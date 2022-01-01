Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Neighbor Pizzeria 800 NE Dekum St

535 Reviews

$

Portland, OR 97211

Order Again

Popular Items

Calzone
18" BYO Pizza
Caesar Salad

Pizzas

10" Cheese

$14.00

14" Cheese

$19.00

18" Cheese

$22.00

10" BYO Pizza

$14.00

14" BYO Pizza

$19.00

18" BYO Pizza

$22.00

6" Cheese

$6.00

10" Roasted Garden

$17.00

14" Roasted Garden

$26.00

18" Roasted Garden

$33.00

10" Mean Green

$17.00

14" Mean Green

$26.00

18" Mean Green

$33.00

10" Luscious Veggie

$17.00

14" Luscious Veggie

$26.00

18" Luscious Veggie

$33.00

10" The Margherita

$17.00

14" The Margherita

$26.00

18" The Margherita

$33.00

10" The Triangle

$17.00

14" The Triangle

$26.00

18" The Triangle

$33.00

10" The Fremont

$17.00

14" The Fremont

$26.00

18" The Fremont

$33.00

10" 1 Potato 2 Potato

$17.00

14" 1 Potato 2 Potato

$26.00

18" 1 Potato 2 Potato

$33.00

10" Clean Green

$17.00

14" Clean Green

$26.00

18" Clean Green

$33.00

10" Sweet and Spicy

$18.00

14" Sweet and Spicy

$28.00

18" Sweet and Spicy

$34.00

10" Woodlawn Special

$18.00

14" Woodlawn Special

$28.00

18" Woodlawn Special

$34.00

10" Morton St.

$18.00

14" Morton St.

$28.00

18" Morton St.

$34.00

10" Hog Heaven

$18.00

14" Hog Heaven

$28.00

18" Hog Heaven

$34.00

10" Dekum St.

$18.00

14" Dekum St.

$28.00

18" Dekum St.

$34.00

10" New Farmhouse

$18.00

14" New Farmhouse

$28.00

18" New Farmhouse

$34.00

10" Chicken Pesto

$18.00

14" Chicken Pesto

$28.00

18" Chicken Pesto

$34.00

10" Little Piglet

$18.00

14" Little Piglet

$28.00

18" Little Piglet

$34.00

Salads

Side Salad

$6.00

Spring Mix, tomato, carrots and red onion

House Salad

$10.00

Spring Mix, tomato, carrots and red onion

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese and house made croutons

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Spinach, dried cranberries, pecans and blue cheese

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg, cherry tomato, chives, bacon, with blue cheese crumbles and dressing

Sandwiches

Comes with chip bag, sides + $2

Meatball

$12.50
Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$12.50

Oven-roasted chicken breast with pesto, spinach, tomatoes and melted mozzarella on toasted ciabatta bread

Caprese

$11.00

Melted fresh mozzarella with basil, tomatoes and balsamic vinegar on toasted ciabatta bread $10

Italian

$12.50

Salami and pepperoni with roasted onions and peppers, fresh red onions, black olives, banana peppers, olive oil and melted mozzarella on toasted ciabatta bread

More Choices

Calzone

$13.00

Our 10” house made pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, GNP spices, and red sauce, folded into a pocket of goodness *4 Topping max*

Mini Calzone

$8.00

Our regular calzone just smaller and cuter *3 Topping max*

Garlic Knots

Crisp and tender knots of dough brushed with fresh garlic, olive oil and sprinkled with parmesan, served with a side of red sauce or ranch

Mozz Knots

Our regular garlic knots topped with melted mozzarella cheese, served with a side of red sauce or ranch

Garlic Bread

$4.00

with garlic oil, GNP spices and parmesan cheese

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.00

with garlic oil, GNP spices, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses

Loaded Potatoes

$9.00

Yukon Gold potatoes tossed with olive oil, mozzarella, bacon bits, sour cream and green onion

Oven Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Yukon Gold potatoes tossed with olive oil, parmesan and herbs

Meatballs (Side)

$6.00

German Potato Salad (Side)

$4.00Out of stock

Potato Salad (Side)

$4.00

Roasted Veggies (Side)

$4.00Out of stock

Side Pesto

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Red Sauce

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

707 NE Liberty street, Portland, OR 97211

Directions

