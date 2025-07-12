Good Pie Arts District
1212 S Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Salads
House Salad
Organic field greens, cherry tomatoes, banana peppers, kalamata olives, red onions. Choose balsamic vinaigrette, ranch or Ceasar dressing.$9.00
Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine, croutons, parm, Caesar dressing$11.00
Greek Salad
Hearts of romaine, cherry tomatoes, banana peppers, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese. Greek oregano and EVOO dressing.$14.00
Burrata Caprese
Burrata, heirloom cherry tomatoes, sea salt, basil, EVOO, balsamic drizzle.$15.00
Apps
Meatballs
Beef and pork blend, sauce, pecorino, parsley.$12.00
Fried Ravioli
Ricotta filled ravioli, sauce, parsley, pecorino.$11.00
Fried Calamari
East coast squid, sauce, chili flakes, lemon wedge. Rings only.$16.00
Garlic Nots
Roasted fresh garlic, garlic puree, garlic oil, pecorino, parsley, sauce. 5 per order.$8.00
Vegan Garlic Nots
Roasted fresh garlic, garlic puree, garlic oil, NUMU vegan cheese, parsley, sauce. 5 per order.$9.00
Grandma Style Square Pies
Grandma Cheese
Our signature Grandma crust, fresh mozzarella cheeses, sauce, basil, parm. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices$28.00
Grandma White Pie
Grandma crust , fresh garlic, mozzarella, pecorino, ricotta flowers, garlic oil, parsley, and shaved parm. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices$31.00
Grandma Veg
Grandma crust, sauce, cheese, roasted mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, parm, basil. 12x18 inch square. 8 slices$31.00
Grandma 'Shroom
Grandam crust, garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, pecorino, caramelized onions, mushrooms. parsley, parm. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices$32.00
Grandma Quality Meat
Grandma crust, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs & pepperoni, parm, parsley. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices$33.00
Grandma Supreme$36.00
Grandma Johnny Be Good$36.00
Grandma The Good Hot$36.00
Upside Down Grandma
Grandma crust, extra cheese, double sauce on top, oregano, romano cheese. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices. 20 min bake time.$37.00
Brooklyn Style Round Pies
Brooklyn Cheese
Fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, sauce, basil, parm$16.00
Brooklyn White Pie
Brooklyn crust, fresh garlic, mozzarella, pecorino, parm, ricotta flowers, garlic oil, parsley$18.00
Brooklyn Veg
Brooklyn crust, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, basil, parm$18.00
Brooklyn 'Shroom
Brooklyn crust, fresh mozzarella, garlic oil, pecorino, mushrooms, caramelized onions, parsley, parm$19.00
Brooklyn Quality Meat
Brooklyn crust, mozzarella, sauce, sausage, ham, meatballs & pepperoni, parsley, parm$20.00
Brooklyn Supreme$24.00
Brooklyn Johnny Be Good$24.00
Brooklyn Good Hot$24.00
Detroit Style Square Pies
Detroit Cheese
Detroit crust, mozzarella, sauce, basil, parm$16.00
Detroit White Pie
Detroit crust, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, pecorino, garlic oil, ricotta flowers, parsley, parm$18.00
Detroit Veg$20.00
Detroit Shroom$21.00
Detroit Quality Meats$22.00
Detroit Supreme$23.00
Detroit Johnny Be Good$23.00
Detroit The Good Hot$24.00
GLUTEN FREE! Detroit Style Cheese
Award winning Gluten Free crust, mozzarella cheese, sauce, basil, parm. 8x10 inch size. 4 slices.$27.00
Sicilian Pizza Pies
Specialty Pies
Mini Triple Pep
The famous triple Pep pizza in a small 8x10 size. Warning- proceed with caution this pizza contains the max amount of pepperoni allowable by law in the state on Nevada.$30.00
Triple Pep
Detroit crust, XX cheese, sauce, XXX pepperoni.$46.00
Fried Pizza with Burrata
This Pizza is fried and then baked with tomato sauce. finished with burrata cheese, basil and fresh grated parm. 12 inch only 6 slices.$24.00
Margherita$22.00
Brooklyn Fila Large$34.00
Buffalo Chicken Grandma
Grandma crust, mozzarella, chicken breast, Franks Red Hot, gorgonzola, ranch, parsley. 12 x 18 inch. 8 slices.$38.00
Upside Down Grandma
Grandma crust, extra cheese, double sauce on top, oregano, romano cheese. 12x18 inch square pan. 8 slices. 20 min bake time.$37.00
Vodka Upside Down Grandma
Titos Vodka Sauce$40.00
Detroit Stuffed Chicken Parm
Detroit style crust, Chicken parm, pecorino, mozzarella, sauce, basil, parm. 8x10 inch. 4 slices$29.00
Detroit Buffalo Chicken$38.00
Burnt-End Grandma$42.00
Dessert
Cannoli
NY shells, cannoli cream, chocolate chips, pistachios, pure cane powdered sugar.$6.00
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Belgian chocolate fudge, chocolate chips & shavings, pure cane powered sugar dust$8.00
NY Style Cheesecake
NY style cheesecake. Add Mikes Hot Honey for an incredible cheesecake experience.$7.00
Tiramisu
Espresso dipped ladyfingers, mascarpone, cocoa powder, pure cane powered sugar.$9.00
Sides
Mike's Hot Honey Packet
1 packet of chili-infused Hot honey from Brooklyn NY. This is a great addition to pizza, cannoli, or cheesecake. Careful it is addictive$1.00
Fresh Garlic
2oz cup of fresh shaved locally grown garlic$1.00
Side Ranch$2.00
Side Sauce
We use local organic crush tomatoes, garlic, basil, and salt. 4oz size$2.00
Side Dressing$2.00
Side Balsamic Glaze$2.00
Side Buffalo$2.00
Side Ricotta$2.50
Side Vodka Sauce$2.00
Vending Machine Pies$1,578.66
1st dressing free
Stromboli
Cheese Stromboli
Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, pecorino, garlic oil. Side of sauce. 12 inch serves 2.$16.00
Meatball Stromboli
Meatball, fresh mozzarella, parsley, pecorino. Side of sauce. 12 inch serves 2.$18.00
Chicken Parm Stromboli
Chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, sauce. Side of sauce.$19.00
Sausage & Peppers Stromboli
Sausage, green peppers, mozzarella, parsley. Side of sauce. 12 inch serves 2.$18.00
Calzone
Pasta
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Winner of Best Pizza in Las Vegas for 2020 we highlight the grandma style pizza. We also serve Detroit style, Brooklyn style round pizzas, Sicilian pizza and our Award winning Detroit gluten free pizza. Vegan options are available in every style. We also feature Salads, Appetizers, & dessert. We have a full bar featuring craft cocktails, house made Sangrias, Negroni's on draft, local craft beer and wine.
1212 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104