos

Avocado Nachos

$13.00

Our one-of-a-kind show-stopping appetizer! Avocado wedges topped with Chili Campana + cheese, double-dressed with avocado cream + balsamic glaze then topped with nutrient-dense microgreens! No chips were harmed in the making of this dish!

Charcuterie Board for 2

Charcuterie Board for 2

$13.00

A selection of cured meats + savory cheeses + accompaniments. Still hungry - you can add toast points to your board!

Charcuterie Board for 4

Charcuterie Board for 4

$26.00

A selection of cured meats + savory cheeses + accompaniments. Still hungry - you can add toast points to your board!

Veggie Crock

Veggie Crock

$5.00

A crock of seasonal veggies! So good!

Grass-Fed Steak Skewers

Grass-Fed Steak Skewers

$16.00

Four Grass-Fed Steak Skewers served with Cilantro Chimchurri

Organic Bone Broth

$5.00+
Wellness Broth

Wellness Broth

$5.00+

A blend of immune-boosting mushrooms, kale, ginger, carrots and scallions in our house-made organic bone broth.

Seasonal Soup

Seasonal Soup

$5.00+

A cup or bowl of our seasonal nutrient-dense soup made in house. Please ask your server about our current selection.

Bread Basket

$5.00

Fresh baked bread + whipped butter

Chili Campana Guacamole
$12.00

Chili Campana Guacamole

$12.00

Breakfast All Day

We serve breakfast every day until we close - so go ahead and sleep in - we'll be waiting for you!
Single Avocado Toast

Single Avocado Toast

$8.00

One slice of our freshly-baked Multigrain bread toasted + topped with avocado mash! Avo-goodness!

Double Avocado Toast

Double Avocado Toast

$13.00

Two slices of our freshly-baked Multigrain bread toasted + topped with avocado mash! Avo-goodness!

Single Loaded Avocado Toast

Single Loaded Avocado Toast

$9.00

One slice of our freshly-baked Multigrain bread toasted + topped with avocado mash, Chili Campana salsa, balsamic glaze, avocado crema + micro greens! An avocado masterpiece!

Double Loaded Avocado Toast

Double Loaded Avocado Toast

$15.00

Two slices of our freshly-baked Multigrain bread toasted + topped with avocado mash, Chili Campana salsa, balsamic glaze, avocado crema + micro greens! An avocado masterpiece!

Short Rib Scramble Special
$14.00

Short Rib Scramble Special

$14.00
Avocado, Bacon & Cheese Bowl

Avocado, Bacon & Cheese Bowl

$16.00

Our most popular breakfast bowl! Two scrambled eggs with avocado, bacon + gruyere cheese served over hash browns. It's nickname is the ABC bowl - avocado bacon cheese bowl!

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$14.00

Eat more veggies! It's easy to do when we sauté kale, mushrooms, peppers + onions then add cheese to top a bowl of scrambled eggs! Need some protein? Go ahead - order a side of bacon, sausage or steak and make it a meat + greens bowl!

Carnivore Bowl

Carnivore Bowl

$16.00

Got meat? Yeah we do! We'll take a bowl of hash browns + scrambled eggs + cheese and top it with your choice of protein! Want to add some veggies? Go right ahead and make it a meat + greens bowl!

Burrito-Avocado, Bacon & Cheese

Burrito-Avocado, Bacon & Cheese

$14.00

A base of scrambled eggs with avocado + bacon + cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with Chili Campana salsa on the side! Unburritable!

Burrito-Veggie

Burrito-Veggie

$12.00

A base of scrambled eggs with kale, mushrooms, peppers, onions + cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with Chili Campana salsa on the side! Unburritable!

Burrito-Carnivore

Burrito-Carnivore

$14.00

A base of scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese + your choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla with Chili Campana salsa on the side! Unburritable!

Breakfast BLT

Breakfast BLT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough bread with house made pesto aioli topped with a fried or scrambled egg.

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Two eggs cooked to order on sourdough bread with sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and kale with your choice of cheddar or gruyere cheese.

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Two eggs cooked to order on sourdough bread with bacon and your choice of cheddar or gruyere cheese.

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Two eggs cooked to order on sourdough bread with sausage and your choice of cheddar or gruyere cheese.

Steak, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Grass-Fed flank steak with two eggs cooked to order on sourdough bread with your choice of cheddar or gruyere cheese.

3 Traditional Pancakes

3 Traditional Pancakes

$12.00

Three Gluten-Free Pancakes served with whipped butter + real maple syrup

3 Seasonal Pancakes

3 Seasonal Pancakes

$14.00

Tis' the season! Three Gluten-Free pancakes with a seasonal topping!

Side Avocado

$2.00

Toast

$2.00
Side Fruit

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Egg

$4.00
Side Grits

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Bacon

$6.00
Side Sausage
$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$6.00

Side Steak

$7.00
Side Hash Browns
$4.00

Side Hash Browns

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Hash

$4.00

Side Pancake

$4.00

Side Seasonal Pancake

$5.00

Goodness All Day

Salads, hot bowls, burgers and sandwiches - i's all good! Good to stay, good to go, good for you!
Avo BLT Salad

Avo BLT Salad

$16.00

Our most popular salad - here's why . . . avocado, bacon + tomato over our greens mix double-dressed with hot bacon dressing + avocado crema + your choice of protein. Award-winning!

