Restaurant header imageView gallery

Good Vibakery LLC 420 55th St

review star

No reviews yet

420 55th St

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Cakes

Date Cake

Date Cake

$34.99

A date cake is a moist and indulgent dessert, rich in natural sweetness and flavor, created by combining chopped dates with a tender cake batter and baked to perfection.

Orange Olive Oil Cake

Orange Olive Oil Cake

$34.99

An orange olive oil cake is a delicious and moist dessert that combines the vibrant flavors of oranges with the richness of olive oil accompanied by an icing that enhances the cakes flavores.

Chocolate Espresso Cake

Chocolate Espresso Cake

$34.99

A chocolate espresso cake is a decadent dessert that combines the rich flavors of chocolate and bold espresso, creating a harmonious and intense indulgence for coffee and chocolate lovers alike.

Cookies

Snickerdoodle Cookies (12)

Snickerdoodle Cookies (12)

$24.99

Snickerdoodle cookies are soft, buttery treats rolled in cinnamon-sugar, offering a delightful combination of sweet and slightly tangy flavors with a comforting aroma.

Brownies

Brownies

$24.99

Brownies are dense and fudgy chocolate squares, often with a slightly crispy top, that provide a rich and indulgent dessert experience.

Matcha Sugar Cookies (12)

Matcha Sugar Cookies (12)

$24.99

Matcha sugar cookies are delightful treats infused with vibrant green tea flavor, combining the sweetness of a sugar cookie with the unique earthy and slightly bitter notes of matcha.

Brown Butter Oatmeal Cookies (12)

Brown Butter Oatmeal Cookies (12)

$24.99

Brown butter oatmeal cookies are irresistibly chewy and nutty delights, boasting a delightful combination of toasty brown butter flavor and the hearty texture of oats.

Loaves

Banana Bread Loaf

Banana Bread Loaf

$26.99

A banana bread loaf is a moist and flavorful baked treat, showcasing the natural sweetness of ripe bananas and a comforting blend of warm spices, perfect for breakfast or as a comforting snack.

Carrot Cake Loaf

Carrot Cake Loaf

$26.99

A carrot cake loaf with vanilla icing is a moist and aromatic treat, studded with grated carrots and warm spices, topped with a creamy and sweet vanilla icing, creating a perfect harmony of flavors and textures.

Lemon Loaf

Lemon Loaf

$26.99

A lemon loaf with lemon icing is a tangy and refreshing delight, infused with zesty lemon flavor and topped with a tart and citrusy icing, creating a burst of bright and sunny goodness in every bite.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good Vibakery is based on enjoying sweet treats for ANY and EVERY occasion. Baked with love, served with good vibes. All of the recipes were carefully crafted and perfected to ensure good vibes when enjoyed.

Website

Location

420 55th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

M/Y Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4050 N Flagler Dr West Palm Beach, FL 33407
View restaurantnext
WiseGuys Pizzeria and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2600 Broadway Ave West Palm Beach, FL 33407
View restaurantnext
French Grill House
orange star3.5 • 2
427 Northwood rd West Palm Beach, FL 33407
View restaurantnext
Sirgae's Woodfire Pizza New Business - 437 Northwood Rd
orange star4.5 • 71
437 Northwood Rd West palm beach, FL 33407
View restaurantnext
Mccrays Backyard BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1521 45th St Mangonia Park, FL 33407
View restaurantnext
Petanque Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
517 Northwood Road West Palm Beach, FL 33407
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo - Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 Clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Hook Fish & Chicken - Belvedere
orange star4.5 • 959
955 sansburys way West palm beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (133 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston