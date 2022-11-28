Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Time Daiquiris

review star

No reviews yet

2136 William Street suite 125

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Popular Items

32oz T.K.O
Toasted Ravioli
Potato Skins

Munchies

Bone-in Chicken Wings

$8.99

Chicken wings with your choice of sauce

Boneless Chicken Wings

$8.99

Crispy chicken chunks with your choice of sauce

Bowl of Queso

$2.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Breaded mushrooms with ranch.

Cheese Curds

$6.99

Cheesy, gooey goodness

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Chips with fresh made salsa

French Fries

$3.99

Crispy french fries

Green Bean Frys

$7.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

Cream cheese filled jalapenos

Loaded Tots or fries

$6.99

Your choice of potato with your customized toppings

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce

PickleChips

$7.99

Tart, crunchy awsomeness.

Pizza Bites

$5.99

Pizza Bites with your choice of dipping sauce

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.99

Popcorn shrimp with your choice of sauce

Potato Skins

$6.99

Potato skins with bacon, shredded cheese, green onion and sour cream.

Soft Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese

$6.99

Soft pretzel with beer cheese

Taquitos

$7.99

Your choice of chicken or beef

Toasted Ravioli

$7.99

Toasted Ravioli with marinara sauce

Delicious 16oz Daiquiris

16oz Designated Driver

$4.00

Flavor rotates. Ask about our current flavor.

16oz Five-0

$8.00

Blue Curcacao, 151. Hypnotic, coconut, pineapple juice

16oz Friend

$8.00

Vodka, Peach Schnapps, orange juice, cranberry juice, Grenadine

16oz Inspiration

$8.00

Flavor rotates. Ask about our current flavor.

16oz Medic

$8.00

Red wine, Orange liquer, Brandy, pineapple and orange juice

16oz Rodeo

$8.00

Coffee liquer, irish cream and vanilla vodka blended with vanilla ice cream.

16oz Say I Won't

$8.00

Mango rum, malibu rum, orange liquer, mango, lime juice

16oz T.K.O

$8.00

Vodka, Everclear, Gin, Peach Brandy, Fruit punch

16oz Vacation

$8.00

If you like Pina Coladas and getting caught in the rain then this drink is for you.

Delicious 24oz Daiquiris

24oz Designated Driver

$6.00

Flavor rotates. Ask about our current flavor.

24oz Five-0

$10.00

Blue Curcacao, 151. Hypnotic, coconut, pineapple juice

24oz Friend

$10.00

Vodka, Peach Schnapps, orange juice, cranberry juice, Grenadine

24oz Inspiration

$10.00

Flavor rotates. Ask about our current flavor.

24oz Medic

$10.00

Red wine, Orange liquer, Brandy, pineapple and orange juice

24oz Rodeo

$10.00

Coffee liquer, irish cream and vanilla vodka blended with vanilla ice cream.

24oz Say I Won't

$10.00

Mango rum, malibu rum, orange liquer, mango, lime juice

24oz T.K.O

$10.00

Vodka, Everclear, Gin, Peach Brandy, Fruit punch

24oz Vacation

$10.00

If you like Pina Coladas and getting caught in the rain then this drink is for you.

Delicious 32oz Daiquiris

32oz Designated Driver

$8.00

Flavor rotates. Ask about our current flavor.

32oz Five-0

$12.00

Blue Curcacao, 151. Hypnotic, coconut, pineapple juice

32oz Friend

$12.00

Vodka, Peach Schnapps, orange juice, cranberry juice, Grenadine

32oz Inspiration

$12.00

Flavor rotates. Ask about our current flavor.

32oz Medic

$12.00

Red wine, Orange liquer, Brandy, pineapple and orange juice

32oz Rodeo

$12.00

Coffee liquer, irish cream and vanilla vodka blended with vanilla ice cream.

32oz Say I Won't

$12.00

Mango rum, malibu rum, orange liquer, mango, lime juice

32oz T.K.O

$12.00

Vodka, Everclear, Gin, Peach Brandy, Fruit punch

32oz Vacation

$12.00

If you like Pina Coladas and getting caught in the rain then this drink is for you.

