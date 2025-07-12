Restaurant info

Winner of Best Pizza in Las Vegas for 2020 we highlight the grandma style pizza. We also serve Detroit style, Brooklyn style round pizzas, Sicilian pizza and our Award winning Detroit gluten free pizza. Vegan options are available in every style. We also feature Salads, Appetizers, & dessert. We have a full bar featuring craft cocktails, house made Sangrias, Negroni's on draft, local craft beer and wine.