Thai Crunch Salad

Thai Crunch Salad

$18.00

All the cruciferous goodness! Red cabbage, carrots, broccoli, red peppers + scallions over our greens mix topped with Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette and your choice of protein

Mediterranean Kale Salad

Mediterranean Kale Salad

$16.00

Kale yeah! Chili Campana salsa, cucumbers & parmesan kale tossed in Red Wine Vinaigrette with your choice of protein

Taco Salad

$19.00
Black & Blue Salad

Black & Blue Salad

$18.00

Oh yeah! Meat and greens! Grilled Grass-Fed Steak with Chili Campana salsa + blue cheese crumbles over our greens mix with Red Wine Vinaigrette

Coconut Curry

Coconut Curry

$19.00

Coconut Curry sauce over caulirice topped with our stir fry mix + your choice of protein

Egg Roll in a Bowl

Egg Roll in a Bowl

$18.00

Grass-Fed Beef & stir fry vegetables over a base of cabbage with Sesame Ginger Sauce. We just unrolled it and put it in a bowl!

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$18.00

Seasoned Grass-Fed beef over caulirice topped with Chili Campana salsa, cheddar cheese, avocado slices, avocado crema + cilantro

Thai Stir Fry Bowl

Thai Stir Fry Bowl

$19.00

Caulirice with our nutrient-dense stir fry mix of red cabbage, carrots, broccoli, red peppers + scallions with your choice of protein topped with Sesame Ginger sauce

Thai Zoodle Bowl

$18.00

Our fresh-cut zoodles with your choice of either chicken or salmon topped with Sesame Ginger Sauce + Asian Slaw

Picatta Zoodle Bowl

$18.00

Our fresh-cut zoodles with your choice of either chicken or salmon topped with our our housemade Piccata Sauce!

Grass-Fed Burger

$18.00

Our Grass-Fed Burger with your choice of toppings served with a side

Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich/Wrap

$17.00

Grilled chicken with a Honey Sriracha glaze + blue cheese crumbles on our freshly baked bun with your choice of side

Grilled Chicken Sandwich/Wrap

$17.00

Grilled chicken with cheese, bacon + caramelized onions with your choice of side

Steak Sandwich/Wrap

$18.00

Bone Broth

$5.00+

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Zoodles

$5.00

Caulirice

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Kale Side Salad

$5.00

Toast Points for 2

$2.00

Toast Points for 4

$4.00

Seasonal Soup

$5.00

Dog Bowl- Chicken

$10.00

Dog Bowl- Ground Beef

$10.00

Good Plants

We have developed an entire menu for guests who eat plant-centric, vegan or vegetarian. We are at your service - please let us know how we can best accommodate your way of eating!

Plant ATL Salad

$14.00

Avocado, tomato + lettuce (ATL) topped with a vegan Avocado Crema made with Coconut Cream

Plant Mediterranean Kale Salad

Plant Mediterranean Kale Salad

$14.00

Kale yeah! Chili Campana, cucumbers + parmesan over kale tossed in Red Wine Vinaigrette

Plant Thai Crunch Salad

Plant Thai Crunch Salad

$14.00

Cruciferous goodness! Red cabbage, carrots, broccoli, red peppers + scallions over our greens mix topped with Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette.

Plant Thai Stir Fry Bowl

Plant Thai Stir Fry Bowl

$15.00

Caulirice with our stir fry mix of red cabbage, carrots, broccoli, red peppers + scallions topped with Sesame Ginger Sauce

Plant Coconut Curry

$15.00

Coconut Curry sauce over caulirice topped with our stir fry mix

Plant Piccata Zoodle Bowl

$15.00

Sautéed Zoodles with kale + mushrooms, finished with a vegetable broth based Piccata Sauce

Plant ATL Wrap

$14.00

Avocado, tomato + our greens mix tossed in avocado crema wrapped in a flour tortilla

Plant Thai Crunch Wrap

$14.00

Red cabbage, carrots, broccoli, red peppers, scallions + greens tossed in Sesame Ginger vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla

Plant Mediteranean Kale Wrap

$14.00

Chili Campana salsa, cucumbers, parmesan + kale tossed in Red Wine Vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla

Plant Thai Cauli Steak

$15.00

Plant Picatta Steak

$15.00

Good Kids

Our Good Kids Meals are served bento box style on trays with compartments where the child can order what goes into each compartment. The good news - all options are good for them!

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$6.50

Kids Breakfast Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Pancakes

$6.50

Chicken Strips

$6.50

Steak Strips

$7.50

Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$6.50

Vegetarian Option

$6.50

Kids Meatballs

$6.50

Good Treats

All of our desserts are sugar-free - made with monk fruit instead which has no impact on your glycemic index. Guilt-free treats that taste good!

Chocolate Mousse

$5.50

Key Lime Mousse

$5.50

Dessert Flight

$10.00

Caramel Apples

$5.50Out of stock

Good Weekend Specials

Chicken Picatta Plate

$22.00

Flank Steak Chimichurri

$25.00

Italian Meatballs Zoodle Bowl

$18.00

Meatball Trio Italian

$13.00

Meatball Trio Thai

$13.00

Shrimp and Grits

$20.00

Thai Meatballs Zoodle Bowl

$18.00

Green Beans Crock

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good to Stay | Good to Go | Good for You

Website

Location

116 Margaret Avenue, Marietta, GA 30060

Directions

Gallery
Good Kitchen & Market image
Good Kitchen & Market image
Good Kitchen & Market image
Good Kitchen & Market image

