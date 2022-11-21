Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

75 Reviews

$$

5587 S RAINBOW BLVD

LAS VEGAS, NV 89118

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegan Omelette
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
Vegan Crab Benedict

Breakfast

Pancake Tower

$21.99

12 mini pancakes, bacon, seasonal fruit, jams, chocolate hazelnut, marshmallows, maple syrup

Bananas Foster French Toast

$14.99

sourdough bread, cinnamon, amaretto, bananas foster, chocolate hazelnut sauce

Pork Belly Omelette

$15.99

cage-free eggs, pork belly, gouda, onion, tomato, garlic, sririacha aioli, served with house potatoes and fruit

Traditional Benedict

$15.99

Canadian bacon, poached egg, roasted tomato and hollandaise on a toasted English muffin, served with house potatoes

Croquette Benedict

$15.99

ham and cheese croqueta, spring mix, poached egg, hollandaise on a toasted English muffin, served with house potatoes

Veggie Benedict

$15.99

creamed spinach, poached eggs, roasted tomato, avocado, hollandaise on a toasted English muffin, served with house potatoes

Crab Benedict

$20.99

tempura soft shell crab, poached eggs, avocado hash, hollandaise on a toasted English muffin, served with house potatoes

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.99

scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, Canadian bacon, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli on a toasted brioche bun, served with house potatoes

Chicken & Waffles

$15.99

vanilla waffle, crispy chicken, slaw, bourbon maple syrup

Chilaquiles

$12.99

homemade corn chips, refried beans, green tomatillo salsa, sour cream, onion. THIS ITEM IS VEGAN IF SERVED PLAIN OR WITH VEGAN EGG

Wet Breakfast Burrito

$14.99

scrambled eggs, refried beans, cheddar cheese, Canadian bacon, house potatoes inside. Choice of green tomatillo sauce, red guajillo sauce, or both on top. Sour cream on top.

Custom Omelette

$14.99

Appetizers

Greek Yogurt

$10.99

vanilla Greek yogurt, seasonal fruit, jam, granola

Country Fried Eggs

$9.99

lightly breaded 66 degree egg, spicy maple bourbon, bacon jam, romesco sauce

Avocado Toast

$12.99

toasted multigrain, avocado hash, frisee sealad, 2 poached eggs, topped with sunflower seeds, romesco sauce. MAKE IT VEGAN - ADD VEGAN EGG INSTEAD OF POACHED.

Cauliflower Bites

$9.99

battered and fried cauliflower, tangy sweet & sour, Furikake kale chips

Charcuterie Tower

$29.99

assorted cheeses, meats, fruits, breads

Soups & Salads

Strawberry Salad

$10.99

Frisee, cherry tomato, strawberry, oranges, onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Asparagus Salad

$10.99

asparagus, manchego cheese, roasted candied walnuts, cherry tomato, chives, ginger vinaigrette

Gazpacho

$6.99

Sandwiches

Burger

$15.99

8oz angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, fried egg, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, thousand island dressing, brioche bun, served with choice of fries

Turkey Club

$14.99

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha aioli on toasted sourdough bread, served with choice of fries

Pork Belly BTL

$15.99

crispy pork belly, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli on toasted ciabatta bread, served with choice of fries

Egg Salad Sandwich

$14.99

Hard boiled egg, red onion, mayo, spicy mustard, seasoning on toasted sourdough bread

Sides

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Pancakes

$3.99

Side of Waffles

$4.99

Side of Toast

$2.99

Side of Seasonal Fruit

$4.99

Side of House Potatoes

$3.99

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side of Egg

$2.99

Side of Bacon

$3.99

Side of Canadian Bacon

$3.99

Side Pork Belly

$4.99

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side of Vegan Bacon

$4.99

Side of Vegan Sausage

$4.99

Side of Vegan Egg

$4.99

Side of Hollandaise

$1.50

Side of Vegan Hollandaise

$1.50

Vegan

Vegan Omelette

$15.99

Just egg, tomato, pepper, mushrooms, onion, spinach, greens, vegan cheese, served with house potatoes and fruit

Vegan Corned Beef Hash

$16.99

Unreal Deli corn'd beef, potato, onion, chives, bell peppers, roasted tomato

Vegan Crab Benedict

$16.99

hearts of palm vegan crab, baby corn, Just egg, arugula, avocado, chives, vegan hollandaise on a toasted English muffin, served with house potatoes

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$15.99

Just egg breakfast sausage scramble, Good Planet mozzarella, vegan sriracha aioli on toasted sourdough, served with house potatoes

Vegan Chicken & Waffle

$16.99

vanilla waffle, crispy vegan fried chick'n, slaw, bourbon maple syrup

Avocado Toast

$12.99

toasted multigrain, avocado hash, frisee salad, scrambled Just egg, topped with sunflower seeds, romesco sauce

Veggie Portobello Panini

$14.99

roasted mushrooms, fried tomato, avocado, frisee with thousand island dressing on toasted ciabatta bread, served with choice of fries

Unreal Deli Reuben

$16.99

Unreal Deli corn'd beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on toasted sourdough bread, served with choice of fries

Side of Vegan Bacon

$4.99

Side of Vegan Sausage

$4.99

Side of Waffles

$4.99

SWEET STUFF

UNICORN PANCAKES

$13.99

CHURRO WAFFLE

$13.99

CEREAL FRENCH TOAST

$14.99

BANANAS FOSTER FRENCH TOAST

$14.99

PASTRY

$3.50

EXTRAS

2 oz EXTRA HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

$1.50

2 oz EXTRA VEGAN HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

$1.50

2 oz EXTRA CREMA

$1.50

2 oz EXTRA RED ENCHILADA SAUCE

$1.50

2 oz EXTRA GREEN ENCHILADA SAUCE

$1.50

EXTRA SLICED AVOCADO

$2.00

2 oz AVOCADO HASH

$2.00

2 oz EXTRA STRABERRY JAM

$1.50

2 oz EXTRA SPICY AIOLI

$1.50

1 EXTRA EGG

$2.00

2 oz EXTRA MAYONAISSE

$1.00

2 oz EXTRA RANCH

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

It’s not just a name, it’s a lifestyle. Don’t you want to wake up enjoy a great meal, great drinks and great friends? That’s what we’re all about. A good morning leads to a good day and a good life. ⁠

Website

Location

5587 S RAINBOW BLVD, LAS VEGAS, NV 89118

Directions

