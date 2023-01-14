Good Shot imageView gallery

Good Shot 124 Arrowhead Drive





124 Arrowhead Drive

Emmons, MN 56029

Beverages

BEER

$3.00

LAKE TIME BEER

$4.00

$2 Beer SPECIAL

$2.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Pop

$2.00

$5 Mixed Drink

$5.00

Monthly Featured Drink

$8.00

Glass of Wine

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Double Mixed Drink

$8.00

Bottle of Pop

$3.00

Food

Large 1 Topping Pizza

$10.00

Large 2 Topping Pizza

$11.00

Large Multiple Topping Pizza

$12.00

Small 1 Topping Pizza

$7.00

Small Six Pack Pizza

$9.00

Devan's Burger

$13.95

Good Shot Burger

$11.95

Kathy's Green Olive Burger

$12.95

California Burger

$13.95

Jalapeño Burger

$12.95

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$17.95

Clubhouse Sandwich

$12.95

Lucas's Clubhouse

$12.95

Walleye Sandwich

$18.95

Fish Taco

$12.95

Enchiladas

$12.95

Junior Golfer Burger

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

Candy / Bag of Chips

$2.00

Jerky

$2.00

Peanuts

$2.00

Pretzel Bites

$3.50

Steak Meal

$16.95

Walleye Meal

$19.95

Chicken Quesadillas

$11.95

Shrimp Tempura

$14.95

Mini Chicken Tacos

$9.95

Mini Beef Tacos

$10.95

Classic Bruschetta

$9.95

Nachos Supreme

$14.95

Chicken Wings

$11.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.95

Citrus Diablo Wings

$12.95

Boneless Wings

$13.95

All you Can Eat & Drink

$15.00

Cheese Curds

$11.95

SOUP BAR

$13.95

Cookie w/Ice Cream

$4.00

Bummys Pizza

$15.00

Bummys Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Bummys Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Bummys Loaded Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Bummys Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Bummy's Fries

$3.00

Bummy's Tots

$3.00

Gift Card

Gift Card

T-Shirt

T-shirt

$30.00

Tumblers

Tumblers

$25.00

Small Wreath

Small Wreath

$30.00

Large Wreath

Large Wreath

$50.00

Hat

Hat

$25.00

Orange Koozie

Koozie

$4.00

Bridgestone Golf Balls

Dozen Balls

$54.99

Callaway Warbirds

Balls

$23.00

Sporting Clays

75 Round Single Shoot

$35.00

50 Round Single Shoot

$27.00

Youth 50 Round Shoot

$20.00

10 Round Punch Card

$350.00

Shotgun Rental

$10.00

Box of Shells

$12.00

Tournament

$50.00

Buddy Shoot Tournament

$60.00

4 - some shooting pass

$100.00

Black Friday Shoot

$75.00

Golf

Green Fee w/ cart

$30.00

Green Fee NO CART NEEDED

$20.00

Age 14 - HS Green Fee

$15.00

13 And Under Green Fee

$10.00

4some golf pass

$100.00

All Access Pass

$1,200.00

Household Pass

$550.00

Single Pass

$350.00

Junior Pass

$150.00

Gas Cart Shed Rental

$125.00

Electric Cart Shed Rental

$150.00

Cart Lease

$500.00

Sporting Clays Green Fee Special

$15.00

Cart Rental

$20.00

Mens Night Golf Special

$20.00

FALL GREEN FEE

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

124 Arrowhead Drive, Emmons, MN 56029



Gallery


