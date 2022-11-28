Good Time Daiquiris
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
We are a frozen daiquiri bar that sells appetizer style food. We are all about having a relaxing good time and what better way to do that then with a daiquiri in your hand?!
Location
2136 William Street suite 125, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St
No Reviews
1751 Independence St Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
View restaurant
Minglewood Brewery - Historic Downtown Cape
4.6 • 580
121 Broadway Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cape Girardeau
Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House - Katy
4.5 • 935
300 Broadway St Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
View restaurant
Minglewood Brewery - Historic Downtown Cape
4.6 • 580
121 Broadway Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
View restaurant
More near Cape Girardeau