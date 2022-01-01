Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Spoon Soupery

191 Reviews

$

1400 N Front St

Philadelphia, PA 19122

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Seasonal soups, salads, sandwiches and baked goods, scratch-made with locally sourced ingredients. ORDER HERE FOR TAKEOUT ONLY from our PICKUP WINDOW! For DELIVERY please use the DOORDASH or CAVIAR app.

Location

