Good Thanks Cafe

407 Reviews

$$

131 orchard St

New York, NY 10002

Order Again

Popular Items

Curry scramble
Açai bowl
Stay Good

Food

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Diced avocado, EVO, whipped feta, burnt citrus salt, toasted sourdough, sorrel.

Banana bread

Banana bread

$8.00

Gluten free banana bread served with burnt honey buttercream.

Açai bowl

$14.00

Blue Bowl

$14.00

Best Bfast Sando

$14.00

Broccolini Farro Bowl

$17.00

Kimchi Scramble

$16.00

Soft scrambled free-range farm eggs and kimchi on sourdough with microgreens, scallion labne and pickled cabbage, arugula salad.

Avo Toast #2

$15.00

Seeded sourdough, avocado, beet relish, fresh cucumber, Zataar, goat cheese, lemon.

Two Eggs On Toast

$10.00

Curry scramble

$15.00

spicy chickpea curry, free-range soft scrambled eggs, toasted sourdough, coconut crisps, topped with fried shallot and cilantro.

Short Rib Sandwich

$14.00

Slow cooked braised short rib, swiss cheese, aioli, arugula, caramelised onion on sourdough.

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine, radicchio, anchovy dressing, seasoned breadcrumb, pickled shallot, dill, parm. 16

Harissa Eggs

$14.00

Croissant

$4.00

Utensils and Napkin Pack

$0.20

Your order will be packed without utensils or napkins unless purchased here, in an effort to reduce waste.

HOT Coffees

drip

$3.50

espresso

$4.00

americano

$4.00

macchiato

$4.50

cortado

$4.50

flat white

$4.50

capuccino

$4.50

latte

$5.00

vanilla latte

$6.00

matcha

$5.00

chai

$5.00

mocha

$6.00

hot chocolate

$5.00

TEA

$4.00

Red Eye

$6.00

Drip refill

$1.00

ICED Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.50

Iced Espresso

$4.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Macchiato

$4.50

Iced Cortado

$4.50

Iced Flat White

$4.50

Iced Cappuccino

$4.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Iced Chai

$6.00

Iced Matcha

$5.00

Iced Chocolate

$5.00

Red Eye

$6.00

TEA

$4.00

ICED TEAS

$5.00

Cool Drinks

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Sparking water

$5.00

Smoothies

Stay Good

$9.50

SIDES

Sunny egg

$3.00

Over easy egg

$3.00

Over med egg

$3.00

Over hard egg

$3.00

Poached egg

$3.00

Scrambled eggs

$6.00

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Mushrooms

$5.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Short Rib

$6.00

Side Kimchi

$3.00

Cherry Tomatoes

$3.00

Goat Cheese

$3.00

Side almond butter

$1.00

Side Butter

Side Jam

$1.00

Side vegemite

$1.00

Side scallion labne

$1.00

Side lemon aioli

$1.00

Side beet relish

$3.00

Side of Toast

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good Food Good Drinks. Good Thanks

Location

131 orchard St, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery
Good Thanks Cafe image
Good Thanks Cafe image