Souvenir Daiquiris

Souvenir Inspiration

$10.00

Souvenir Friend

$10.00

Souvenir Vacation

$10.00

Souvenir Medic

$10.00

Souvenir Five-O

$10.00

Souvenir T.K.O.

$10.00

Souvenir Rodeo

$10.00

Souvenir Say I Won't

$10.00

Souvenir Designated Driver

$7.00

Refill Inspiration

$5.00

Refill Friend

$5.00

Refill Vacation

$5.00

Refill Five-0

$5.00

Refill T.K.O

$5.00

Refill Rodeo

$5.00

Refill Say I Won't

$5.00

Refill Designated Driver

$3.00

Refill Medic

$5.00

Soda

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.00

Pineapple Juice

$1.00

Cranberry Juice

$1.00

Redbull

$3.50

VODKA

Pinnacle Plain

$4.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$4.00

Smirnoff Carmel Vodka

$4.00

Titos

$5.00

GIN

Seagram's

$4.00

RUM

Captain Morgan Spiced

$4.00

Cruzan White

$4.00

Cruzan Coconut

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

TEQUILA

Cabo

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$4.00

Patron

$5.50

Sauza Tequila

$4.00

WHISKEY

American Honey

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Makers Mark

$4.00

Crown

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Skrewball

$5.00

Knob Creek

$5.00

Sheep Dog

$5.00

LIQUEURS

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Irish Cream

$4.00

Kaluha

$4.00

Kinky Aloha

$4.00

Kinky Fruit Punch

$4.00

Peach Brandy

$4.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Rum Chata

$4.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

COGNAC

Henessy

$6.00

D'usse

$5.50

Beer

Big Muddy Blueberry Blonde

$3.75

Blue Moon

$3.75

Bud Light

$2.75

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Bud Light Platinum

$3.00

Budweiser

$2.75

Busch

$2.50

Busch Light

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.75

Corona

$3.25

Dos Equis

$4.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$3.75

Goose IPA

$3.75

Goose Tropical Beer Hug

$4.00

Kona Big Wave

$3.75

Lagunitas

$3.75

Lazy Magnolia South Pecan

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Golden Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Pear Lime

$3.25

Miller Lite

$2.75

Modello

$4.00

N/A Beer

$2.50

Natural Light

$2.50

O'Fallon Pumpkin

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.50

Pacifico

$4.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$3.50

Schlafly Hefeweizen

$3.50

Shock Top

$4.00

Shock Top Pretzel

$4.00

Stag

$2.50

Twisted Tea

$3.00

VooDoo Ranger

$3.75

Seltzers/Wine Coolers/Ciders

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$3.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$3.75

Cayman Jack Margarita

$4.00

Cayman Jack Mojito

$4.00

Kinky Aloha Cooler

$3.00

Kinky Blue Cooler

$3.00

Kinky Fruit Punch Cooler

$3.00

Kinky Pink Cooler

$3.00

Kinky Red Cooler

$3.00

Nutrl Seltzer

$3.75

Strongbow Gold Apple

$3.75

TopoChico Seltzer

$3.75

White Claw Seltzer

$3.75

Glasses

Blackberry

$5.00

Miss Emmie

$6.00

Red Rooster

$5.00

Red Sunset

$5.00

Sangria

$6.00

Tyler's Rose

$6.00

Bottles

BTL Blackberry

$16.50

BTL Miss Emmie

$18.50

BTL Red Rooster

$16.50

BTL Red Sunset

$16.50

BTL Sangria

$18.50

BTL Tyler's Rose

$18.50

Mixed Drinks

Top Shelf Single

$6.00

Top Shelf Double

$8.00

Signature Cocktails

Rum Buckets

$12.00

Top Shelf Shots

Vodka

$4.00

Rum

$4.00

Bourbon

$4.00

Whiskey

$4.00

Tequila

$4.00

Liquor

$4.00

Merch

T-Shirts

$18.00

Koozie - Bottle

$8.00

Koozie - Slim

$6.00

Koozie - Can

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
We are a frozen daiquiri bar that sells appetizer style food. We are all about having a relaxing good time and what better way to do that then with a daiquiri in your hand?!

2136 William Street suite 125, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

